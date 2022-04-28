  • a caption is prominently displayed on the first page of every advertisement which reads as the Government strives to have a work force which reflects gender balance and women candidates are encouraged to apply”.
  • SSC and UPSC have also mentioned earlier that all women candidates, irrespective of their category, are exempted from payment of the examination fee.
  • Often it is seen that women do not apply for exams due to lack of transportation or their parents are not willing to spend more on their daughters. While allotting examination venues, these Commissions also take adequate precautions to ensure that women candidates are subjected to the least inconvenience. For this, women are usually allotted the examination centres according to their preferences only, to ensure minimum dislocation and inconvenience.