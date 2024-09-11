  1. User-Friendly Interface: Choose an app that’s easy to navigate, allowing you to quickly check your portfolio, invest in new funds, or redeem units.
  2. Fund Selection: The app should offer a wide range of mutual funds, including equity, debt, and hybrid funds from different fund houses.
  3. Security: Ensure that the app uses robust security protocols like encryption and two-factor authentication to protect your data.
  4. Tools and Calculators: Look for apps that offer a Mutual Fund SIP Calculator and other tools to help with investment planning and fund comparison.
  5. Customer Support: Opt for an app that provides reliable customer support, especially for resolving issues related to transactions or account management.