SSC CGL 2020 Tier I Exam Result: Final Answer Key and Marks To Be Out Today, Know How to Check

The most awaited SSC CGL 2020 result for the Tier I exam was announced on 26th November 2021 and as per the notice released by the commission, the final answer key, question papers in a standard format and marks attained by qualified and non-qualified candidates in SSC CGL Tier I 2020 exam are to be out on 3rd December 2021 on the official website of the Staff Selection Commission.
Candidates who appeared for the Combined Graduate Level Tier I exam conducted by SSC can check the answer key and marks attained by visiting the official website. The Computer Based Examination for the CGL 2020 Tier I was conducted during 13-24 August 2021 at various centres across the country. Only the candidates who qualify the SSC CGL 2020 Tier I exam can appear for the Tier II exam to be held on 28-29 January 2022.
Steps to Download the Final Answer Key of SSC CGL 2020 Tier-I Exam
Step 1: Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC)
Step 2: Click on the ‘Answer Key’ tab on the navigation bar. It will redirect you to a new window.
Step 3: Fill in the required information - Candidate’s Registration Number, Roll.No. and Registered Password.
Step 4: The Final Answer Key and the marks attained by the candidate will appear on the screen. Candidates can download the answer key from there.
SSC CGL 2020 Tier 1 Cut-off Marks
Tabulated below are the lists of cut-off marks for the Tier-I exam for various categories. The tables contain the number of candidates qualified in the SSC CGL Tier-I 2020 exam and appearing for the Tier-II and Tier-III exam paper wise.
List-1: Candidates qualified in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II (Paper-I, Paper-II, and Paper-IV {General Studies [Finance & Accounts]}) and Tier-III Exam
|Category
|Cut-off Marks
|Candidates Available
|SC
|145.28912
|970
|ST
|140.97604
|465
|OBC
|161.36748
|1784
|EWS
|164.00018
|728
|UR
|167.45963
|1228
|OH
|135.76854
|102
|HH
|109.04331
|101
|Other-PWD
|95.12633
|51
|Total
|-
|5429
List-2: Candidates qualified in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II (Paper-I, Paper-II, and Paper-III {Statistics}) and Tier-III Exam
|Category
|Cut-off Marks
|Candidates Available
|SC
|124.61824
|2241
|ST
|122.40547
|958
|OBC
|147.63201
|3395
|EWS
|146.0105
|1925
|UR
|153.08245
|2544
|OH
|120.17292
|114
|HH
|108.73007
|35
|Total
|-
|11212
Only those candidates have been considered eligible for List-2 who applied for the post of JSO in their online application forms.
List-3: Candidates qualified Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II (Paper-I and Paper-II) and Tier-III Exam
|Category
|Cut-off Marks
|Candidates Available
|SC
|100.93079
|21663
|ST
|93.75569
|10351
|OBC
|119.23278
|36611
|EWS
|109.2111
|15718
|UR
|132.3726
|20572
|ESM
|74.87478
|5216
|OH
|85.99074
|1759
|HH
|40
|1357
|VH
|95.75915
|488
|Other-PWD
|40
|400
|Total
|-
|114135
SSC CGL 2020 Tier-II - Exam Date and Important Information
The SSC CGL Tier-II 2020 exam is scheduled to be held on January 28-29, 2022 and those candidates who have qualified Tier-I must start preparing for the Tier-II exam. The SSC CGL 2020 Tier-II exam will be conducted via online mode. Candidates are allotted 2 hours to attempt the exam. There are 4 papers having a total of 800 marks that candidates have to attempt. The SSC CGL exam Tier-II exam will be conducted in both Hindi and English Language. Candidates must cover the SSC CGL Tier-II Syllabus in order to perform well in the exam.
Candidates qualified to appear for the SSC CGL Tier-II 2020 exam must be focused to achieve their goals and start their preparation with utmost determination. Candidates can follow various SSC CGL preparation tips or guides to streamline their preparation strategy. It is highly advisable for candidates appearing for the SSC CGL Tier-II exam in January 2022 to keep close track of the latest updates on the exam to not miss any significant information.
