Study in Finland- Build your future in the high-quality learning environment through university pathway program in Science & Technology

The University Pathway Finland (Science & Technology) gives international students an excellent opportunity to prepare for degree studies in Finland while studying from home. By successfully completing the University Pathway Finland programme, students have the chance to study at one of the selected degree programmes at Aalto University or Tampere University, Finland’s two largest universities in the area of technology.

Studying in the pathway programme is part-time, and the courses stretch evenly over eight months, divided into four teaching periods (7 weeks per period)

The work load typically stretches over 540 hours which includes independent course-related studying, classes, exercises, assignments, and other forms of instruction, as well as exams.

Covers the modules in Mathematics on Vectors & Matrices, Introductory Calculus, Differential & Integral Calculus’ corresponding to 15 ECTS together at Bachelor level.

Pathway students can apply for scholarships when they progress to degree studies

Once you get the study right to a Bachelor’s degree, you automatically have the right to continue to a Master’s degree after it!

Aalto University

Progression to Bachelor level studies and Scholarships.

After successful completion of the digital pathway studies, you have the chance to progress to degree studies at one of the selected Bachelor’s degree programmes at Aalto University or Tampere University.

The scholarships are available and awarded to the students on the basis of grades secured in school and study performance during the pathway program. These scholarships may cover partial or full tuition fees during the Bachelor program to be followed.

Bachelor program in Computational Engineering at Aalto University

The programme covers interdisciplinary topics from electrical engineering and automation, computer science, communication science, information science, and electronics.

Bachelor program in Digital Systems and Design at Aalto University

The programme covers interdisciplinary topics from electrical engineering and automation, computer science, communication science, information science, and electronics.

Bachelor Program in Computing and Electrical Engineering at Tampere University

This cross-disciplinary programme gives you a solid grounding in several core fields of engineering. Major subjects include topics such as software development or communications engineering.

Bachelor Program in Natural Sciences and Mathematics at Tampere University

The programme gives you the competence to use scientific methods in further studies, research or working life. Major subjects include topics such as mathematics, physics and biomedical engineering.

Aalto University and Tampere University

placed 30th in the world in Times Higher Education (THE) Young University Rankings for 2022. Aalto is the 1st Nordic university in this ranking. Tampere University placed 34th in the world in Times Higher Education (THE) Young University Rankings for 2022. Tampere University was also ranked among the top 300 in this year’s new international university ranking list by Times Higher Education.

Study environment and Student Life in Finland

Finland is known as the happiest and safe place in the world. International student life in Finland is well balanced and student can concentrate on studies as everyday life is well-organized and reliable.

Finland’s educational standards are just one of the ways that this forward-thinking country works to make the world and the future a better place. Finland leads the world in futurology, and its universities are central to the country’s efforts

Everyone Speaks English, Finland’s well-educated population is also extremely fluent in English. Last year, the country ranked #4 in the Education First English Proficiency Index

Finland’s well-educated population is also extremely fluent in English. Last year, the country ranked #4 in the Education First English Proficiency Index Quality in research and Innovation, Excellent facilities for education and fun, World-Class Education, Stunning natural beauty with Strong Local Culture, Safety are the reasons why Finland stands as popular student study destination.

One of the strengths of Finnish higher education institutions are the modern learning environments and facilities. The high-quality classrooms and virtual learning environments, and free libraries enable students the best possible learning experience.

Recent surveys say that international students enjoy the campus environment and their institutions’ eco-friendly attitude. Also, the design and the quality of the campus buildings, and the surroundings outside the campus inspire international students in their everyday life.

Student unions and associations look after students’ interests and organize free-time activities, like sports and cultural events. Joining student activities is a good way of getting to know other students and be a part of the Finnish student life.

While studying in Finland, International students can avail large number of benefits including high-quality student housing at reasonable price, low-cost student meals at UniCafes, significantly discounted fairs in public transport and the basic health care services through Finnish student health service.

After graduation, the student can apply the permit for two years to look for work or to start a business. It is also possible to take the permit in three parts with duration of each part must be at least six months. It is also possible to return to home country and apply for this permit within 5 years after graduation.

