Take a step forward, and acknowledge the pioneer university of southern India

Avinashilingam Institute for Home Science & Higher Education for Women, Coimbatore is a gateway for all those girls who dream of weaving their ambitions into reality. We all have embedded desires, and we vouch to achieve them in full capacity, as it gives us an identity and paves the path for a comfortable life ahead. That’s exactly where we need par-excellence guidance and unconditional support to pull it off.

Coimbatore-based 64-years-old standalone building is one of the perfect templates to define quality induced education. For any institution to rise above all and flourish, the quintessential pre-requisite needed is a body of dedicated faculty, sincere administration, and diligent students. When all these three meets and amalgamate, then we get a perfect blend of learning.

It is one of the finest women’s universities observed in the entire South of India. The primary focus of the founder Padmabhushan T.S. Avinashilingam was to equip and make them adorn weapons that a strong-willed lady requires to stitch together her world of dreams. Along with the Founder, the Institute was nurtured by Dr. Rajammal P. Devadas, an International Home Scientist and Nutritionist. Currently, the Avinashilingam Trust under the leadership of the Managing Trustee Dr. T.S.K. Meenakshisundaram strengthens the goals of the University to provide Quality Education and Women Empowerment. To carry the legacy and the vision ahead, Dr. S.P. Thyagarajan six months ago was appointed as the new Chancellor. His charismatic personality and futuristic outlook towards women’s education will uplift the standards of the university. He holds several important positions ranging from a Vice-Chancellor of the University of Madras to being a former Pro-chancellor/Dean (Research) at Sri Ramachandra Medical University. Hence, his 51-years of experience, and the phenomenal faculty sound like an exceptional jury, under whom students will not only receive training but will also acquire life skills to withstand storms of life.

Avinashilingam University is a women’s university. Perhaps, it offers a synergised atmosphere. Then how does the university attempts to keep the ethos intact?

The University has delicately balanced the core values of human development as envisioned with values, empowerment, and cutting-edge technologies across disciplines. The students are provided with a plethora of 271 value courses. In addition to their curriculum, 148 teaching programmes are offered at the UG,PG,and Ph.D. levels through 36 departments. Rest is under the satellite campuses under the Faculties of Home Sciences, Physical Sciences & Computer Sciences, Biosciences, Arts & Social Sciences, Commerce & Management, Education, Engineering & Technology, and Science & Humanities. The students are facilitated to participate in community-connect programmes of village adoption, implementation of all national programmes like NCC/NSS/Indian Culture, etc., which enable them to evolve as holistic citizens of the country.

Either an average student to a high-scorer, you have seen it all. Tell us about how professors and teachers strike a balance between them?

We have a standardised ‘Mentor-Mentee system’ which helps to assess the slow-learners and advanced learners on entry and implement special programmes for both the groups without any stigmatisation. Each mentor would have 15-20 students under their teacher-parent care system, which will take care of both academic and personal issues. These approaches include bridge and remedial courses, communication skill courses, and psychological counselling services for slow learners. The advanced learners are provided opportunities to take additional courses with extra credits, research projects, conference participation, etc., It is seen that this system has made normalisation of all students within one semester and everyone becomes equal incompetency by the second semester.

Let’s look into the highlights of the university

Addressing the first key parameter, that adds features to any higher educational institution is the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) accreditation. It is an autonomous body funded entirely by the University Grant Commission (UGC). Hence, for any university to reach an A grade, there several pre-requisites that they need to satisfy.

Likewise, Avinashilingam University holds an A+ grade in NAAC accreditation.

Here, are a few criterions proposed by the university to fetch top-notch grades

1) Curriculum aspects

(2) Teaching-learning and Evaluation

(3) Research, Innovations, and Extension

(4) Infrastructure and Learning Resources

(5) Student Support and Progression

(6) Governance, Leadership, and Management

(7) Institutional Values and Best Practices

The assessment is done both by quantitative and qualitative metrics through data verification and validation. After the quantitative assessment stage is computerised, the qualitative metrics are assessed through a peer team visit to the HEI and looks into all the performance of the institution in all the seven criteria. Based on the individual metric value secured by the institution, grading of the HEI is done and the Cumulative Grade point average (CGPA) is calculated. Also, the Avinashilingam University is designated as a Mentoring Centre by UGC for mentoring HEIs for preparing them for NAAC accreditation under the PARAMASH scheme of UGC.

Apart, from the exemplary teamwork exhibited by the university. The journey of bringing in laurels explains, the methodology adopted by the university to bring the best out of every student. Needless, to say the multi-faceted educational institution believes in maintaining harmony in society. Vice-Chancellor Dr.Premavathy Vijayan opined, “Our infrastructure is well-equipped for differently-abled students as well. We have a set of teachers, who aims to cater to the needs of students at UG and PG levels. Similarly, we have early intervention programmes for both parents and students. There is a laboratory for special education students, stimulation, physiotherapy, all functional skills development is our focus area. Besides this, we have special toilets, ramps, railing facilities to provide perfect aid to each student.”

“Like, we were discussing the pride moments, likewise, our special students too are a pride for our university. One of the visually impaired students is in our English department, as an assistant professor. Another girl is working in ISRO, Kerala as a scientist. So, we don’t believe in limiting the opportunity, instead give them a launchpad to fly and rise above all. Perhaps, the full-fledged supportive service for differently-abled students is rendered by the department of special education, added Mrs. Vijayan.”

Registrar, Dr. S.Kowsalya talked about the special efforts undertaken by the psychology department to aware and educate the students about their mental health. She said, “As per the UGC guidelines, our psychology department has taken a few initiatives to help students lead a stress-free and adopt optimistic attitude about life.”

What is the vision of the new Chancellor for the upcoming years?

Dr. S.P. Thyagarajan, Chancellor, after he took over six months ago has successfully brought in national and international projection for the University, completed the process of ranking under the National Institutional Ranking Framework of Government of India, and also completed submission for the Fourth Cycle reaccreditation by NAAC. NBA re-accreditation of the engineering programmes is another quality certification obtained.

Vision 2040

As a major institution-building initiative, he has developed the VISION-2040 document with a committee of International and National experts besides the internal experts. The VISION-2040 document is currently hosted on the university website (www.avinuty.ac.in), which projects the transformation of the university in tune with the National Education Policy -2020 of the Government of India. With our mission mode teaching programmes, cutting-edge thrust area research programmes through 25 schools, 55 departments, 43 centres of excellence with 1430 teachers and 20750 students drawn across the world. The vision document also provides the deliverables as Immediate/ Midterm/Medium term and Long term goals with an inbuilt monitoring and evaluation system.

Ultimately it is aimed that, the University will achieve the World University Rank amongst the top 300 universities in the world with functional collaboration with at least 100 foreign universities which are within the top 500 world university ranks, in addition to national universities and industries.

Pandemic hasn’t been kind to us. Share some of the new initiatives taken by both the faculty and the administration, after shifting completely onto e-learning?

The pandemic caused major devastation to people and the economy. However, it also transformed the teaching institutions at all levels and made the teaching community tech-savvy. Our university has effectively built an e-Resource centre through e-Campus based e-contents developed by teachers, Google classrooms, and an Institutional Learning Management System.

In addition, students are also facilitated to undergo the MOOCs courses through Government of India platforms, Swayam, NPTEL/CEC etc. besides other international resources. Our Library provides remote access to all the students and teachers for the National digital library, e-journals, and e-books. Hence, we have achieved almost 100% perfection in imparting the higher education programmes to all students.

In times of obscure uncertainty, what is the plan of action adopted by the university to advertise for the upcoming academic year of 2021-22?

This academic year 2021-22 is also going to be a challenging period for the HEIs as well as the students seeking admissions. The uncertainty of qualifying marks in the 12th examination and CBSC is the first hurdle. The parents’ economic condition in the rural areas is another limitation to make girls get into HEIs. The advantage for Avinashilingam University is the “grossly subsidised affordable fee structure” for teaching programmes. However, we are projecting our strengths and recognitions through the media, especially newspapers like The Hindu, besides our websites, social media, and other technological means. NGOs, philanthropic agencies, collaborating institutions, and industries will also promote the students who plan to seek admission to our university in areas of need for them.

Perhaps, the panoramic view that we get after dwelling deep in Avinashilingam University is more like a 3-D image. The campus is a reservoir, which ensures every aspect is unique, dynamic, and diverse in itself. Enrolling students from all walks of life is a key mantra for an inclusive society thus when a student graduates from here they would have acquired all the values throughout their academic journey.