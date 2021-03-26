The Changing Landscape of UPSC CSE Preparation during the Pandemic

26 March 2021 16:47 IST

Gone are the days when UPSC examination could be mastered through an in-depth analysis of a few topics and a tangential overview of everything under the sky. Conceptual clarity of all the STATIC portion viz. Polity, History, Economy, Environment, Geography along with awareness with of what’s happening around us and an analytical ability to correlate and interlink these STATIC and CURRENT contours are what UPSC demands. Owing to this reality which enhances the breadth and depth of syllabus to a vast extent, there arises a need of a mentor (not just an Educator) who can guide us throughout the voyage of preparation, who not only teaches but also imparts the aspirants the knack to know to that what to read and how to read.

The IQRA IAS is a team of professional experts with an in-depth understanding of UPSC syllabus and fair acquaintance with the current pattern of the examination. Here, at The IQRA IAS, we believe every child has immense potential, meticulous mentoring and optimal utilization of time and energy is all needed to realize it. Unlike the common practice prevalent hitherto, our emphasis is not on merely delivering lectures but on ensuring enhanced learning of aspirants and thus increasing their self-confidence. Timely completion of the syllabus is an important element in the preparation, a coherent and strategically relevant lecture plan, supplemented by Experienced Faculties, is our USP.

The IQRA IAS assures you of a great learning experience under Guidance of Managing Director Mr. Shah Faisal and the supervision of competent mentors such as Mr. Avadh Ojha Sir (History), Mr. S.K.Jha Sir (Economics), Mr. Kumar Ujjwal (IR & Polity) Mr. Rohit wazir & Rabbani Sir (Geography),Sanjay Sir (Indian Polity),and many more who have accomplished unbelievable feats in their respective trades. Our team consists of various bureaucrats, reputed academicians, and other noted personalities. We won’t brag of being the best or the top institution but the fact remains that those who work honestly and earnestly do carve out a niche and thus we are confident of winning your trust. Your effort, coupled with our mentoring, would eventually culminate in your success and that is one thing we are sure of.

TEAM IQRA traveled on cycle from Lucknow to Delhi to give one more attempt because of pandemic

Why we stand apart from other coaching institutions?

Mentoring tailored to meet all the needs of every aspirant by most experienced faculties from Delhi and other parts of India.

Smart and Promethean approach; employing digital and virtual technologies.

Coherent, relevant and well-researched study material and write-ups to complement and supplement the learning process.

Regular Tests (more than 100 tests per academic session) to comprehensively analyse the depth of conceptual clarity and thus gauze the progress of our students.

Revision and remedial classes (up to 350 lectures for two papers of general studies).

Special emphasis on writing skill development through regular dedicated sessions.

Sri Shivpal Yadav ji meets Team IQRA at Itawah U.P.

Topic- The Changing Landscape of UPSC CSE Preparation during the Pandemic

by Mr. Shah Faisal (Managing Director IQRA IAS)

Q. Civil services Examination is considered to be the toughest and mother of all examinations. Why do you think such large number of candidates from various academic backgrounds opt for civil services as career? Also, can you briefly explain the process of CSE?

Ans- Civil Services Examination indeed is one of the most prestigious examinations and since the pass percentage is very low, less than 1%, various titles such as 'mother of all exams' is attributed to it. However, the truth is, out of the 8-9 lakhs student that apply, only about half of them appear and not all of them are sincere, many appear just to get a feel of the examinations. Also, a candidate gets a minimum of 6 attempts (depending upon eligibilities) and thus sincere effort on the part of aspirants coupled with right guidance can ensure certain success.

Civil Services’ is opted as career by candidates with various academic backgrounds because it offers immense scope for positive contribution to the society and country and also helps in comprehensive personal growth. Hence the craze for the examinations.

There are three stages in Civil Services Examinations- Prelims, Mains and Personality test. A sizeable number of candidates are disqualified/ eliminated at each stage and the remaining ones feature on the recommended list published by the UPSC which happens to be the final result.

IQRA IAS conducted Scholarship test at Fergusson College, Pune

Q. There's a lot of talk about strategies when it comes to clearing the CSE. How important do you think a suitable strategy is and does IQRA IAS offer any unique strategy to your students?

Ans- Having a clear vision definitely helps and so does having a clear strategy in mind. However, it must be kept in mind that there's no one universal strategy that would help all, every candidate have their own unique personality and so they need to develop their own strategies based upon their strengths and other factors. We definitely help each candidate in evolving their strategy which would help them in their journey but we do not offer a single strategy developed by the institution as it could hinder the growth of the candidate.

Also, IQRA IAS believes that each candidate has the potential to clear CSE and thus all we do is help them realise that potential.

Q. There are a lot of conceptions and misconceptions regarding CSE. For instance, there's a common belief that having a good command over English gives a competitive edge. What's your opinion on the issue?

Ans- A decent command over a language is desirable and it might even help candidates in their preparation but to say that good command over only a particular language (English) gives an advantage is not true. One must keep in mind that the examination tests one's knowledge and clarity of thought, not the medium of language one writes in. Also, the examination offers aspirants the option of attempting the paper and the interview in one of 22 regional languages.

Thus, we can say with confidence that while command over a language does help a candidate in various spheres of the preparation, like in answer writing skills, the language they want to choose as their medium of instruction is entirely their decision and there's no such thing as advantage or disadvantage in this particular aspect.

Q. When do you think is the right time to begin the preparation and is there any common approach towards the preparation or one you would like to recommend?

Ans- Various candidates begin their preparation at different point of times. We have had all sort of success stories, some candidates begin their preparation right after clearing their +2 exams, some after graduation and some even took up jobs and prepared simultaneously. Given the fact that the minimum age is 21 years and the maximum age varies for different categories, when a candidate should begin their preparation is entirely their discretion and depends upon a lot of factors such as the goals and ambitions of the individual, their thought process and so on. But once the decision has been made, no time should be squandered and the preparation should begin earnestly and with utmost sincerity to crack the exams in shortest time span possible.

As far as approach is concerned, it too varies based upon various factors. However few basics need to be followed and adhered to, they are-

Understanding the syllabus in its entirety. The nuances involved must be fathomed. Knowing and comprehending the syllabus is one of the most important steps.

Reading and understanding the basic concepts. One can refer to standard textbooks and NCERTs for the same. Every subject and topic have some key concepts. They should be dealt with on a priority basis we IQRA IAS give special attention on NCERTs.

Being aware of your surroundings, i.e., the major happenings in and around the nation and the world. For this ,newspapers and magazines can be used as the source material you can refer our weekly and monthly Current Affairs magazine at www.iqraias.com

Timely and consistent self-assessment in the form of writing mock tests and through other means available.

Understanding the pattern of the examination. Analysing the question papers of the previous years can be of big help.

Q- After when and how to begin the preparation, let's now come to clearing the exams. While there are many who clear the exams in their first very attempt, there are many who take many attempts to clear the exams. What in your opinion is the common mistake being made and how to overcome it.

Ans- Well honestly I think anyone who is sincere regarding their preparation would eventually clear the exams. I do not prefer using the term 'mistake' as I believe it is a very harsh term to use for someone who despite their best efforts were not able to make it to the final list. Well, there might have been some error in judgment, some unintended lapses, but I am sure there were no deliberate mistakes. Clearing UPSC depends upon a lot of factors, hard work being just one of them. You need to be in the right mind frame when you are writing the exams, you need to constantly self-assess and evaluate yourself, there's a need for improvisation if something goes wrong unintentionally and so on. There are numerous factors that are at play and to get them all right is no child's play. This is where the role of institution like ours come into play, we help aspirants understand the major factors that are involved and work with them to enable them to deal with all such factors.

In short, I'd like to say that sincere preparation on the part of the aspirants coupled with proper guidance at institutions such as ours is the key to success.

Youngest IPS Safin Hasan at IQRA IAS

Q. The Covid crisis has brought immense changes into every sphere of life and the very definition of 'normal' has changed leading to the rise of a new normal. How has the crisis impacted this sector and how do you suggest candidates to cope with the changes?

Answer - Yes indeed the Covid crisis has brought unprecedented changes to the society and lives of individuals. Yet, there's a lot of good that can come out of the crisis and bring some beneficial changes to various sectors. For instance, we can learn not to disturb the nature beyond a point if humanity has to survive and thus sustainable mode of living has to be given a boost. Similarly, in all the sectors some new and beneficial changes can be brought in. A civil service aspirant too can make the most out of this crisis. A candidate now has to spend most of his time indoors and they can use this time to brush up their skills, revise their syllabus, work upon their grey areas, increases self-assessment and so on.

We at IQRA IAS too have brought tremendous changes to ensure the safety of our students while ensuring the quality of education we provide is not compromised with. We have been working to improve our online platform, make it more interactive and user friendly. Value addition materials are being added constantly on the platform and new tools are being developed that would help candidate give an edge to their preparation.

Question: Your institution has now been in existence for more than 2 years and has produced numerous success stories. What has been your mantra hitherto?

Answer- Recently we completed 2 successful years on 25 November , we had started our first batch with one student named Saddam and our respected mentor Avadh Ojha sir continued till 3 weeks classes with him all alone. We were a bit nervous and fearful at first. But gradually I realized that real assets to success is patience & consistent “ that’s what our civil service exam needs too”. Gradually by the grace of God, we multiplied into 5000 plus today .how lucky the team IQRA IAS is our hard work paid off that we had given 100+ selections in prelims within a journey of 2 years.

First and foremost it is the effort of the candidates that matters the most and not any particular mantra. We operate with the belief that each candidate is unique in their own ways and have immense potential that needs to be tapped. We first work to make the candidate realise their own potential, the wonders they can do. Once that is done, once the candidate realises that their intention and will matters the most, we then start working upon other areas that are required and are instrumental in the overall journey to the final destination.

We here at our institution have a well dedicated team with immense experience in their respective domains and they simply share their own experiences with the candidates and help them with the DOs and DONTs of the preparation. So all in all it is basically the team effort, the candidates, us and our team that have led to the writing of such beautiful success stories.

Q. There has been mushrooming of institutions that offer CSE preparation to candidates in the recent past. What distinguishes IQRA IAS from the others?

Answer- Well I think the most important difference is that here we consider candidates and aspirants as our equal partners and not just students. Learning is a two way process and in the process of teaching we too get to learn something new on a daily basis and thus the equal partnership.

Coming to the academic part, our team consists of well qualified faculties. We give specialised attention to each candidate; help them work upon their strength and weaknesses. We have developed special modules that help candidates in clearing their concepts on numerous topics. Also, we have regular assessments of the candidates in the form of numerous tests of varying lengths and on different topics available both online and offline. Both our study materials and tests are strictly based on UPSC pattern as we believe our aim is clearing CSE and not becoming experts of any particular domain.

Since we believe that each candidate has the same potential, we work on each candidate with equal vigour, help them self-analyse and then bring in the desirable changes. We have been increasing our online presence too and have made tremendous changes to our online platforms to ensure desirable help reaches the candidates all over India specially remote location where aspirants deprive of quality education.

In simple terms, we stand firm with our pupil in their entire journey of CSE preparation and thereafter. We do not abandon them whatsoever and that is what distinguishes us.

IQRA IAS at Police Headquarter, Pune Maharashtra

Question -What are your future plans?

In future, we are planning much more for our laborious students. As the reviews that we received on social media & personal messages of offline, online classes & crash course is highly commendable this proves that we are having best faculties with us. Now we will also launch personality development classes to face interviews.

IQRA IAS is already established in Pune, and almost about to start offline classes in Kanpur or Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh. We are also planning to expand in the south.

Thank you so much to my teachers, co-workers, my friends, editing team and all students for making successful past two years. And we are sure we will work hard and enlighten more students with coming years.

Question- In the end if you were to give a short message to keep the candidates motivated, what would be it.

Answer- Well the simple message would be this quote- "Fearless are merely fearless. The brave act in spite of their fear". Hence, I would like to suggest to all candidates that do not stop, we all know that the present circumstances are tough but do not yield, do not capitulate, have faith, immense faith in yourselves and you would for sure succeed sooner than later. Thank you.