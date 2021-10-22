This eMasters Degree from IIT Kanpur can give your career a fresh boost

The world of work is starkly different from what it was a decade ago. With emerging technologies, increased automation, and rapid digitization, every field is evolving faster than you can imagine. If you are part of the active workforce, you need to keep pace with the new changes. But how? The answer lies in upskilling and updating your knowledge. According to the National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM), 30 percent of India’s existing workforce would require re-skilling to stay relevant and about 50 to 60 per cent would require re-skilling regularly. Upskilling then is the need of the hour. Yet let’s just say, it is easier said than done.

Once you drown yourself in day-to-day work, you hardly find time for anything else. More often than not the same kind of tasks make you stagnant. It’s the reason why you need to expand your horizon by acquiring a new skill set or updating your knowledge. Learning new skills can infuse fresh vigor into your professional life and give you the necessary edge you need to be future-relevant. And what’s better than going for a master’s program online that will tick all the right boxes, and at the same time, offer credibility?

Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur is offering four much sought-after specializations in:

Cybersecurity

Communication Systems

Derivative Markets and Risk Management, and

Power System Regulation, Economics and Management

Each of these courses is specially designed for working professionals with an industry-focused curriculum. It’s a 60 credit, 12-module course and the best part is, the credits earned can be transferred to an advanced degree (regular M.Tech or Ph.D.) at the premier institution. There’s more. The completion of the master’s program earns you the valuable IITian tag.

Working professionals usually hesitate to commit to a course because they are unsure if they’ll be able to make time. However, IIT Kanpur takes care of that by offering a flexible timeline of one to three years for completion of this unique master’s program offered online. The online offering is powered by state-of-the-art, AI-driven digital delivery platform ipearl.ai

Delving deep into four industry-focused programs

Each of the four courses is critical to professionals in their area of work and will help them enhance their skill set.

Cybersecurity: With increasing digitization, the rise in the number of phishing incidents is a growing concern. There is a dire need in almost every small and big organization to secure information, and that’s exactly where this cybersecurity online course comes in. As per a research, the demand for professionals trained in cybersecurity is predicted to be over a million, across defense, banking, retail, power, transportation, computing, and other related sectors.

The comprehensive program of IIT Kanpur eMasters Degree will train professionals in the latest tools and technologies, techniques, and concepts of cybersecurity. Expert faculty from the Center for Cyber Security of Critical Infrastructure, and the Technology Innovation Hub in Cyber Security will teach participants to secure networks against growing cyber threats. If you are a cybersecurity expert looking to reskill, this course is highly recommended.

Communication Systems: This program aims to help working professionals update their knowledge about modern digital communication systems, including satellite communication. With technologies like 5G and 6G being introduced in the country, training in this field has become essential. The course will also shed light on equipment and devices technology that aid in delivering expertise in voice, data communication, and multimedia information.

Power System Regulation: This multi-disciplinary program offers deep insights into power sector regulation from an engineering, economic, and regulatory perspective. It covers electricity markets and regulatory processes, among others. This course is particularly helpful for those professionals who are involved in the field of engineering, management, finance, economics, law, and public administration and are employed with the power sector in India.

Derivative Markets: The e-Masters in Commodity Markets and Risk Management is the best way for commodity derivatives specialists to upgrade their skills. The program aims to catalyze investors’ awareness and invites big commodity giants to sponsor candidates for the course. It’s a great opportunity for budding traders and commodity market specialists.

Professor Abhay Karandikar, Director - IIT Kanpur, during the launch of this first of its kind online master's program, emphasized that the institute has taken another step forward by providing degree credential programs that will give working professionals access to their complete ecosystem of resources and knowledge. He also mentioned that a formal degree in leading industry-focused areas will be highly aspirational for working professionals.

Watch the complete video here,

What are some of the advantages of the programs offered under eMasters?

Each of the programs offers the best of knowledge and flexibility with multi-disciplinary modules that are state-of-the-art and intellectually ahead, in true IIT Kanpur style. There aren’t just weekend-only live interactive sessions, but also self-paced learning components. Those pursuing the programs offered under eMasters will learn from the faculty of IIT Kanpur. Moreover, students may also have access to the IIT Kanpur campus and labs.

Some other highlights of the program include:

Weekly access to self-paced content including recorded videos and reading material

Weekend-only live interactive sessions by faculty and TAs

Interaction and networking with experienced professionals

Final module-level exams to be conducted across major cities in India

Mentorship, and career support from IIT Kanpur placement cell

Incubation support for promising startups

Corporate sponsorship

Upskilling can be a career-defining move. So, what are you waiting for? Start your journey today with IIT Kanpur to move up the professional ladder with an eMasters Degree. You don’t need a GATE score, only your academic and professional background will be considered. Hurry! There are limited seats for each program. Apply now at https://emasters.iitk.ac.in/ . In case of any query, please write to emasters@iitk.ac.in