  1. Regular blood transfusion along with iron chelating agents. When a child receives regular blood transfusions almost every 3-4 weeks, then the iron starts getting deposited in various organs of the body, like liver, heart, pancreas etc. which can damage these organs. Therefore, its important to take iron chelating medicines along with transfusions. This is not a curative treatment option, here we are just correcting the anemia.
  2. Bone marrow transplantation: It is a curative treatment option where the patient’s bone marrow cells are replaced by the stem cells of a suitable donor. This eliminates the need the regular transfusion.Results are much better if it is done at an early age, specially before 7 years of age
  3. Gene Therapy: It’s a latest advancement in the treatment of thalassemia patients but still under research work.