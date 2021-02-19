The Coach For Corporate & Business Success

19 February 2021 15:13 IST

Entrepreneur, Motivational Speaker, Corporate Trainer and Leadership Coach are just a few of the badge that can be attributed to the Young Dynamic & Versatile Avinash Bhaskar Chate

In this competitive business world it becomes very important for the corporate companies to balance between technical expertise and soft skills of the employees which includes Relationship Management,Emotional Management & Productivity to achieve the desired goals but the challenges have recently increased due to complex culture.

Making sure Employees, Entrepreneurs, Professionals & WorkForce understand and master these skills, Training & Coaching is the key. One such leader is Avinash Bhaskar Chate Hailing from an Indian Maharashtrian family, Avinash has crossed many hurdles to emerge as a Motivational Speaker, Corporate Coach, Entrepreneur, Leadership Coach, TEDx speaker, Business and Life coach.

An Motivational Speaker, Author, Corporate Trainer & Leadership Coach who has delivered more than 1000+ speaking programs on various subjects. A young, dynamic & versatile leader with multiple businesses in three cities Pune, Aurangabad, Latur & managing more than 100+ people started very early. In conversation with us, the young achiever corporate coach talks about life, work and his journey as an Coach & Trainer to guide our readers seeking to Win & Become Star at Workplace & life.

With a zeal, passion to motivate & enlighten thousands of minds his journey began quite dramatically. Born into a family of Doctors & Executive Engineers the pressure of education was far too much in his formative years. With the mounting pressure he couldn’t cope up & was detained from an engineering college for low attendance.

“I remember the time when I was detained from my engineering college, I already had a background of repeating 12th Standard, Low marks in 10th and Lots of such academic & relationship failures in the past. Most people in such situations after repeated failures usually give up and become pessimistic. However, I was relieved. The reason I couldn’t do well in my school, college & life was because I didn't have a purpose, a strong reason to become successful, a big WHY!.” The young motivational speaker says.

But that eventually turned about to be a blessing in disguise for his emergence in career. After that he has never looked back. Now, he is a Masters of Construction Management & Expert in more than 20 advanced CAD/CAM softwares. Mr. Avinash has a vision of Motivating & inspiring thousands of people & making them realise their potential. He believes that if one uses the right strategies & tools almost everyone can live the destiny they desire. He is eloquent, Handsome & witty. He is a legend in making. He wants people to outgrow their fears, problems & worries. His philosophy & tools are all about moving to possibilities from the darkness of limitations. He values continuous learning, passion, happiness & gratitude & these values are imbibed in whatever he does, speaks & writes.

“The journey I took was never Pre-Planned. But after repeated failures, I was fedup of such low situations and I wanted to prove myself as a leader as a person. So, I started my first skill development Training centre at Aurangabad in association with CADD Centre followed by Pune & Latur. I started my work into a technical training business which professionals require to upgrade their career” Says Avinash

Today Avinash successfully runs The Future Corporate & Business Coaching Venture, ABC Trainings, CAD Training Institute, Livewire IT Training Centre & number of such Training Institutions & Service oriented business for the skill development of the workforce.

“When younger, I always saw my father go out of his way and help people, may it be at his workplace or our native village Osmanabad Maharashtra. He was open-hearted, when helping people and I saw him getting all the recognition and blessings while helping others, which gave me a vision to motivate and inspire others and make people realise their true power, Says Avinash.

He is an avid reader, traveller & loves photography. His passion for cars & storytelling makes him a unique blend of style & content. He started delivering technical lectures to engineering students in 2014. His eloquence, flow of content soon made college authorities to request him to also talk on motivational stuff to these students. One session after the other the applause kept pouring & even before he could realise, he had clocked more than 250 plus seminars in a calendar year. One thing led to the other, the corporate world started taking note of this stylish but humble speaker who sets stage on fire with his fierce speaking ability. Soon after a major chunk of corporates from varied industries invited him as a guest to inspire their work force.

Today, Avinash Bhaskar Chate is India’s most Trusted Corporate Trainer & a Behaviour Coach, having worked with many CEOs, HR Managers, Entrepreneurs & Working Professionals transforming the lives of over 10,000 people! Avinash’s mission is to help people find their true purpose of life with a lot more confidence and to make an impact at the workplace with proven tools and strategies. Today Avinash Bhaskar Chate is associated with corporate companies like Ferrero, Keshardeep Pressings, Reserve Bank Of India, Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, NRB Bearings, Keshardeep Pressings, Rajuri Steels & many such corporates for employee training and coaching assignments.

Passion turned into profession quickly & in 2019 he compiled and synthesized all his knowledge & tools to author a book “The Winning Edge” which became a best seller in one year of its publishing. He was awarded as the Star Motivational Speaker in 2018 by Life Star National Awards, Best Motivational & Leadership Coach in 2019 and also received Expert Speaker Award by Sakal media group.

Mr. Avinash’s strengths are his exceptional ability to connect & resonate with young minds & professionals. He has studied & keenly observed the professional qualities which make great leaders.

His insights about business, corporate world & professional practices make him a unique blend who understands 360 degree of business way. He is currently researching for his upcoming books on Emotional Management, Leadership, Employee Engagements, Team Building, Motivation & Soft Skills. He is also working on his upcoming book titled “Stars @India.inc.” And to reach millions online he has been working on his YouTube Channel and Online learning Portal. He recently launched “ABC-Winning Kite Model” which will enable professionals to double their salaries,efficiency & productivity.

You can read more about him on his website www.avinashchate.com or YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/AvinashChate or reach out to him at connect@avinashchate.com

