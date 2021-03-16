The surge of crude oil prices

16 March 2021 16:48 IST

As the skyrocketing fuel prices leave the common man baffled, here’s a look at why prices have breached the 100 mark in India.

The price of Brent crude crossed the $70 per barrel mark after over a year of oil-producing countries maintaining production cuts and expecting that the prices will fall as global demand rises owing to the roll-out of the COVID-19 vaccine. In India, petrol (regular) prices breached the `100 psychological barrier that has impacted the common man’s budget.

Statistically, India imported over 85% of its oil requirements and 53% of gas to meet its 2019-20 needs. The fact is, fuel prices in India should not have climbed this high despite such high import dependence at a time when international crude prices are at a relatively benign level and the Rupee-Dollar rate is generally stable. So, what’s the reason — taxes. Over two-thirds of the price you pay for fuel comprises tax and other levies. As a result, less than a third of the retail petrol price in India is affected by a movement in crude prices.

Why the high price

Saudi Arabia raised the pricing for its crude for shipment to Asia and the US. OPEC+ have also extended oil supply constraints, pointing to a tightening physical market.

India’s oil imports reached a three year high in December 2020 at 5 million bpd, boosting prices and accelerating destocking of the floating storage globally.

Expectations of strong demand with the global roll-out of the COVID-19 vaccine have raised a demand for oil in the local markets.

Oil price decontrol is a one-way practice. When the global prices of crude oil increases, the burden is passed on to the consumer who pays the extra price for oil. When the reverse happens, the government slaps fresh taxes and levies to ensure that it rakes in extra revenues. This results in the consumer paying the same rate for petrol and diesel.

Impact on India

The price rise impacted our import bill and put further pressure on the Current Account Deficit.

India recently came out of a technical recession but stagflation is still persisting, this rise in price will create an inflationary pressure.

If oil prices continue to increase, the government shall be forced to cut taxes on petroleum and diesel which may cause a loss of revenue and deteriorate its fiscal balance.

Transportation cost will increase likewise giving rise to high volatility in the prices of volatile goods and less spending and demand by citizens.

The general impression among people seems to be that bringing petrol and diesel under GST will bring down their retail price. But is that possible?

For petrol and diesel to be brought under GST, the rates will have to be very high, even higher than 100%. Only then will the government be able to earn the kind of money they currently are. So practically including them in GST can cause a further increase in the prices.

However, there can be a few positives. The value of Indian oil and gas companies could be positively

impacted. Remittances from the Persian Gulf could increase. Creating a differentiated petrol supply according to the economic capacity and finding alternative energy resources to meet future demand could be a way forward for sustainable development.

