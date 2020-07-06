The New Mercedes-Benz GLE LWB & GLS; experience inner strength in the true sense of it

Mercedes-Benz is synonymous worldwide with three words: opulence, elegance, and aspiration. Owners of this exclusive brand know that there are hardly any other vehicles that exude style in a way that a Mercedes does. And now, you have to add one more word to the list: strength.

Mercedes-Benz has a strong hold in the luxury SUV segment and they have further cemented it with the launch of the new GLE and the new GLS. Both the new SUVs are renowned for their powerful on-road presence. But a true Merc lover knows that it is the inner strength that sets these beautiful machines apart. From luxurious, opulent interiors and powerful yet efficient engines, to the latest technology and elegance in design, the all-new Mercedes-Benz GLE and GLS have it all and more!

The New GLE: Long Wheelbase (LWB) for the Ultimate Comfort

Mercedes-Benz recently launched the new GLE LWB as a popular and exciting new model. “Already the SUV commands a 3 month waiting period for the diesel variant. And now with the introduction of the petrol model, popularity figures are only going to rise,” says Martin Schwenk, MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India

The GLE LWB comes armed with EQ Boost Technology, a first in the SUV segment in India. The revolutionary technology provides an additional 22hp of power and 250 Nm Torque to the GLE 450.

The SUV has two top end models, namely the 450 4MATIC petrol and the 400d 4MATIC Diesel, both having in-line six-cylinder engines. Some of the key features of the GLE LWB include

Long Wheel Base

AIRMATIC Suspension with ADS+

Front memory package

Electrically – adjustable rear seats

Expression Interior

Wireless Charging Front

Multifunction Sports Steering Wheel

7 Airbags

Off-road ABS

Pre-installation of entertainment and comfort features

Martin Schwenk, MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, “The New long wheelbase GLE has already created a benchmark in the luxury SUV segment and we are very satisfied with the customer response. Encouraged by this response we are now introducing a petrol and a diesel variant of the GLE LWB. The locally made LWB GLE 450 4MATIC and the 400 d 4MATIC thus make important additions to our GLE SUV range and will further attract customers who seek comfort, luxury and off-roading prowess in their SUV. We are confident that the GLE 450 4MATIC and the 400 d 4MATIC will help this SUV retain its top billing in the luxury SUV segment.”

The new GLS – The S-Class of Mercedes-Benz SUV’s

After successfully completing 10 glorious years with more than 6,700 units on the Indian roads, the all-new Mercedes-Benz GLS remains the most preferred full-sized luxury SUV in its segment. The new GLS is larger than its predecessor not only in terms of length & width but also in terms of wheelbase and interior legroom. The key features that set it apart from the competition include:

The all-new Mercedes me App

5 Zone Thermotronic Air Conditioning

Latest Generation MBUX with MBUX rear seat table

Special Chauffeur Package

Active Seat Kinetics that provide energizing pulses for front row passengers. This reduces fatigue during long trips

13 Speaker Burmester Sound System for a soothing acoustic experience

64 color ambient lighting

Newly designed 53.3 cm/21 inch allow wheels

Front & Rear Wireless Charging

11 USB Ports

One Touch easy fold 2 and 3 row seats

Off-Road ABS

9 Airbags

The new GLS will be available as a 400d 4MATIC Diesel and 450 4MATIC Petrol with an in-line six cylinder engine. The latter is electrified with a 48 volt EQ Boost. The car is a generous 7 seater and also has the comforts of a saloon thanks to the AIRMATIC Suspension with ADS+.

The interiors of the new GLS make it the S-Class of Mercedes SUV’s. And the new MBUX technology makes it intuitive and versatile thanks to the AI based voice control system, touch control and contactless control options which allow you to control most features of the car including the windows and sunroof.

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India digitally launched the GLS at the company’s Centre of Excellence in Chakan, Pune.

Mr. Schwenk commented, “Combining luxury, comfort, and technology, the Mercedes-Benz GLS is the finest luxury SUV available in the market today. As a full-size seven-seater SUV, the new GLS offers significantly more space and an added legroom for passengers, especially for those in the second row. The GLS is also equipped with the latest generation of the MBUX infotainment system and fully connected via our Mercedes me Connect Services, making it a tech-savvy SUV. The interior of the new GLS is a synthesis of modern, luxurious aesthetics, hallmark SUV practicality. In our view, the new GLS is an ideal blend of modern luxury with the characteristics of an off-roader.”

“Mercedes me Connect App also gets an all-new user interface and an additional new Service App that offers a seamless online experience. The new Mercedes me App with highly intuitive User Interface is being rolled-out for all Mercedes me connect owners starting 1st July 2020. This new App provides a platform to offer new features that are capable of Over the Air updates. We will be shortly rolling-out Geo-fencing, vehicle finder and remote open-close of windows and sunroof.” commented Mr. Schwenk.

The all new Mercedes-Benz GLE LWB and GLS are serious head turners in the Luxury SUV segment in the Indian market today. Their all-encompassing inner-strength is something that sets them apart from the competition. From their luxurious interiors to the latest technology and their mean road presence; these 2 luxurious automobiles have it all and more.