Sree Narayana Guru Cultural Complex inaugurated 

May 06, 2023 12:17 pm | Updated 12:17 pm IST

Chief Minister Sri. Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated Sree Narayana Guru Cultural Complex in Kollam on May 4. Various art and cultural programmes are held in connection with the inauguration till May 7. Sri. Saji Cherian, Minister for Fisheries, Cultural and Youth Welfare; Sri. K.N.Balagopal, Minister for Finance; Smt. J. Chinju Rani, Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Milk Co-operatives; Sri. Vellappally Natesan, General Secretary, SNDP Yogam; Srimat Shubangananda Swami, General Secretary, Sivagiri Mutt; Bishop Rev. Dr. Paul Antony Mullassery, Bishop of Roman Catholic Diocese of Kollam; Dr. G. Gopakumar, NSS Taluk Union President; Janab Kadakkal Abdul Aziz Moulavi, Jamaat Federation; K. Ramabadran, State President, Kerala Dalit Federation; Sri. Mukesh, MLA; N.K. Premachandran, MP; Kodikkunnil Suresh, MP; A.M. Arif, MP; Smt. Presanna Ernest, Mayor, Kollam Corporation;P.K. Gopan, President, Kollam Jilla Panchayat, other MLAs, bureaucrats, and political leaders attended the function.

The complex, spread over an area of 100,000 square feet, has four blocks including entrance, exhibition, cafeteria, performance and an open-air theatre that can accommodate 600 people. The 40,000-sq. ft. entrance block containing the administrative facilities of the complex has office rooms with conference hall, craft museum for exhibiting handicrafts, memorial hall for holding meetings, and a 5,600-sq. ft. library for research purposes. The cafeteria block features an open-air cafeteria, shops for books and other products, and a 5000-sq. ft. art gallery to display rare and informative paintings by world-renowned artists.

