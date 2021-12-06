SSC CGL 2020 Tier I Exam Result: Final Answer Key and Marks To Be Out Today, Know How to Check

The most awaited SSC CGL 2020 result for the Tier I exam was announced on 26th November 2021 and as per the notice released by the commission, the final answer key, question papers in a standard format and marks attained by qualified and non-qualified candidates in SSC CGL Tier I 2020 exam are to be out on 3rd December 2021 on the official website of the Staff Selection Commission.

Candidates who appeared for the Combined Graduate Level Tier I exam conducted by SSC can check the answer key and marks attained by visiting the official website. The Computer Based Examination for the CGL 2020 Tier I was conducted during 13-24 August 2021 at various centres across the country. Only the candidates who qualify the SSC CGL 2020 Tier I exam can appear for the Tier II exam to be held on 28-29 January 2022.

Steps to Download the Final Answer Key of SSC CGL 2020 Tier-I Exam

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC)

Step 2: Click on the ‘Answer Key’ tab on the navigation bar. It will redirect you to a new window.

Step 3: Fill in the required information - Candidate’s Registration Number, Roll.No. and Registered Password.

Step 4: The Final Answer Key and the marks attained by the candidate will appear on the screen. Candidates can download the answer key from there.

SSC CGL 2020 Tier 1 Cut-off Marks

Tabulated below are the lists of cut-off marks for the Tier-I exam for various categories. The tables contain the number of candidates qualified in the SSC CGL Tier-I 2020 exam and appearing for the Tier-II and Tier-III exam paper wise.

List-1: Candidates qualified in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II (Paper-I, Paper-II, and Paper-IV {General Studies [Finance & Accounts]}) and Tier-III Exam

Category Cut-off Marks Candidates Available SC 145.28912 970 ST 140.97604 465 OBC 161.36748 1784 EWS 164.00018 728 UR 167.45963 1228 OH 135.76854 102 HH 109.04331 101 Other-PWD 95.12633 51 Total - 5429

List-2: Candidates qualified in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II (Paper-I, Paper-II, and Paper-III {Statistics}) and Tier-III Exam

Category Cut-off Marks Candidates Available SC 124.61824 2241 ST 122.40547 958 OBC 147.63201 3395 EWS 146.0105 1925 UR 153.08245 2544 OH 120.17292 114 HH 108.73007 35 Total - 11212

Only those candidates have been considered eligible for List-2 who applied for the post of JSO in their online application forms.

List-3: Candidates qualified Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II (Paper-I and Paper-II) and Tier-III Exam

Category Cut-off Marks Candidates Available SC 100.93079 21663 ST 93.75569 10351 OBC 119.23278 36611 EWS 109.2111 15718 UR 132.3726 20572 ESM 74.87478 5216 OH 85.99074 1759 HH 40 1357 VH 95.75915 488 Other-PWD 40 400 Total - 114135

SSC CGL 2020 Tier-II - Exam Date and Important Information

The SSC CGL Tier-II 2020 exam is scheduled to be held on January 28-29, 2022 and those candidates who have qualified Tier-I must start preparing for the Tier-II exam. The SSC CGL 2020 Tier-II exam will be conducted via online mode. Candidates are allotted 2 hours to attempt the exam. There are 4 papers having a total of 800 marks that candidates have to attempt. The SSC CGL exam Tier-II exam will be conducted in both Hindi and English Language. Candidates must cover the SSC CGL Tier-II Syllabus in order to perform well in the exam.

Candidates qualified to appear for the SSC CGL Tier-II 2020 exam must be focused to achieve their goals and start their preparation with utmost determination. Candidates can follow various SSC CGL preparation tips or guides to streamline their preparation strategy. It is highly advisable for candidates appearing for the SSC CGL Tier-II exam in January 2022 to keep close track of the latest updates on the exam to not miss any significant information.