  • Gold as an economic indicator: Gold is not just a valuable metal. It is a unique economic indicator. When global economic conditions become uncertain, investors turn to gold as a safe haven, driving up its price. This is one reason why gold price today often surges during times of economic turbulence. Conversely, when the economy stabilises, gold prices may dip.
  • Inflation and gold prices: Another significant factor is inflation. Gold is often considered a hedge against rising prices. When inflation rates soar, investors flock to gold as a store of value, pushing its prices higher. And, when inflation is in check, gold may see less demand, resulting in relatively lower prices.
  • Currency exchange rates: The value of the Indian Rupee (INR) against the US Dollar (USD) plays a crucial role in determining gold prices in India. A weaker rupee in comparison to the dollar can lead to higher gold prices, even if international prices remain stable.