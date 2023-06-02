Sweet celebrations with Cadbury: A magical journey of flavour and fun

June 02, 2023 05:37 pm | Updated 05:37 pm IST

Cadbury Iniya Kondattam leaves behind a trail of sweet memories that captured the hearts of Chennai’s residents. Throughout the season, the campaign stood synonymous with joy, evoking a sense of nostalgia and leaving everyone longing for more. Tamil Nadu’s cuisine reflects a rich tapestry of influences acquired over centuries, and Cadbury recognised the importance of embracing this cultural heritage. Joining forces with renowned establishments like Ganga Sweets, Sangeeta Veg Restaurants and Hot Breads, Cadbury embarked on an exclusive collaboration that left Tamil Nadu yearning for more. Together, they created a delightful fusion of flavors, paying homage to the state’s cherished celebrities. Chef Rakesh Ragunathan, known for his culinary expertise, crafted unique delicacies, each named after Tamil Nadu’s beloved personalities such as Cricketer Dinesh Karthik, Actress Priya Bhavani Shankar, Singer Sivaangi, Lyricist and Singer Arivu, and Chef Damu. With their YouTube videos gaining widespread popularity, the campaign garnered immense adoration from the people of Chennai who delighted in the innovative culinary creations of their favourite stars.

The response to Cadbury Iniya Kondattam has been nothing short of fantastic. An initiative that captivated the audience with anecdotes from their favourite personalities. The campaign not only celebrated the joy of relishing traditional sweet dishes but has also brought together communities, evoking a strong sense of pride and cultural unity. Cadbury’s commitment to delivering memorable experiences, coupled with the passion and creativity of local establishments, has made Cadbury Iniya Kondattam a resounding success.

‘This article is part of sponsored content programme.’

