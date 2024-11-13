SSSS Pune Welcomes Applications for MBA in Sports Management - Apply Before November 22nd!

India, 11th November, 2024:Symbiosis School of Sports Sciences is now accepting applications for its esteemed MBA in Sports Management programme via SNAP 2024. This programme is designed to provide aspiring professionals the tools they require to address a rapidly growing global sports industry. Given the explosive growth of India’s sports sector, the need for leaders and managers well-versed in all management dimensions has never been this critical.

SSSS Pune rises to this occasion-offering a unique blend of cutting-edge business strategies and specialised sports expertise. Graduates from any recognized University / Institution of National Importance with a minimum of 50% marks or equivalent grade can apply for the programme by registering via the official SNAP website.

Important Dates for SNAP 2024

Key dates for the SNAP Computer Based Test (CBT) 2024 have been scheduled as follows:

SSSS Registration Closes - January 15th, 2025 (Wednesday)

SNAP Registration Closes - November 22nd, 2024 (Friday)

SNAP Test Dates -

○ December 8, 2024 (Sunday)

○ December 15, 2024 (Sunday)

○ December 21, 2024 (Saturday)

Dr. Nayana Nimkar, Director, Symbiosis School of Sports Sciences emphasises, ‘’Our programme is dedicated to delivering a robust education in sports management that goes beyond the basics. SSSS’s MBA program empowers students to become the strategic minds behind the athletes, teams, and leagues that capture global attention. We strive to cultivate innovative leaders who can navigate the complexities of the sports industry, ensuring they are not just participants but pioneers ready to elevate sports events to extraordinary heights.”

Embracing a Holistic Approach to Sports Management

The MBA in Sports Management is a two-year full-time residential programme that equips a student with first-hand operational experience in sports marketing, sports event management, finance, analytics, emerging sports technology, marketing, and operations, providing a 360-degree perspective on the sports business. The programme offers three specialisations:

Sports Marketing: Provides a comprehensive understanding of the unique dynamics of marketing within the sports sector, mastering the art of fan engagement, sponsorships, and brand-building in the high-energy world of sports.

Imparts the art of leading the logistics and execution of large-scale sporting events from concept to delivery.

Imparts the art of leading the logistics and execution of large-scale sporting events from concept to delivery. Technology in Sports: Embracing the latest technological advancements and their applications in sports management.

Students engage in hands-on projects, internships, and events that provide real-world experience, ensuring they leave SSSS with knowledge, confidence, and skill set to excel in various roles within the sports industry.

Building Future Leaders

The institute’s MBA programme is designed to provide a balanced combination of theoretical foundations and practical orientation in sports management. With full-time faculty and industry practitioners guiding the curriculum, students benefit from a series of guest lectures and workshops led by experts in the sports field. This approach allows them to connect their learning directly to the world of work.

Integral to the programme are projects, practical assignments, and simulations that effectively link theory with practice. Additionally, student-centric co-curricular and extracurricular activities are emphasised, enabling participants to gain essential industry-wide competencies. Through this comprehensive framework, SSSS Pune is dedicated to nurturing a new generation of sports managers equipped to lead with innovation and excellence.

Real-World Exposure That Drives Careers Forward

The MBA in Sports Management programme at the institute has achieved remarkable success in its placement endeavours. With an impressive 90.7% of eligible students securing placements, despite the challenging post-pandemic job market, the programme has set new benchmarks in sports management education. The highest package reaching INR 8 LPA underscores the quality and efficacy of the programme. Furthermore, the programme’s emphasis on entrepreneurial ventures has empowered students to explore diverse career pathways and pursue their ambitions.

The MBA in Sports Management programme at Symbiosis School of Sports Sciences is a gateway to a rewarding and fulfilling career in sports management. With a focus on holistic development, innovation, and practical experience, the programme prepares students– armed and ready to handle the ambiguities of the sports world with innovation, integrity, and impact. Prospective students are encouraged to explore this unique opportunity to become part of a vibrant community dedicated to crafting champions off the field.

For more information and to apply for the MBA in Sports Management programme, please visit the official website.

