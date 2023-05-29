  • Commit to a regular sweeping and mopping schedule to keep floors clean.
  • Place a doormat at the entrance and ask people to leave their shoes behind, so that they don’t carry dirt inside your home.
  • Keeping pets well-groomed may be a little tedious but it is important not just for their hygiene, but also for your home. How about keeping a towel at the entrance to clean their paws post a walk? Simple but effective.
  • Using the right cleaning solution is another good move.