In today’s digital age, where flexibility and remote access are key for many businesses, securing our home offices has never been more important. With growing reports of data breaches and cyberattacks, implementing strong security measures is essential. Imagine a client meeting interrupted by a compromised video conferencing system, or sensitive documents accessed by unauthorised users – a frightening reality for home business owners.

As the popularity of smart home offices increases, the need for comprehensive smart security solutions becomes paramount. That’s where robust safeguards come in.

The Ultimate Home Business Security Checklist with Avast

Smart technology has revolutionised the modern home office, offering remote monitoring, streamlined access control, and unparalleled convenience. Imagine checking security cameras or adjusting lighting from your phone – all while managing your business. However, these connected devices also introduce new security vulnerabilities.

Unsecured smart devices can act as gateways for hackers to access your business network and potentially steal sensitive data. This is where a comprehensive smart home security strategy becomes crucial. Avast , a trusted cybersecurity leader, offers solutions designed specifically to help protect your smart home office environment.

Secure Your Network - The Foundation of Smart Business Security

In today’s world, securing your home network is more important than ever, as it is the foundation of your smart home security. One key step is to use a strong password and encryption. We highly recommend using WPA2 or WPA3 encryption for your Wi-Fi network. Additionally, creating a guest network for visitors and enabling two-factor authentication can secure your network further.

Tools to secure your network

Avast Small Business Security goes beyond just antivirus protection. It includes Network Inspector, a powerful tool that acts like a digital security guard for your business network. Network Inspector constantly monitors your network’s health, scans connected devices, and analyses router settings to identify potential weaknesses that could be exploited by attackers. By proactively addressing these vulnerabilities, Network Inspector helps prevent unauthorised access and keeps your valuable business data safe. This is just one of the many features included in the Avast Small Business Security Premium package , offering comprehensive protection for your entire business ecosystem.

Smart devices are integral to any home and business but can be vulnerable to security breaches if improperly secured, leaving your personal data, and the data of your business which is interlinked, at risk. That’s why it’s crucial to secure the devices you use that have access to valuable data. One of the first steps is updating the firmware regularly and disabling unused features. Additionally, it is important to use unique and strong passwords to help protect your devices from unauthorised access. But the best way to protect yourself is by being ahead of the curve and using tools that not only prevents malware, viruses and protects your passwords, but also scans the website you’re visiting that may be malicious.

Secure Passwords with Avast Password Protection

Avast Small Business Security doesn’t just protect your network, it also includes tools which safeguard your employees’ digital identities. Included in the package is Password Protection, a powerful tool that acts as a shield for login credentials stored in web browsers or on any device.

Password Protection secures passwords in popular browsers like Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, and Microsoft Edge. This multi-layered defence prevents applications and malware from accessing or tampering with saved passwords, significantly reducing the risk of credential theft and unauthorised access to accounts.

Here’s how Password Protection empowers your business:

Prevents Password Theft: By blocking unauthorised access to password stores, Password Protection stops malicious programs from stealing login credentials.

By blocking unauthorised access to password stores, Password Protection stops malicious programs from stealing login credentials. Helps Protect You Against Malware: Even sophisticated malware designed to steal passwords is rendered useless against Password Protection’s robust defences.

Even sophisticated malware designed to steal passwords is rendered useless against Password Protection’s robust defences. Supports Multiple Browsers: Ensures consistent security across popular browsers used by your employees.

Ensures consistent security across popular browsers used by your employees. Simplifies Security: Password Protection works seamlessly in the background, requiring minimal user intervention.

Safeguard Employee Data & Privacy with a VPN:

Public Wi-Fi networks at cafes, airports, or even co-working spaces can be risky for business use, and if you’re a home business and find yourself working on the go quite often, securing your wifi network through a VPN is a safe protocol you should adopt. VPNs encrypt all internet traffic, ensuring your employees’ data remains secure, even on public Wi-Fi. This helps protects sensitive information like client details, financial data, and internal communications from prying eyes.

A VPN tool is included in the Premium and Ultimate AVAST Small Business package s, so you and your employees can have peace of mind that your device isn’t going through a wifi network that is crawling your data, and you instead have a secure line. This is particularly key if you find yourself working on the go.

In addition to using a password protector and a VPN, it is important to use reliable antivirus software which is also included in all of the AVAST Security package to provide additional protection against malware that might target devices. AVAST has next-gen antivirus tools, which are backed by six protective shields, and an impressive AI-powered threat-detection network that detects and removes malware, spyware, and other online threats that could infect your smart devices. It provides real-time protection, ensuring that your home and your business is always protected.

Keeping Your Small Business Safe

These security tools we’ve mentioned, amongst countless others, are included in AVAST’s Small Business Solutions Security packages such as protection against viruses, ransomware, phishing attacks, and more. It covers up to numerous devices depending on the package you choose, including PCs, laptops, tablets, and smartphones, making it ideal for home-based businesses.

Find out more about which tools are available within each security package.

Common Questions Answered

What are the biggest security risks for home-based businesses?

Home businesses face both physical and digital threats. Physically, break-ins can compromise equipment and sensitive documents. Digitally, unsecured networks and devices can leave your data vulnerable to hackers who might steal information or disrupt operations.

How strong should my business passwords be?

Your business passwords should be at least 12 characters long and include a mix of uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers, and symbols. Avoid using dictionary words, personal information, or easily guessable patterns.

What should I do if I suspect a cyberattack?

If you suspect a cyberattack, such as unusual activity on your accounts, then immediately change your passwords and scan your devices for malware. Disconnect compromised devices from the network. Report the attack to the relevant authorities and consider seeking professional help from an IT security specialist.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”