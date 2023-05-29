May 29, 2023 12:29 pm | Updated 12:29 pm IST

Mops and dusters, vacuum cleaners and cleaning liquids, brooms and wipes are the veritable army we deploy to keep our homes squeaky clean. Despite our best efforts however, germs sneak into the nooks and corners of our immaculate homes, bringing with them disease and discomfort.

These microbes that lurk on most surfaces within our homes, can cause several health problems to young and old alike. Unfortunately, the ordinary phenyls we use to combat them and ensure completely clean surfaces are ineffective in killing germs.

Understanding the invisible threats in your home

While germs can breed on almost any surface like countertops, kitchen sinks, carpets, mobile phones and television remote controls, floors bear most of the blame for housing these illness-causing germs.

Even though several studies across the world have already indicated that floors inside homes are great breeding grounds for these invisible pests, new Indian research has come up with statistics on the subject that can truly shock you.

Floors are a magnet for germs!

A new study conducted by India’s leading government research agency, Council of Scientific & Industrial Research’s (CSIR) institution ‘Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology’ (IGIB) jointly with Lizol, India’s leading floor disinfectant brand, found the presence of over 1000 types of bacteria and 200 types of viruses on floors in Indian homes.

The study, conducted to analyse presence of germs and pathogens in Indian homes, found that floor areas across different rooms harbour illness-causing germs such as, Escherichia coli, Moraxella spp, Brevundimonas spp, Acinetobacter spp. These germs have been responsible for diseases such as diarrhoea and conditions like skin infections, urinary tract infections, acne, eye and bloodstream infections.

In a statistic that compels attention, the study pointed out that just one square foot of your floor can harbour lakhs of illness causing germs! Unfortunately, conventional phenyls which are used by several households, are incapable of eliminating these germs, making the mopping a futile exercise.

Why do floors end up being the hotspot for these germs? These pests enter homes through our footwear, or even bags and clothes, bringing outdoor infection into the house via floors. Many times, bacteria get transferred to the floor when objects carrying microbes interact with it. For instance, when raw food that already has bacteria drops to the floor, there is a high chance of contamination. Dr. Rakesh Sharma, PhD, Chief Scientist at CSIR-IGIB which conducted the study, says, “The germs found in the study are known to be responsible for certain illnesses and hence highlighting the need to maintain clean and germ-free homes.”

Safeguard your loved ones from germs

Here are a few easy tips to keep your home floors free of contamination-

Commit to a regular sweeping and mopping schedule to keep floors clean.

Place a doormat at the entrance and ask people to leave their shoes behind, so that they don’t carry dirt inside your home.

Keeping pets well-groomed may be a little tedious but it is important not just for their hygiene, but also for your home. How about keeping a towel at the entrance to clean their paws post a walk? Simple but effective.

Using the right cleaning solution is another good move.

However, research indicates that in India, less than 20% homes use a specialized floor cleaner to mop their floors while many use detergents or plain water which are ineffective in dirt and germ cleaning. Independent lab tests indicate that widely used phenyls are highly inadequate, leaving 50% germs behind after mopping!

It is specialized floor cleaners, like Lizol, with disinfecting actives like benzalkonium chloride that offer enhanced cleaning and protection from germs with 99.9% germ kill on floors every time they are mopped ^. For perspective, independent lab tests have confirmed that only 1 cap of Lizol’s superior formulation offers 99.9% germ kill ^ and 10X better cleaning * vs 3 caps of phenyl.

Promoting a germ-free environment

Apart from these simple tips, it is critical to understand the importance of using disinfectants and not just regular cleaning solutions.

Says Julie McKinney, PhD, R&D Director, Microbiology and Virology at Reckitt, “The recently conducted study has helped us identify specific germs and pathogens that may be found on floors throughout Indian homes. Over 1000 types of bacteria and 200 types of viruses including E. coli, the most common faecal bacterium, were identified in the study. These findings highlight how important it is to adopt effective floor cleaning and disinfection practices in our daily routines.”

Most common ailments stem from unseen germs and viruses that breed right in our homes. These illnesses don’t just cost us peace of mind, they result in a loss of productivity as well. Work days and school days are missed, overall fitness of the family takes a hit and in the long run, this impacts the health of all family members adversely.

The Lizol All-in-1 disinfectant surface cleaner is recommended by the Indian Medical Association (IMA). It is available in 7 different fragrances in product packs ranging from 200ml to 5L, along with value refill packs of 750ml and 1.8L.

A healthy home is a happy home. Welcome good health into your home by making the right choice of disinfectant cleaners that don’t just pretend to do the job, but do it excellently!

* As per lab testing vs ordinary white phenyls

^As per lab testing done on representative bacteria on recommended dilution

