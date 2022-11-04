This 23-Year-Old is helping Indians make right investment decisions with his Wealth Management App

How Savart blends Ever Green Investment Values approach with modern-day technology?

Sankarsh Chanda was a curious kid like any other teenager. A particular article on Value Investing by Benjamin Graham propelled him to learn more about stock markets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sankarsh Chanda, Founder , Savart

Graham was known for evaluating companies with precision. He was an astute investor who paid little attention to fluctuating market sentiments and focused on the real-world performance of their companies.This idea drew Sankarsh in and made him invest through his sister’s DEMAT account. He read through P&Ls, and balance sheets of various domestic, and international businesses and started using his scholarship funds as investments.

Founding Savart

After conducting 6-month market research, Sankarsh started Savart in 2017. His business model was simple: to provide long-term investment out-performance and provide the luxury of portfolio customization, which was reserved for High-Net-Worth investors only, to every individual.

Savart’s APART, an AI-driven investment automation system, was initially built as the brain behind Savart’s investment advisory. It is now being transformed into an enterprise application to help institutional investors leverage AI to make smarter investment decisions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company is already working with international firms and reaching out to some of the world’s largest asset management companies to onboard them onto APART. This is a landmark achievement for an Indian company given that very few local brands have been able to build a global financial technology brand.

Global Expansion

Savart is expanding its presence in Canada, Japan & the U.S.A. and has secured grants & investments from local governments. Savart plans to expand its current user base of 1 lakh+ and Rs. 800+ crores of Asset Under Advisory through its retail asset management services & take APART global.

What can Savart App do for you?

Savart can help you build significant wealth over time through prudent stock market investments.

Once you download the app on the Play store/iOS. Use your mobile number to log in.

A simple KYC process lets you verify your details.

Savart App asks you to fill out a simple form to understand your risk profile. (EFG Analysis)

After the EFG analysis, the Savart app lets you define your financial goals.

From here APART takes over and determines the right investments to meet your goal. Within a few seconds, Savart will make relevant investment plans for you with the opportunities that are available in the market.

Since Investments are habit-driven, Savart assigns you a Client Delight Associate who helps you achieve your goal on a timely basis.