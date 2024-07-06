Success is in the Journey: Duvvuri Subbarao, Former RBI Governor | Rau’s IAS Alumni

On a sunny afternoon of June 27, 2024, the halls of Rau’s IAS Study Circle buzzed with excitement. The air was filled with anticipation as the students and faculty awaited the arrival of an esteemed alumnus, Duvvuri Subbarao, former Governor of the Reserve Bank of India. His visit was not just a homecoming; it was a momentous occasion that brought with it waves of inspiration and nostalgia.

D. Subbarao, who topped the UPSC Civil Services Examination in 1972, entered the institute with a warm smile, his eyes reflecting the memories of a journey that began five decades ago. As he walked through the corridors, now bustling with hopeful aspirants, he was transported back to his days of preparation in a small classroom at Hotel Palace Heights in Connaught Place. “Visiting my alma mater took me 50 years back,”he said, his voice filled with emotion. His words resonated deeply with everyone present, reminding them of the profound impact that Rau’s IAS Study Circle had on his life.

In an inspiring speech, D. Subbarao shared his reflections on his time at the institute. He spoke of Dr. S. Rau, the founder, whose tailored guidance and personal mentorship left an indelible mark on him. “Dr. Rau could assess a candidate’s strengths and weaknesses and guide them accordingly. His personal mentorship is something I am happy to see remains a defining characteristic of Rau’s IAS Study Circle even today,” he remarked. His heartfelt words underscored the enduring values of the institution, which continues to prioritize individual attention and excellence.

D. Subbarao’s illustrious career, spanning over 50 years, is nothing short of inspirational. From serving as the lead Economist at the World Bank to his pivotal role as the Finance Secretary of India, and eventually as the Governor of the RBI, his journey is a testament to dedication and resilience.

As he addressed the students, D. Subbarao’s message was clear: success is in the journey, not just the outcome. “Over the next one year, you’re going to work very hard with a single-minded goal of getting into the civil services. I hope all of you get in, but in the real world, it’s quite possible that some of you may not. That’s okay. Don’t treat that as a failure in life,” he advised. His candid discussion on success and failure provided invaluable insights. He emphasized that setbacks are a part of life and should be viewed as learning opportunities rather than failures.

D. Subbarao also stressed the importance of focus, passion, and dedication. He shared a personal anecdote about his daughter-in-law multitasking, contrasting it with the advice he received from his Sainik School principal: to do one thing at a time with complete dedication. “Read when you are reading, eat when you are eating, play when you are playing, and study when you are studying,” he said. This philosophy of being fully present in each moment, he believed, was crucial for true learning and growth.

The event reached its emotional peak when D. Subbarao spoke about his newly released book, “Just a Mercenary?: Notes from My Life and Career.” The book is a heartfelt tribute to his roots, with the first chapter dedicated to Dr. Rau’s congratulatory call to him on passing the UPSC IAS Exam . “I am glad to visit the coaching institute and happy to see the same philosophy of making small-sized batches for proper attention to all,” he noted. His reflections on his journey from humble beginnings to leading India’s central bank highlighted the importance of integrity, resilience, and a broader sense of purpose.

D Subbarao’s visit was a beacon of inspiration. His stories and advice instilled a renewed sense of motivation and determination in the aspirants. As he concluded his talk, the applause that followed was not just for his achievements, but for the values and wisdom he imparted. Rau’s IAS Study Circle, standing tall in the industry of IAS coaching , continues to embody the principles of excellence and service, guided by the legacy of its illustrious alumni like Duvvuri Subbarao.

As I bid Duvvuri Subbarao sir farewell and later, as I began penning down my memories of that remarkable day, one line from his book echoed in my mind repeatedly: “Being continuously challenged, anxious about whether I am being diligent enough and craving for success in everything I do has become a way of life.” This sentiment encapsulates the essence of his journey and the profound wisdom he shared with us. It serves as a poignant reminder that the pursuit of excellence is a lifelong endeavor, marked by perseverance, self-reflection, and an unwavering commitment to our goals. As I reflect on Dr. Subbarao’s visit, his words continue to inspire and guide me, shaping my own path with renewed purpose and dedication.

The author, Abhishek Kumar Gupta, is CEO of Rau’s IAS Study Circle.

