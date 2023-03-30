SSVM Group of Institutions – A trail blazer in education

March 30, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST

SSVM Group of Institutions, based at Mettupalayam and Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, has over the years set the benchmark for quality education. These institutions set in sylvan surroundings, amidst soothing greenery offer an ideal environment for the pursuit of education.

The moment students step on to SSVM campuses, they feel the total transformation, mentally, physically, aesthetically, intellectually and ethically. Students are moulded as global citizens in their outlook, behaviour and thought process. SSVM Institutions have enriched the minds of a number of alumni, enabling them to excel in various global forums.

SSVM Institutions currently have 7 campuses across Mettupalayam and Coimbatore. They offer CBSE, Cambridge International, IBDP & IBCP (Candidate School), Matriculation (Tamil Nadu State Board) and NIOS curriculum for more than 10,000 students from across the country and the globe.

Teaching Philosophy

The Teaching philosophy of SSVM group of schools is that great teaching is also about inspiring young learners to have a love for lifelong learning. SSVM encourages students to be curious, reflective, thoughtful, and decisive for a progressive learning pathway through its research-based, experiential learning.

SSVM’s ‘Global Vision and Indian Values’

“We have introduced international standards in all spheres of education, including laboratories and libraries, on par with top global institutions to keep our students academically oriented,” says the founder, Dr Manimekalai Mohan. A visionary and reformer and a firm believer in Indian values, she has been a pillar of support for women’s education. She is a Member of the General Council of NCERT and has been the Chairman of the Association of Management of Private CBSE Schools since 2017. A believer in caring for humanity, Dr Manimekalai has established Athma-Seva, a unit for differently abled children on one of the main campuses to give them the right love and training.

SSVM and its Humble Beginning

The journey of SSVM is inspiring and impressive. The first Institution, Shree Sarasswathi Vidhyaah Mandheer (SSVM) was started in Mettupalayam, Coimbatore, in 1998, in a small-rented campus. The growth in the last 25 years has been astounding, and today the SSVM group has 7 schools under its canopy and is growing from strength to strength every year.

Aligned with the SSVM mission of “imparting ultimate excellence in education that will groom students to become global citizens while retaining their Indian ethos,” the institutions also provide an open schooling facility, the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS).

The boarding school has separate hostels for boys and girls with well-furnished rooms which are designed to make children feel at home. Hygienic and nutritious food prepared by nutritionists and a well-equipped 64-bed hospital within the campus ensure excellent care for the students.

Academics at SSVM Institutions

In addition to academic excellence, SSVM prepares its students for higher studies through experiential learning, research, and project-based learning.

The school also offers a range of sports, arts, and co-curricular activities, including music, band, swimming, yoga, air-rifle shooting, badminton, boxing, chess, swimming, horse-riding, squash, tennis, and athletics. As a result of the all-round exposure, students are able to participate in national and international competitions such as the Common Wealth, Youth Olympics, International Yoga Championships, and the International Tournament of Band Music & Marching Arts.

SSVM has raised the standards of quality education by bringing the CBSE syllabus to their various campuses in Coimbatore. SSVM World School, SSVM School of Excellence, and Reeds World School are the CBSE Affiliated Schools in Coimbatore.

SSVM Prepversity

Children are able to effortlessly crack national competitive examinations such as NEET, IIT-JEE, SAT, NATA, and CPT through SSVM Prepversity.

Affiliations and Accreditations

SSVM Institutions are members of Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), India Didactic Association (IDA) and Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Programme. SSVM Institutions are ranked as institutions with high happiness index, which brings together the worldwide expertise, experience, and reputation of UK-based (QS) Quacquarelli Symonds. SSVM World School is one of the five distinct schools in Tamil Nadu to get membership in the Council of International Schools.

Uniform Services

The uniform services at SSVM such as NCC with Army, Navy & Air Wing Units focus on leadership programmes. The NCC cadets of SSVM were selected for the Republic Day Parade in New Delhi and received the Best Cadet Award from the Honourable Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi for two consecutive years.

SSVM World School: Making International Education accessible

SSVM World School at Singanallur Coimbatore offers co-education and is affiliated with CBSE, New Delhi. SSVM World School - A Cambridge International School is the first Cambridge Early Years Centre in South India, which helps children aged 3 to 6 years to grow inquisitive, understand and acquire skills that would gear them for a great start in life. For its students, the school offers Primary (Grades 1 to 5) and Lower Secondary (Grades 6 to 8) education. The classes will drive up to IGCSE and A-Level in the years to come. We offer unique learning facilities such as a studio for audio-video technology, Cambridge English Assessment Programs, Smart Classrooms, Linguistics, Robotics, 3D Printing-Design & Technology, and many more. SSVM students gain global perspectives, and multicultural exposure through MINDJJO LIVE LANGUAGE, an educational technology platform that offers live Spanish, German and French language classes.

