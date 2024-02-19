The Enrolment Cliff for US Higher Education: US Likely to Welcome More Indian Students

February 19, 2024 04:56 pm | Updated 04:57 pm IST

The number of Indian students enrolling to the US universities is set to surge 5times in the upcoming 6 years, as an effect of the Enrollment Cliff. This is the significant dwindling in the number of college-age student population in USA. As a result, the number of Indian students in the universities in USA is about to skyrocket by 15-20% from 2025 onwards.

Currently, 268,923 Indian students constitute over 25% of the total 1 million international student population in USA. According to Education Resources Information Center of the US Department of Education, international students will get access to apply for previously inaccessible selective institutes, with USA reaching the verge of an enrollment cliff by 2025. The number of Indian students in US universities is set to reach 1 million by 2030.

The enrollment cliff kick-started since the Great Recession of 2008-2009, when, uncertain employment market led to lower birth rates in USA. A recent poll by Wall Street Journal and NORC at the University of Chicago shows that Americans are losing faith in the value of a degree in the US higher education system.

Earlier, Demographic Cliff suggested, the number of traditional-age students in USA will peak in 2025-26 and then decline gradually. However, the number of 18-24 year-old American students in USA started declining even before the anticipated period.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to National Student Clearinghouse data, the undergraduate enrollment in Spring 2023 observed a 1.7% decrease, relative to Spring 2021. The college going US population is going to drop further by 15% between 2025 and 2029, as suggested by Nathan Grawe, economist at Carleton College in Minnesota. This will lead to the growth in the number of international students accepted by the universities in USA. Check out the growth trends of Indian student population in USA, and the anticipated growth by 2030 according to Open Doors Report on International Educational Exchange:

USA captivates international students in its master’s level graduate courses like MS in USA. In 2022-23, the number of Indian students in USA surged by a record 35%. This includes 467,027 international students pursuing postgraduate courses in USA. MBA in USA is a flagship course, expeditiously attracting international students across several top tier universities in USA.

On the contrary, number of undergraduate students in USA peaked in 2010-11, at 18.1million, according to the National Center for Education Statistics of the US Department of Education. Since then, international student count in USA has declined gradually. Undergraduate enrollment in USA decreased below 15.1million, as of Fall 2022. Check out the distribution of international student population in USA by level of study, according to Statista:

The universities in USA have shown prepotency in enrolling international students in the last 5 years. The dropping number of high school graduates in USA has triggered the enrollment cliff. As a result, colleges in the Northeast and Midwest are prone to experiencing the enrollment cliff due to population declines for migration patterns.

Experts believe the growing international talent pipeline will benefit both USA and India. The potential change in practice of enrollment might impact the US student visa regulations. However, universities will hopefully go one step further to advocate for student-centric visa policies to enroll eligible Indian candidates.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.