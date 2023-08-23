The Fit Formula: Unveiling the Surprising Link Between Your Health, Your Wallet, and Your Health Insurance

August 23, 2023 08:19 am | Updated 08:19 am IST

We live in a fast-paced world where health and well-being are at the centre-stage, and have become more than just a priority for individuals; it is now a way of life. While we do everything possible to ensure our good health, insurance companies are stepping up to provide more than just financial security – they are also enabling a holistic approach to health.

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, a renowned name in the insurance industry, has gone a step further with its wellness platform ‘Pro-Fit’. This platform offers a one-stop solution that allows users to take charge of their health, encouraging healthier lifestyles and ensuring a secure future.

Understanding Pro-Fit

A cloud-based platform, Pro-Fit provides a comprehensive ecosystem designed to address various aspects of an individual’s health and well-being. It enables customers and their family members to keep track of their health records and make improvements wherever needed. It aims to bridge the gap between health insurance and holistic well-being.

To access Pro-Fit, a user has to download the Caringly Yours app by Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, a mobile phone app that also allows you to buy, manage and renew health insurance policies easily on your mobile phones. *

The Insurance Wallet app is available on both Android and iOS devices.

Key Features of Pro-Fit

1) Rich Repository of Health Knowledge

Pro-Fit enables users to access a wealth of knowledge, and grants access to a detailed collection of articles dedicated to fostering fitness and cultivating a healthy lifestyle. This invaluable feature ensures that the user remains acquainted with healthcare information and makes careful choices regarding their health and wellness journey. *

2) Seamless Digital Documentation

While the entire world lives in the realm of digitalisation, healthcare should not be left behind. Pro-Fit allows its users to maintain efficient record-keeping, and this feature lets them store their health records in a digital format. Users can create a centralised repository by uploading relevant documents in PDF format. They can also gain the convenience of accessing their records from anywhere and at any time. This eliminates the need to carry files of physical copies and offers respite for those who detest paperwork. *

3) In-Depth Health Monitoring

While understanding healthcare can be overwhelming, Pro-Fit allows its users to use a unique feature that lets the cloud work closely with the individual’s health vital signs and track health parameters such as the Heart rate, Oxygen Saturation, Blood Pressure and more. *

4) Wholesome Fitness Oversight

By integrating with Google Fit in Android devices and Health Kit in ios devices, this feature helps users to create a cohesive and seamless fitness tracking experience. They can track their daily step count, as well as weekly summaries of their fitness progress. It helps in motivating users who can further achieve their health goals. *

5) Expert Medical Guidance at Your Fingertips

The world is living in an era of digital connectivity, and Bajaj Allianz General Insurance’s Pro-Fit offers expert medical consultation where users can engage in online consultations with certified and registered medical professionals (only if it is a part of your policy coverage). They can address general medical queries with ease and save time in going to the doctor in person. This convenient feature dismisses geographical barriers and allows users to access doctors from anywhere. *

6) Streamlined Insurance Policy Management

This centralised policy administration feature brings convenience to the user’s life who can easily access all policy-related documentation under a single virtual roof. The user can access your health insurance policy documents at their convenience which promotes an informed decision-making process for a secure and healthier future. *

A bonus feature of Bajaj Allianz General Insurance’s Pro-Fit is that all the policyholders are free to use this portal, regardless of the type of insurance policy that they own. It is available on the website and the company’s self-service app ‘Caringly Yours App’. *

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance’s Pro-Fit significantly transforms the traditional role of an insurance company by introducing a groundbreaking wellness platform that complements insurance with a comprehensive approach to well-being. Easy healthcare access should be everyone’s priority and Pro-Fit contributes to a more secure and prosperous future. It offers its users a life marked by vitality, resilience and a proactive attitude towards their health. *

*Standard T&C apply

Insurance is the subject matter of solicitation. For more details on benefits, exclusions, limitations, terms, and conditions, please read the sales brochure/policy wording carefully before concluding a sale.

‘This article is part of sponsored content programme.’

