The road ahead for India-US relations

Every head of state brings with him a uniqueness to ties between two countries. It remains to be seen what Joe Biden’s tenure as the US President will hold for the future

With Joe Biden set to become the 46 President of the United States of America, it remains to be seen how the Indo-US relations will develop under his regime. Geopolitics operates in a diplomatic ecology. Relations between countries are rarely decided by linear equations. Instead, diplomatic relations are usually polynomial.

For instance, the USA, which had been a critic of India because of the nuclear tests (Pokhran 2) conducted in 1998, began to show magnanimity during Bill Clinton’s visit to the country in 2000. The rise of China and changes in India’s economic complexion as both countries have been victims of terrorism brought the two close. Ever since, the incongruence in the relations between the two countries has metamorphosed into congruence.

With Joe Biden being sworn in as the President of the USA, as confirmed by the Electoral College, he will be in the front seat to steer the relationship between India and the USA. Being a Democrat, he will not bring any big aberration from the Trump regime as Democrat and Republican Presidents have been continuing the ride of rapprochement since 2020.

In the last 20 years, the US has offered a lot in terms of helping India move out of nuclear apartheid and making it a strategic defense partner. Joe Biden being vocal about liberalism and the rights movement is more flexible. This will help India to negotiate trade relations but given the economic scenario in a post COVID-19 world, Biden will find it difficult to be more flexible as far as immigration laws go.

While Donald Trump has called climate change a hoax, Biden will bring the US back again under the climate change agreement. This might put pressure on developing countries like India to be stricter with their pollution restrictions.

India can expect Biden to be supporting India over China as the US fears the rise of China. The next four years of Biden’s presidency is likely to see a further strengthening of the Quad. This will help India to effectively resist China.

The deterioration of the US-Iran relations under the Trump administration had severely limited India’s ability to source cheap crude oil. India being a developing country needs a regular supply of cheap oil to grow fast; a normalisation of the US-Iran relationship under the Biden administration will prove to be more than useful.

The Trump administration was neutral on Jammu and Kashmir, Citizenship Amendment Act, caste and communal violence, while India needs to await Joe Biden’s reaction to these issues.

Since India’s independence in 1947, seven American Presidents have set foot on Indian soil and India will be waiting for Biden to be the 8th President to visit the country to deepen and widen the relations.

This weekly column for civil service aspirants is brought to you by Unacademy. Send your subject specific queries to upsccsepreparation@unacademy.com

The opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed by the author are their own and do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, viewpoints, or official policies of Unacademy or The Hindu.

G. Rajput, Top Unacademy Educator

Click to enroll for the free live class on Joe Biden’s impact on India-US relationship, on Dec 22 at 9.30 PM. Use code UPSCCSE.