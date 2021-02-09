The beginning of a pandemic era

09 February 2021 19:10 IST

“We have entered a pandemic era”, states a recent study in the journal ‘Cell’.

Recent epidemics and pandemics like COVID-19, SARS, MERS, H1N1, Zika virus, Ebola virus, HIV etc could indicate that we are headed towards a new phase of epidemiological transitions and re-emerging infectious diseases.

Epidemiological transition is a change in the disease patterns and the causes of death over a period of time. The concept was originally proposed by Abdel R. Omran who described the first three stages of it. Two more stages were subsequently added.

The Age of Pestilence and Famine: Where most of the deaths were due to infectious diseases and famine. Eg: Spanish flu pandemic and subsequent famine in 1918.

The Age of Receding Pandemics: Where the frequency of epidemics decreases due to medical advancement.

The Age of Degenerative and Man-Made Diseases: Where most of the deaths are due to chronic man-made diseases like diabetes, hypertension, respiratory system diseases, cardiovascular disease, and cancer.

The Age of Delayed Degenerative Diseases: Where life expectancy increases despite the presence of chronic diseases; the stage was described by Olshansky et al.

The Age of Re-emerging Infectious Diseases: Where re-emergence of old diseases will have a significant impact on health; the stage was described by Martens.

Reasons for disease re-emergence

Population density:

Increasing population density makes the spread of flu-like diseases easier.

Travel around the globe:

Increasing global travel increases the chance of epidemics (regional outbreaks) becoming pandemics (global outbreaks).

Air pollution: A recent study on ‘Air pollution and COVID-19 mortality in the United States’, states that a small increase in the long-term exposure to PM (particles in the air that are 2.5 microns or less in width) leads to a large increase in the COVID-19 death rate as the affected lungs become more vulnerable to the infection. The prevalence of PM may also increase the spread of viruses as they can carry the viral particles.

Deforestation and habitat loss: When wild animals lose their natural habitats or when humans encroach upon their habitats, there is an increase of human-animal contact. This is an important reason behind the higher rate of emergence of new infectious diseases in recent decades, most of which have entered into human populations from animals, especially wild animals.

Global warming: As the planet heats up, some animals on land and in the sea try to move towards the poles to find cooler places. In this process, the migratory animals encounter other animals, which creates an opportunity for pathogens to jump into new hosts.

Mutations and natural selection: Viruses mutate rapidly and natural selection tends to give such mutations a direction of increased adaptability to new hosts. This results in the creation of new strains of viruses which makes the research on vaccines and drugs more challenging.

The COVID-19 outbreak has exposed the risks of interaction of newly emerging infectious disease with already existing chronic diseases as co-morbidities. The chronic diseases make the population more vulnerable to new epidemics and pandemics. This situation can be viewed as a lap over between the stages 4 and 5 (The Age of Delayed Degenerative Diseases and The Age of Re-emerging Infectious Diseases).

It is now time for us to set long-term goals in our combat against infectious diseases – decreasing the level of air pollution, delaying the progress of global warming, and making lifestyle changes at a collective level.

