The Wait’s Been Long. It’s Time to Satisfy Your “Dining Out” Craving

09 December 2020 11:37 IST

It’s Not Just About Food! What We Are Really Hungry For is the Hospitality

There’s more to eating out than the actual eating. It’s the ambience and hospitality, the pampering and the infectious energy of patrons that makes the whole experience romantic. It’s time to return to that life.

Back in March, at the beginning of the COVID-19 lockdown, one of the most common questions we asked each other -- and ourselves -- was: What will you do first when things go back to normal? It was a soothing thought experiment, to imagine that in a few months, the world would once more be a place where the simple and harmless acts of going out and interacting with people were no longer verboten. Soon, we figured it would be long before we could visit our grandparents, celebrate holidays with family, watch movies in cinema halls while munching on popcorn and samosas, hug our friends over a communal ice cream sundae, daringly eaten with two spoons, and simply eat out. As we stayed holed in, many of us dreamed of going to some of our favourite restaurants at the St Regis, Westin, Sheraton or Courtyard by Marriott, and finally eating something other than home food. We craved for the hospitality that greeted us at Aloft and Renaissance.

Favourite pastime

Now, with the first anniversary of the pandemic almost upon us, those visions have faded into something more subdued. It’s all about the “new normal”, a phrase that implies masks, hand sanitisers, and social distancing.

But after interminable weeks spent sitting at home, occasionally going out for a distanced walk or a drive past the rows of shuttered businesses, the big moment finally came around September. Restaurants like those under Marriott International began to cautiously open their doors in Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kolkata, as city after city creaked back into action, including some of our regular joints. Still, patrons didn’t exactly rush to make a booking and enjoy their first meal out in months. Before the pandemic, going to restaurants was one of the most common pastimes, especially in metros, something that Indians did on an average at least six times a month. That’s because we don’t go out only for the food… we do so for the romance that restaurants bring to our life.

It’s not about the food alone

If the pandemic has made us realise one thing, it’s that there’s more to dining out than food. It’s about catching up with friends over leisurely meals and cocktails, or having a relaxed weekday lunch meeting that hardly felt like work. It isn’t just about what is served up on the plate, but the experience of the restaurant atmosphere and service that makes eating out a small, special pleasure. From the infectious energy of fellow patrons (who are always interesting to observe) to the attentive and polite wait staff who recommend drinks, the aesthetic of pictures on the walls and table settings, the shine of the cutlery and the shape of your wine glass, and the excitement of planning your meal from a menu -- no meal at home, however tasty, can fill in for that. It’s a wholesome experience that only a few places like Marriott International offer.

Clearly, most of us have been dying to return to restaurants. But in the time of coronavirus, nothing is as simple as it used to be. Even as restaurants get back on their feet, many still wonder what it would be like to go out now. Would it be safe and hygienic, with proper measures in place to avoid the spread of the plague? What with empty tables and waiters in PPE gear, would it be so far from the fun, easygoing dinners we’re used to that it wasn’t worth going at all?

Safety first

We’re almost into 2021, and even though more and more places have opened up, the pandemic is far from over. But there is a bright spot on the horizon: One that is far away from the grim and exhausting prospect of risking your health to go out for an anxiety-ridden meal. The Marriott is opening up restaurants again, and that’s cause for celebration. At St Regis, JW Marriott, Le Meridien, Westin, Marriott Hotels and The Ritz-Carlton all the pre-pandemic joys of fine dining are available in full effect, as might be expected from the luxury hotel chain. Exotic cuisines and novel dishes are just one part of the equation. There’s also the top-notch service from hotel staff, and the unmatched ambience, complete with features like live cooking counters. Marriott is set to welcome guests across cities and at Sheraton, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Aloft, Four Points by Sheraton, and Renaissance you are spoilt for choice.

Of course, along with bringing back all these bygone delights of dining out, there are stringent safety standards in place. No more worrying about whether the kitchens are sanitised, or the crowds will be too large. The Marriott restaurants are just as reliably high-quality as they have always been, with the addition of measures like social distancing and contact-free digital menus in place. We can’t wait for this pandemic to end so we can all go back to some approximation of our relatively carefree lives. But in the meantime, at least we can go for an evening out that actually feels like it used to, and reminds us of the better times before we were all shut up in our homes. Isn’t that really what each one of us have been craving for?