The mantra of making every moment golden with CMR Jewellery 

In a quaint village in Andhra Pradesh, a young girl would watch her grandmother carefully adorn herself with exquisite jewellery, each piece telling a story of their family’s heritage. These cherished moments sparked a fascination in her, who dreamed of owning jewellery that echoed such timeless elegance and tradition. Little did she know, years later, that she would find this very connection at CMR Jewellery.

Fast forward to the present day, and CMR Jewellery has become a beacon for those who, like the young girl, seek the finest and most authentic pieces. Founded by the illustrious CMR group, known for its 40-year legacy with the iconic CMR Shopping Mall, this brand embodies a perfect blend of tradition and innovation. The story of CMR Jewellery is woven with threads of excellence, passion, and a commitment to creating golden moments for every customer.

At the heart of CMR Jewellery’s success is Sri Mavuri Venkata Ramana, a pioneering businessman whose vision extends beyond the ordinary into the world of jewellery. Under his leadership, CMR Jewellery became the first organised jewellery retailer in Andhra Pradesh, setting new benchmarks for quality and service. One of the brand’s proudest achievements is the introduction of BIS hallmark jewellery before it became mandatory, showcasing their commitment to trust and authenticity.

The brand’s exclusive stores located at Gopalapatnam and CBM Compound in Visakhapatnam, Kotagummam in Rajahmundry, Temple Street in Kakinada, and near Talapulamma Thalli Temple in Tuni, offer a vast array of designs. From bridal jewellery that sparkles with culturally significant designs to antique pieces with divine and nature-inspired designs, every display tells a story of meticulous craftsmanship and cultural heritage. What sets this brand apart is its specialisation in crafting heavy-looking lightweight jewellery at various price points.

CMR Jewellery’s commitment to excellence is reflected in its extensive collection. With innumerable innovative designs, the brand offers something for everyone. Whether it’s the grandeur of heavy haarams, the timeless allure of temple gold ornaments, the dazzling brilliance of diamonds, or the delicate charm of lightweight jewellery, CMR caters to a diverse clientele. This variety ensures that every customer can find jewellery that resonates with their personal style and story.

What sets CMR Jewellery apart is not just its exquisite products but also its dedication to customer satisfaction. The brand was the first in Andhra Pradesh to introduce free after-sale service, ensuring that every piece of jewellery continues to shine and bring joy long after it has been purchased. This unwavering commitment to service has earned CMR Jewellery the trust of over a million happy customers each year.

The essence of CMR Jewellery lies in its ethical sourcing and support for artisans. The brand’s leadership, driven by Sri Mavuri Venkata Ramana, ensures that each piece of jewellery is crafted with precision and care, directly sourced from skilled artisans who have perfected their craft over generations. This direct engagement not only guarantees the authenticity and quality of the jewellery but also supports the livelihoods of these craftsmen, preserving traditional techniques for future generations.

Each customer who steps into one of CMR’s 16 locations across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, or browses through their global e-commerce platform, becomes part of a larger narrative. A narrative where every piece of jewellery marks a special occasion, a cherished memory, or a new beginning.

As CMR Jewellery continues to grow, it remains anchored in its mission to create golden moments for its customers. The brand’s legacy of excellence, built over 25 years, is a testament to its dedication to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction. Under the visionary guidance of Sri Mavuri Venkata Ramana, CMR Jewellery is not just a retailer; it is a curator of stories, traditions, and timeless elegance.

