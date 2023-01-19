The state of mind of every UPSC aspirant before Civil Services Prelims exam.

January 19, 2023 01:16 pm | Updated 01:16 pm IST

UPSC aspirant: “Sir, I am feeling overwhelmed by all the information to be remembered for the UPSC Prelims 2023 exam. I just can’t seem to keep it all straight.”

Rau’s IAS: “Don’t worry, there’s a simple solution. The key to success is practice and revision.

UPSC aspirant: “But I’ve already studied all the material, isn’t that enough?”

Rau’s IAS: “Just studying the material is not enough. In order to perform well on the Prelims exam, you need to revise and take practice tests regularly.

UPSC aspirant: “How often should I attempt Prelims tests?”

Rau’s IAS: “It’s best to practice a little bit each day. Even just 20-30 minutes of revision and practice can make a big difference. And, as you approach closer to the Prelims Exam, you must start attempting All India Mock tests.

Regular test taking will lead to continuous improvement in your test taking skills. You’ll develop a deeper understanding of the skill set needed and how to apply it effectively under different situations.

It’ll help familiarize you with the format and structure of the Prelims exam, thereby building your confidence.

It’ll also help you in identifying the pattern of the questions that are coming in the Prelims exam and their level of difficulty.

It’ll enable you to identify and address your weaknesses in a timely manner.

It’ll improves your time management skills and help learn how to pace yourself during the Prelims exam.

It’ll also help you in assessing your level of preparation and how much more work is required.

Last but not the least, it’ll help you to optimize your score by minimizing your guess work and maximizing your accuracy. What I mean is, to crack Prelims you need an optimum score and not the highest score. After all, the

To clear Prelims exam, try to score 100 - 105 marks in Rau's IAS Pre-Pareekshan, All India Mock Tests, consistently. That will more than sufficient to indicate that you are going to clear the prelims exam.

So, don’t wait until the last month, start revising and practicing today!

Here is the schedule of upcoming All India Pre-Pareekshan (Free) Tests for upsc Prelims 2023:

Mock Test 1 – 28 th Jan 2023 Mock Test 2 – 18 th March 2023 Mock Test 3 – 15 th April 2023 Mock Test 4 – 13 th May 2023

UPSC aspirant: “Thanks for the advice, I’m going to start revising and practicing right now!”

Rau’s IAS: “That’s the spirit! Remember, practice, revision and score optimization are the keys to success. So, put in the work now and you’ll be well on your way to acing Prelims exam.”

