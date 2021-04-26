Teaching Beyond Knowledge Transmission

"The 'Knowledge transmission' education model is no longer adequate. In this rapidly evolving world, people can access unlimited content on search engines, students need to become self-directed lifelong learners."- opines Dr. Manimekalai Mohan, Founder & Managing Trustee, SSVM Institutions.

SSVM group of CBSE Schools successfully implemented a comprehensive overhaul in the curriculum approach and involved a significant expansion of educational opportunities and a shift of emphasis from teaching to learning, from rote learning to learning capacities. Teachers at SSVM are facilitators and mentors who act as a "guide on the side" rather than a mere transmitter of knowledge. SSVM teaches students to navigate through misinformation and encourages more active learning; the system-wide development of "liberal studies," which promotes interdisciplinary lessons and project-based learning; and the introduction of "applied learning," which enables students to gain real-life experience.

SSVM is determined to widen teachers' pedagogical repertoires and get basic and 21st-century skills to global standards through experiential and blended learning approaches. The school's key focus is on competence and creativity, not just regurgitation of factual knowledge.

SSVM's initiatives in this direction include STEAM, which attempts to link the science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) fields, in which SSVM is traditionally strong, with the arts. A more explicit focus on communication skills and their robust internal implementation in schools' developed curriculum innovations inspire teamwork and creative expression. Cooperation and innovation are fostered through reading, essays, and debates between students, teachers, and peer discussions. Finally, to ensure that learners of the 21st century are sociable and well-rounded individuals, SSVM in its day and residential schools implements a renaissance of cultural arts and physical education programs. These new programs include "one child, one instrument" and various afterschool sports clubs available for learners of all levels.