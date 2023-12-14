The 4th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (India) recognise the nation’s finest real estate companies

December 14, 2023 05:50 pm | Updated 05:50 pm IST

BANGKOK, Thailand — The 4th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (India) were presented today in an exclusive luncheon and presentation ceremony at The Athenee Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok.

DLF Cyber City Developers Ltd. came out on top as the year’s biggest winner, scoring the title of Best Sustainable Developer. The company also earned Special Recognitions in ESG and Sustainable Design and Construction.

A wide array of companies and projects were given Special Recognitions this year. Supreme Universal received the Special Recognition for Luxury Development while Turner House by Raiaskaran won the Special Recognition for Landmark Office Design. The Special Recognition for Redevelopment was meanwhile presented to S. Raheja Realty.

The latest edition of the Awards in India also recognised the country’s finest integrated, mixed-use, and office projects, including Brigade Cornerstone Utopia by Brigade Group and The Ark- Voyage to the Stars by Tribeca Developers & Acropolis Developer. Embassy REIT gained wins for the projects Embassy Hub Phase 1 and Embassy Manyata Block D1 & D2.

Jeremy Williams, managing director, Marketplaces, PropertyGuru Group, said: “Congratulations to the distinguished companies and projects that have raised the standard of real estate in India. The winners represent the continual improvement in the quality of real estate in India, showcasing a readiness to meet the demands of NRIs, the domestic housing market, and investors. We look forward to seeing many more such exemplary companies committed to transforming the nation’s property sector for the better.”

Jules Kay, GM of PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards and Events, said: “The built environment of India continues to show impressive growth with the support of smart property seekers and investors at home and abroad. Thanks to the country’s many experienced property developers and high-performing real estate investment trusts, the country’s award-worthy residential and commercial offerings have made great strides in terms of design and construction in recent years, setting quality benchmarks both at a national and international level.”

The independent panel of judges who determined the list of awardees this year consist of Ajai A Kapoor, chairperson of the Awards in India and CEO of 360 degrees – Real Estate Services; Avinash Khater, founder chairman, The Real Estate Kings (TREK); Jitender Girdhar, co-founder & director, Qonqests Technical Solutions and VDC Technologies; Madhav Raman, co-founder, Anagram Architects; Ravi Ahuja, India Real Estate Services; Shradha Batra Mithal, director, Alto Vita; and Sidhartha Talwar, principal and co-founder, Studio Lotus.

HLB supervised the selection process under the leadership of Surabhi Bansal, partner with HLB Advisory Services Delhi LLP.

Organised by PropertyGuru Group (NYSE: PGRU), Southeast Asia’s leading property technology company, the 4th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (India) are supported by official portal partner Housing.com; official marketing partner SHK360; official magazine Property Report by PropertyGuru; media partner The Hindu; supporting association IFC – Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies; official courier partner Ezy Express; and official supervisor HLB.

For more information, email awards@propertyguru.com or visit the official website: AsiaPropertyAwards.com .

COMPLETE LIST OF WINNERS

4th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (India)

DEVELOPER AWARD

Best Sustainable Developer

WINNER: DLF Cyber City Developers Ltd.

DEVELOPMENT AWARDS

Best Integrated Development

WINNER: The Ark- Voyage to the Stars by Tribeca Developers & Acropolis Developer

Best Mixed Use Development

WINNER: Brigade Cornerstone Utopia by Brigade Group

Best Office Development

WINNER: Embassy Hub Phase 1 by Embassy REIT

DESIGN AWARD

Best Office Architectural Design

WINNER: Embassy Manyata Block D1 & D2 by Embassy REIT

SPECIAL AWARDS

Special Recognition in ESG

WINNER: DLF Cyber City Developers Ltd.

Special Recognition in Sustainable Design and Construction

WINNER: DLF Cyber City Developers Ltd.

Special Recognition for Luxury Development

WINNER: Supreme Universal

Special Recognition for Landmark Office Design

WINNER: Turner House by Raiaskaran

Special Recognition for Redevelopment

WINNER: S. Raheja Realty

