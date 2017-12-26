Taxes eating up on your hard-earned Income? Try ULIPS!

In the last 12 months, the face of taxation in India has changed multiple times, especially in the sub-section of indirect taxes. As a result, products across all sectors experienced a significant rise in prices, which indirectly have impacted all of us.

If you are going to a movie theatre, it has become about 10% more expensive. And, eating at a starred or fine dine restaurant will attract 18% tax, which is about 3% higher than last year.

These tax hikes are minimal and can go unnoticed on an everyday basis, but they really show their mark your savings by the time the year ends. And, the current tax rates could also be even higher 12 months from now.

Looking at the past trends, it is clear that the cost of living (which is rise in taxes + inflation) has grown at a faster pace than the average household incomes. This has ultimately left the tax payer with smaller amounts for savings. So, if your yearly income is now 10 percent higher than that of your previous year and the total cost of living (Direct, Indirect taxes and Inflation combined) has risen by 15%, you still lose 5% worth of purchasing power.

So, what are you supposed to do in such situations? How could insurance plus investment plans help?

Let us tell you what Unit-Linked Insurance Plans are all about:

Market veterans have predicted an additional 50 percent growth in India’s GDP over the next decade and has already started seeing India as a 3-trillion-dollar economy. Given that such a figure is in sight, there has never been a better time to be invested in the stock market.

ULIPs protect your loved one’s financial future, while giving you the benefit of an investment with market-linked returns. This makes for a great combination of insurance and investment. Plans like Aegon Life’s iInvest give you access to six funds to invest your premiums in or opt for a predefined strategy. Your investment decisions will depend on the investment objective you have, the market situation and your risk appetite.

For new investors, this ULIPs gives you those market-linked returns without the need for constant monitoring as with the Lifestyle Portfolio Strategy. This option gives you a mix of equity and debt investments to be managed by fund experts. Whereas for an experienced investor, the Self-Managed Portfolio is available. Here the investor gets to choose from 6 funds covering various asset classes, and allocate their premiums accordingly. As a result, iInvest is suitable for both first time and experienced investors.

Also, when it comes to combatting tax hikes, tax deductions available under Section(s) 80C and 10(10D) of the Income Tax Act, 1961, will be applicable on the maturity amount of your plan.

Moreover, should there be an emergency, iInvest gives you the flexibility to make four partial withdrawals in a policy year. The withdrawal limit is set at 20 per cent of the total fund at any time and the option is only available after the completion of a lock-in period of 5 years.

Given the current circumstances and India’s pace of growth, there’s a great need of hybrid investment plans with a unique mix of insurance cover and investment.

So, if you’re on the lookout for a tax saving plan which will boost your savings in the long haul, Aegon Life’s iInvest ULIP has got you covered.

Wondering how much tax you’ll be paying for this year? Find out with this income tax calculator.