STUDY IN INDIA Virtual Expo -- Bringing the Student World to India

AFAIRS Exhibitions & Media and 'Study in India'- a flagship project under the Ministry of Education, Government of India launched the first of its kind "STUDY IN INDIA Virtual Expo" on 11th June 2021. This Virtual Expo will help international students across 45 countries during this pandemic connect with many premier government and private universities & colleges from India over a five-day event from 11 – 15 June 21.

"STUDY IN INDIA Virtual Expo" opens up the doors of all possibilities for students to explore India's most prestigious universities, interact with the heads & faculties of the admissions and learn more about higher education opportunities in India, all from the safety and comfort of the home.

The pandemic has witnessed a digital disruption in the way the education sector has adapted. Students have been very anxious about the admissions process, course selection, scholarship criteria, etc. But now, with the advent of AFAIRS virtual exhibitions, students no longer need to wait to clear all their doubts due to COVID related restrictions. Instead, through the virtual expo there's more flexibility for the students to meet and interact directly with the institutions to gain relevant and transparent information.

Mr. Manoj Kumar -CMD- EdCIL, during the inaugural ceremony of the virtual Expo, commented, “This is a unique opportunity and an upgraded version of physical meeting where we can harness at least thrice the opportunity. In physical fairs, we are limited with the number of stalls or number of hours or number of 1 to 1 meeting, but in the virtual Expo, you can optimize your time in the next 5 days to the fullest.”

He further added, "AFAIRS, has been very instrumental and pioneering, in conducting fairs globally in the education field. They have developed such a wonderful platform in this virtual mode that it will give students the feel of the physical fair without the risk of a pandemic and even any cost, and there is no limitation of visiting hours."

'Study in India' program facilitates the inflow of international students to study in India at globally recognized premier institutions across India. This is a truly commendable initiative of the Government of India in making esteemed Indian universities seats of a global multicultural audience. The aim of AFAIRS has always been to align to any endeavour which makes our prestigious Indian universities hubs of international students' education.

Mr. Sanjeev Bolia, Founder and Managing Director of AFAIRS Exhibitions and Media Pvt. Ltd., explains, "Our forte had always been to connect the large plethora of global students to our prestigious Indian institutions. The pandemic offered us the unique advantage of creating a digital differentiation. Our virtual exhibitions are fast and effective means of reaching the same goals. At Afairs, our objective is to continue the work of being the bridge between the global students' diaspora and Indian Institutions."

Students can attend the virtual Expo by checking: www.studyinindiaexpo.com