ADVERTISEMENT

Steelex TMT launches their brand new NEO COAT STEEL BARS in the market.

January 24, 2024 10:30 am | Updated 10:57 am IST

Kochi:Steelex TMT announces the launch of their NEO COAT STEEL BARS in the recently held Dealers Meet. Steelex TMT Brand Ambassador, Actor Kunchako Boban launched the new product. The brand’s Executive Directors Mr. Pahalisha Kalliyath & Mr.Humayoon Kalliyath explained the unique features of the newly launched steel bars. They explained how these coated rebars can be bend & re-bend without cracking or flaking the coating, and as also being 100% corrosion resistant assuring an increased life span of steel by 2 times. The brand’s new Television commercial (TVC) was also introduced in the event.

In the Dealers Meet that took place at Le Méridien Kochi on 7th January 2024, besides Executive Directors Mr.Humayoon Kalliyath, & Mr.Pahalisha Kalliyath; Mr. Geo Jose, General Manager of Production; Mr. Abdu Nazar, Head of Projects, Research & Development interacted with the Dealers highlighting the potential of the newly launched steel bars and their significance in the present world.

Website: https://steelextmt.com

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US