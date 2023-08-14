THE TIMELESS JOURNEY: FROM A RICH LEGACY TO INSPIRING FUTURE

August 14, 2023 08:00 am | Updated 08:00 am IST

From humble beginnings to ground-breaking milestones, the DS Group has come a long way. Today, as it celebrates 94 years of its incredible journey guided by the vision of its founders, Shri Dharampalji, and Shri Satyapalji, it is a matter of immense pride to witness the remarkable progress of the organization. Founded in the year 1929, it is an inspiring and successful business story that blends a remarkable history and legacy with visionary growth. The Group continues to build successful brands across diverse business categories to delight the consumers, while the undeterred pursuit of ‘Quality & Innovation’ ensures consumer loyalty and satisfaction.

The Group’s remarkable journey began with a small shop in Chandni Chowk, Delhi, and has evolved into a tale of extraordinary success spanning over nine decades. From its modest origins, the group has grown into a well-established and diversified conglomerate, embodying unwavering determination and perseverance. Today it is a multi-business corporation and a leading FMCG conglomerate with a strong Indian and international presence. It operates across various industries, including Mouth Freshener, Food and Beverage, Confectionery, Hospitality, Agri, Luxury Retail, and holds investments in other sectors as well. Catch, Pulse, FRU, Rajnigandga Silver Pearls, Maze, Ksheer, Pass Pass, BABA, Tulsi, Rajnigandha, L’Opera, Le Marche, UnCafe, Birthright, Läderach, LuvIt, Chingles, The Manu Maharani, and Namah are some of the leading brands, the Group proudly shelters today. DS Group, with its headquarters located in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, operates an extensive manufacturing network across several states.

Guided by a clear set of values and built on a strong foundation of collective good, Corporate Social Responsibility is an integral part of the Group’s business objectives. The Group works on projects across the country to achieve this objective with a focus on critical areas such as Water, Livelihood, and Education. These initiatives have a transformational impact on communities. Active participation from stakeholders is sought, while creating awareness and during the implementation to ensure long-term sustainability of the projects. Future-focused, the Group has been steadily expanding its ‘green’ initiatives, including Energy and Water Conservation, to reflect its response to what the world needs and its own role as a committed corporate citizen.

DS Group has recently received the LEED Zero Carbon Certification which exemplifies the organization’s commitment to actively combat climate change. Under India’s G20 Presidency, DS Group is one of the founding members of Resource Efficiency and Circular Economy Industry Coalition (RECEIC) under the aegis of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and aims to create strategies for CE Transition, build key frameworks for the government as industry-led advisories along with other conglomerates. The DS Group was awarded the prestigious FICCI CSR Award in the Category of Environment Sustainability for its water conservation project in the water economic zone in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

In this dynamic business environment, the desire to challenge has been an innate driving force that has remained central to DS Group’s continued success. The values and culture of the organisation have always kept them together while setting them apart. On the occasion of its 94th Founders’ Day, the DS Group announced the launch of ‘Saral Satya Legacy,’ a fully furnished, active senior living project on a rental model. Situated in Knowledge Park 5 in Greater Noida, the project is spread over an expansive 12-acre area of land with three residential blocks and one recreational block that hosts a lavish club with modern amenities.

Mr. Rajiv Kumar, Vice Chairman, DS Group, said, “From modest origins, the DS Group has come a long way. Today, as we celebrate 94 years of our incredible journey guided by the vision of our Founders, Shri Dharampalji, and Shri Satyapalji, it fills me with immense pride to witness the remarkable progress we have made. Our collective experience, a tireless quest for innovation, and the ability to work with passion as a team have been the driving force behind our growth and success. I am confident we will deliver on our goals by adding value to our customers’ lives while making our Founders proud. Let us celebrate this journey while setting sight on an inspiring future ahead.”

It has been a timeless journey that has evolved over the years and throughout the journey, the DS Group has risen up to the consumer needs and evolved and adapted to the changing business landscape.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”