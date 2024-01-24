The capital now becomes a ‘Solar City’: Thiruvananthapuram Corporation provides an opportunity for 25,000 consumers

January 24, 2024 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST

Thiruvananthapuram: As part of the ‘Solar City’ project, the activities being implemented in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation are progressing. The initiative aims to establish solar power plants for domestic consumers in the city. This project, undertaken collectively by central and state governments, is part of the larger goal to make major cities in the country solar-powered. Thiruvananthapuram Corporation has been chosen for the project from Kerala. In the initial phase, 500 government institutions have already installed solar energy plants.

For the first phase, 25,000 consumers within the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation limits are eligible. Registered consumers can avail subsidies up to 40% of the base price. Additionally, various banks offer financial assistance at reduced interest rates for this initiative. The state government provides a 5% subsidy on the loan amount that consumers have repaid.

Consumers who have already benefited from subsidies in previous solar plans can still participate by utilizing the remaining subsidy amount for the solar project. Consumers with existing home loans are eligible for a top-up loan for solar installation. The state government plays an active role in promoting this initiative.

The project extends subsidies to those installing solar energy systems ranging from 2 KW to 10 KW. Groups, similar to housing societies, can establish solar power plants up to 500 kW with subsidies. The National Institute of Solar Energy (NISE) facilitates the quality assessment of these plants.

Part of the Solar City project, the “Suryakanti RE & EV Expo 2.0” will be held at the Puthirikandam Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram from February 2nd to 4th. The expo will showcase solar power plant, subsidy scheme registration, technical seminars, project presentations, job fair and provide networking opportunities for businesses and consumers. Direct interaction with the public and companies will address concerns and queries related to the Solar City project at the expo.

Registration for the project started on January 3rd at the ANERT center office in Law college Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. For detailed information and registration, visit www.buymysun.com or contact toll-free number 1-800-425-1803 or mobile number 9188119415.

Website: https://anert.gov.in/

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”