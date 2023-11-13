Strategy For How To Prepare For IIT-JEE Exam?

November 13, 2023 02:08 pm | Updated 02:08 pm IST

To prepare for the IIT-JEE exam, also known as JEE Advanced, is not easy. It is a highly competitive examination for admissions in undergraduate programs in engineering at prestigious universities of India, Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). IITs are known for their supremacy in engineering and science education. One needs a great deal of dedication, hard work and most importantly, the perfect strategy to crack the IIT-JEE exam. A lot of students take a year drop to concentrate completely on the exam. However, this is not necessary.

Aspiring engineers often struggle to qualify for JEE Advanced, the gateway to the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). However, with dedication and the right approach, success is within reach. This article, in collaboration with Mathematics expert Mr. Pradeep Kumar, outlines a comprehensive roadmap for how to prepare for the IIT-JEE exam from scratch. Mr. Pradeep Kumar is an alumni of IIT Bombay and has been helping IIT-JEE aspirants crack the entrance exam for more than 5 years. He is currently coaching aspiring IIT candidates at Toppers Academy. Read further to know about the tips and tricks to crack the IIT-JEE exam.

1. Know The Syllabus

Know the syllabus of the exam well. Knowing the syllabus and pattern of the exam will help you to focus on the relevant and important topics. You will not waste time learning information about topics that might not be relevant to the exam.

2. Conceptual Understanding

You must know that in order to crack any competitive exam, having a strong understanding of the subject is most vital. You will not be able to understand the complexities of topics if your basics are not clear. Strong static knowledge can go a long way in helping you prepare for IIT exam if you are a serious candidate.

3. Make Strategy for IIT-JEE exam

Conquering anything in life needs perfect planning and strategy. If you are a serious candidate, you would know the importance of planning ahead and having the perfect strategy for IIT exam. Solving previous years question papers can take your preparation to the next level. Along with this, you must also solve test series for IIT JEE exam as this will give you a reality check of your exam preparation. Mr. Pradeep Kumar says, “Preparation for JEE-Mains and Advanced requires dedication, focused approach in the right direction, astute observation and a combination of hard work and smart work.”

4. Learn From Appropriate Sources

As the competition increases day by day, the availability of resources also increases. So, it is very important to choose the appropriate source for the preparation. OnlineKhanMarket provides the best books for the IIT-JEE exam. Apart from this, you can also find knowledge on the internet. Gyanaj.com is another platform that makes preparation for the IIT-JEE exam easier at a much lower cost. Along with this, you can even listen and learn from Youtube channels as there are plenty of videos on the IIT-JEE exam.

5. Practice Every Single Day

Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry are subjects for the IIT-JEE exam and all three subjects demand everyday practice. The phrase,” Practise makes a man perfect” cannot get any more true. You must keep a timetable that covers all subjects and gives equal time to each.

You might start forgetting information if not brushed up every single day. Learning is just the first part. The only way to crack the exam is by relearning the topics.

6. Take Guidance From Experts

To prepare for the IIT-JEE exam one needs expert guidance. Some of the experts who have cracked the exam themselves and have helped many others get through it are: Mr. Sumit Pratap Singh, Miss Shwetnisha, Dr. Keshav Kumar, Mr. Lokendra Singh Rajput and Mr. Pradeep Kumar. These are some of the expert faculty members who provide the best IIT JEE coaching in Delhi . Mr. Kumar, in his interview, says, “Focus on conceptual understanding of all the three subjects Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. Do not just memorize formulas but also try to grasp the principles behind it.”

7. Self-Evaluation:

Self-evaluation is very important for IIT-JEE or any other competitive examinations. You can evaluate your performance and understanding of your subject with the help of mock tests and you can remove all kinds of silly mistakes and conceptual errors.

8. Manage Stress and Stay Positive

The IIT-JEE exam, also known as JEE Advanced, is difficult to crack. It is understandable to get anxious while preparing for such a coveted exam. The nearer the day comes for the exam, the stress levels shoot up. But it is important to stay calm as a stressed mind will not be able to retain information for long. Additionally, to stay alert and focused when studying, it’s critical to maintain a balanced diet and obtain adequate sleep.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”