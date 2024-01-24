Steelex TMT launches their brand new NEO COAT STEEL BARS in the market.

January 24, 2024 10:30 am | Updated 10:57 am IST

Kochi:Steelex TMT announces the launch of their NEO COAT STEEL BARS in the recently held Dealers Meet. Steelex TMT Brand Ambassador, Actor Kunchako Boban launched the new product. The brand’s Executive Directors Mr. Pahalisha Kalliyath & Mr.Humayoon Kalliyath explained the unique features of the newly launched steel bars. They explained how these coated rebars can be bend & re-bend without cracking or flaking the coating, and as also being 100% corrosion resistant assuring an increased life span of steel by 2 times. The brand’s new Television commercial (TVC) was also introduced in the event.

In the Dealers Meet that took place at Le Méridien Kochi on 7th January 2024, besides Executive Directors Mr.Humayoon Kalliyath, & Mr.Pahalisha Kalliyath; Mr. Geo Jose, General Manager of Production; Mr. Abdu Nazar, Head of Projects, Research & Development interacted with the Dealers highlighting the potential of the newly launched steel bars and their significance in the present world.

Website: https://steelextmt.com

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”