Trusted Casinos not on Gamstop | New Non Gamstop Casinos in the UK

December 06, 2023 10:47 am | Updated 10:47 am IST

Best UK Gambling Sites not on Gamstop

Carefully Selected Best Non GamStop Casino Sites for UK Players

The choice of top-rated casinos not using GamStop is vast. So, we’ve handpicked a selection of casino sites not blocked by GamStop that tick all the boxes:

1. Betti - Top Overall Non Gamstop Site

Casino Features

Betti Casino is a Norwegian international casino site not under GamStop that’s licenced under Curacao Gaming. It presents itself as a secure and player-centric online gambling destination with a striking black and purple design.

Players can find a diverse range of games, including sportsbook, slot, and table games. What sets Betti Casino apart is the Karma loyalty programme, which distributes rewards based on activity rather than wagers only.

Casino Promotions 5/5

For those looking for non-GamStop bonuses, Betti Casino runs a welcome offer with up to 200% deposit bonus on your first deposit up to 100 EUR. They also regularly update their reload deposit bonuses and other day-to-day Karma promotions for existing players.

Instant Karma cash rewards can drop at any moment for any player.

Casino Games 5/5

You’re up for a treat at Betti if you love Non GamStop slot sites, with an impressive collection of almost 6,000 games from leading developers like NetEnt and Red Tiger Gaming.

There’s also a wide array of:

Table games

Jackpot slots

Roulette

Blackjack variants

Sportsbetting options

Betti Casino also offers some live dealer games for a fully diverse gaming experience.

Casino Payment Methods 5/5

You’ll find a comprehensive range of payment methods a Betti Casino:

Bank transfers

Visa/MasterCard

Ewallets: Sofort, Mifinity

Crypto: BTC, LTC, ETH, USDTE, USDTT, XRP

Bitcoin users also receive enhanced bonuses, making Betti Casino a crypto-friendly gambling platform.

Bear in mind that all transactions at Betti happen in EUR, which is the currency used by the casino.

Casino Pros and Cons

Pros:

Extremely fast site performance

Over 5,600 games available

Numerous exciting promotions for new and returning players

Cons:

Lack of accessibility for some games on mobile devices

Limited sportsbook range

2. Lucky Charm - New Casino without Gamstop Restriction

Casino Features

Lucky Charm is anything but new, this online casino not blocked by GamStop boasts over 20 years of online gambling experience. This is what gives Lucky Charm its spot on targeting, enjoying a thorough knowledge of what players want and need. It’s user-friendly, fun, and brings a series of generous bonuses for all players.

Lucky Charm also constantly works on its game selection and regularly adds new titles to the list. But, what this online gambling site shines in is sports. As one of the best options for sportsbetting not on GamStop, Lucky Charm even has a section for horse betting and esports.

Casino Promotions 5/5

Lucky Charm follows the generous bonus strategy of other online casinos exempt from GamStop and introduces an array of bonuses, including increased promotions for crypto deposits, a popular strategy in the GamStop sites with crypto scene.

UK players can claim up to £3,000 on their first deposit, which is a bonus nobody can afford to miss.

Casino Games 4.5/5

Quality games outside of GamStop sites? This is the promise made by Lucky Charm with a small but excellent selection of slot games.

This is also a great site for non GamStop poker games, offering an array of satisfying table games. There’s enough to cater to a range of gambling choices, with sports betting, roulette, card table games.

Casino Payment Methods 5/5

Like many other top online casino sites outside the UKGC regulations, Lucky Charms offers a diverse selection of payment methods. Options are mostly limited to debit and credit card payments, bank transfers, and cryptocurrency payments. Some payments, such as card payments, will incur additional fees.

On the other hand, crypto payments are preferred and encouraged.

Casino Pros and Cons

Pros:

A high-quality and very diverse gambling selection

High focus on crypto payment bonuses

Cons:

Some high fees for fiat banking payments

Small game library compared to other casino sites

3. Seven Casino - Best Non Gamstop Casino Bonue

Casino Features

Only launched in 2022, Seven has already gained a reputation for quality and generous payouts in the non GamStop gambling scene. Setting the focus on its live casino games options, Seven boasts a vast array of table games, ideal for UK players who prefer cards to slot games.

But don’t let it fool you. You’ll find plenty of high-quality slot games by leading game studios on this non UKGC casino, including some players’ favourites too.

Seven may well be a great starting point for new players as this GamStop excluded casino presents a streamlined layout and easy navigation, perfect for new digital users.

Casino Promotions 4.5/5

Seven Casino has got one of the most generous non GamStop deposit welcome bonuses, which can reach up to £7,500 in total. There’s an initial 300% on the first deposit and players can qualify for bonuses for their first five deposits.

From time to time, the casino not on GamStop runs weekly reload promotions.

Casino Games 5/5

Non GamStop game selection doesn’t get better: Seven Casino boasts a rich selection of slot games from renowned software vendors.

Seven lies also heavily on the live casino not on GamStop realm, powered by Evolution and offering a diverse range of table game, multiple dealers, various stake limits, and multilingual live deal support.

Casino Payment Methods 4/5

Seven Casino offers a selection of payment methods to suit various preferences. Seven stands out as the premier non GamStop site for high payouts. Players can choose from:

Debit cards

Credit cards

Bank transfers

Bitcoin

Good to know: Bitcoin withdrawals are expedited, so crypto players get faster access to their winnings. Other methods may require 2 to 5 days.

Casino Pros and Cons

Pros:

Clear, streamlined web design and navigation

Exciting live casino options

High quality game library by renowned industry leaders

Cons:

On-going promotions are limited

Limited game filtering options

4. JokaBet - 250 Free Spins on Non Gamstop Games

Casino Features

British players rejoice: JokaBet is a fairly new comer to non-GamStop casino sites, and it is constantly growing its selection of games. You may find some much loved slot titles along many exciting progressive jackpot slots and live dealer games. The table game selection may be limited for now but there are live games aplenty for experienced players.

The non GamStop mobile casino is user-friendly and lets you enjoy all the desktop games without any hurdle. With many incentives to play, ranging from accessibility, demo versions for some game tiles, and weekly bonuses, it’s easy to see how the site has won the hearts of UK players.

Casino Promotions 5/5

Looking for tantalising first deposit offers to new players? JokaBet is one casino online not on GamStop that doesn’t shy away from generous promotions with three first deposit bonuses and up to 200% match on the first deposit, accompanied by a 5x wagering requirement.

Existing accounts can enjoy weekly reload promotions too.

Casino Games 5/5

Diversity is the name of the game at JokaBet, with a vast selection of beloved slot games not on GamStop, including Starburst and Book of Dead.

While the standard table games may not be extensive, JokaBet’s live casino games excluded from GamStop focus on quality and excitement with many variants like Lightning Roulette, Golden Wealth Baccarat, and more.

Casino Payment Methods 4/5

JokaBet needs to be on your list of non-UKGC-regulated casinos that accept cryptocurrency payments. The site welcomes a vast selection of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, XPR, Bitcoin, and even Bitcoin Cash.

Other non-crypto methods include credit and debit cards, revolut, and bank transfer.

Bear in mind, though, that the minimum withdrawal amount is set at £100.

Casino Pros and Cons

Pros:

Easy to navigate, user-friendly platform

Quality mobile gaming experience on all mobile devices

Exciting selection of live dealer games

Cons:

Web design could be improved for better user experience

Lack of diversity in payment methods

High withdrawal amount

5. Winner - Best Mobile Experience

Casino Features

This may not be the largest online casino not part of GamStop, but this is one with the most enjoyable gaming experience. Winner counts less than 500 online slots and a table game selection.

New comers join for the welcome package, and crypto enthusiasts are the first to celebrate the many bonuses available on this site.

Naturally, this isn’t all. Winner would not win its spot on our Non-GamStop selection without a seamless digital experience, regardless of your device of choice, and a clean and tidy navigation. New players can easily find their way around and start spinning in no time!

Casino Promotions 4/5

Winner is your go-to NonStop casino accepting crypto payments, and they even have extensive bonuses for crypto deposits. Any first deposit will get you a 400% bonus match and 100 free spins.

Winner’s welcome package includes bonuses on the first five deposits with a total bonus of up to £9,000 for crypto users, and £5,000 for other payments.

Casino Games 5/5

Winner Casino counts among the smallest slot sites free from GamStop, but the focus is on quality. Enthusiast UK slot gamblers will fall in love with the selection from the best gaming companies.

This is a great place to try your hand at table games outside of GamStop with a qualitative selection of roulette, baccarat, and blackjack games.

Casino Payment Methods 5/5

Winner Casino incentivises crypto payments as part of its strategy, with a dozen of cryptocurrencies accepted. Naturally, there are also more traditional payment methods, including bank transfers, credit cards and debit cards.

Transaction limits are clearly organised on the site, ensuring players easily understand the pros and cons of different payment options.

Casino Pros and Cons

Pros:

A vast array of cryptocurrency options

Very generous welcome bonuses for new players

Fast and hassle-free crypto payments

Cons:

Small selection of games available (fewer than 500 slot games)

No Live chat option

6. Palm - Easy account Verification and Payout

Casino Features

If you are looking for a casino site that has numerous non GamStop sports betting options, meet Palm Casino. This casino site under Curacao licence counts over 5,000 games and a diverse sports betting section. Players will recognise some of the leading slot game vendors, including Play’nGo and NextGen.

But don’t let the vast selection of games make you nervous. Palm Casino boasts a clean, fresh and organised website, accessible on mobile and desktop, for maximum game enjoyment regardless of where you are. It’s not only easy to find your way around, it’s easy to get started with their generous welcome bonuses too.

Casino Promotions 5/5

Palm Casino flaunts its attractive welcome deposit with a maximum welcome bonus of up to 10,000 EUR. There are five deposit bonuses, starting from 200% on 300 EUR.

There’s also a unique Palm Casino Mobile Bonus for UK players who prefer to play on a mobile casino out of GamStop regulations.

Casino Games 4/5

Renowned developers contribute to the huge game selection at Palm Casino, from the latest video slot games outside of GamStop restrictions to classic table games. Players will find both classics, such as Secret of Stones, and new titles.

Progressive games, card games, slot machines, and live casino, raffles, and sportsbetting options are plentiful!

Casino Payment Methods 5/5

Palm Casino has a range of payment options:

Bank transfer

Visa & MasterCard

Bear in mind that daily, weekly and monthly withdrawal amounts are limited according to Non GamStop industry standards, respectively to 1,000 EUR, 2.500 EUR, and 10,000 EUR.

Casino Pros and Cons

Pros:

Huge selection of games from renown and new developers

Mobile-friendly interface to play on the go

Fast customer support

Cons:

Limited operation hours for customer support, including live chat

New entrant to non GamStop casino selection that still needs to prove itself

Other Non GamStop Gambling Sites Worth Mentioning

1. GolbenBet:

This online casino not blocked by GamStop ranks above average on the safety index and appeals to players with its attractive eSport game betting selection and its cryptocurrency payment options.

2. BigWins:

Despite limited live chat hours, BigWins has made a name for itself as a crypto casino outside of GamStop that’s home to some of the best gaming providers.

3. Mr. Sloty:

This relatively new non GamStop option might have appeared on your radar: It seems to be unlicenced and still needs to prove itself safe and enjoyable, as it’s been blacklisted by several casino review experts.

Recommended Non Gamstop Casinos for players after Self Exclusion

How Did our Experts Rate the Best Non GamStop Gambling Sites?

Our evaluation of the best casinos not participating in GamStop is a thorough and meticulous process, driven by our passion and commitment to your entertainment and safety. We consider various factors that ensure that the online non UK casinos we recommend meet the highest standards. Here is a breakdown of our criteria:

Casinos with no GamStop registration: Our primary focus is on slot sites outside of UKGC regulations as these are not part of the GamStop scheme. We only review the casino sites with an international licence as those are casinos independent from the self-exclusion scheme.

Easy registration process: We understand the value of a quick and hassle-free registration process. The sites we recommend are often referred to as “no verification casinos” because they allow players to sign up and start playing within minutes. However, we must emphasise that every single one in the list of casinos not on GamStop implements a thorough verification process before payments.

Can I Play Legally at Non UK GamStop Casinos as a UK Player?

UK players can legally play at a casino excluded from the GamStop scheme. Here’s why casino and slot sites not blocked by GamStop are still legal options:

Licencing in other jurisdictions: Many non-UK casinos hold licences from reputable international regulatory bodies. These licences allow casinos not with GamStop to operate legally and offer services to UK players.

Freedom of choice: UK players have the legal right to choose where they want to gamble. While the UK Gambling Commission regulates and licences operators within the UK, it doesn’t prohibit UK residents from accessing GamStop free casinos licenced in other jurisdictions. As long as the casinos that are not on GamStop are licenced and legitimate, UK players can legally play.

Consumer protection laws: These laws still apply to UK-based players regardless of where they choose to gamble. These laws ensure fair treatment, responsible gaming measures, and secure financial transactions. Reputable casinos not signed up with GamStop adhere to the same regulations to maintain their good standing.

Taxation: Non UK casino sites outside of GamStop are subject to the taxation laws in their own jurisdictions. UK players are generally not personally liable for taxes on their casino winnings. This falls under the responsibility of the casino not with GamStop.

Beware: Not all non GamStop UKGC casinos are equal in terms of trustworthiness. We recommend exercising caution and following our recommendations to ensure you choose a reputable and licenced casino site outside of GamStop scheme.

Deposit & Withdrawal Methods at Casinos Not blocked by GamStop

What do payment options look like for casinos not on UK GamStop ? The answer is: They cater to the diverse preferences of the players.

Some of the most popular and commonly found payment options when you join a casino not on GamStop include the following:

Credit and debit cards: Many non GamStop slot sites accept major credit and debit cards like Visa, MasterCard, and Maestro. These options offer convenience, and transactions can be instantly processed.

E-wallet: Players will be pleased to find that popular e-wallet such as Paypal, Skrill, and Neteller are widely accepted by most gambling sites not registered with GamStop. E-wallets are practical for both speedy deposits and withdrawals among players.

Support and Security at Casinos that are not listed on Gamstop

All the online casinos exempt from GamStop we’ve selected place a strong emphasis on ensuring the security and well-being of their players. As such, they provide a range of security options and comprehensive support measures to create a safe and enjoyable gaming environment.

First of all, it is fair to say that all reputable casinos not affected by GamStop operate under strict licencing issues by respected internal authorities. Malta Gaming Authorities and Curacao e-Gaming count among some of the most popular licences for player protection and strict regulations. In an effort to maintain fairness, non UK casinos use certified and independently audited Random Number Generators that guarantee that the outcomes of their games are truly random and fair.

How can I tell the difference between a UKGC Casino and a Non Gamstop Casino?

UKGC regulated casinos are licenced and closely regulated by the Gambling Commision in the UK. They must adhere to UK rules and standards to ensure fair play, player protection, and responsible gambling. This also includes participation in the GamStop self-exclusion scheme. Slot sites with no GamStop are licenced by overseas authorities, such as Gibraltar Regulatory Authority or Curacao Gaming License.

Participation in the GamStop self-exclusion scheme enables UK players to block themselves from all UKGC licenced casinos. Internationally licenced casino sites that do not participate in GamStop allow UK players to access their services. Typically Non UK casinos have different responsible gambling tools in place, which can be unlocked by reaching out to the customer service. However, it’s worth noting that player protection features may vary.

Conclusion

In conclusion, if you are looking for safe casinos outside of GamStop restrictions, we strongly recommend starting your gambling experience with Betti, Lucky Charm, Winner, Palm, Jokabet, and Seven Casino for their extensive game library, attractive bonuses, and flexible payment options.

If you wish to explore more GamStop free slot sites, please refer to our rating method to stay safe on non UK platforms!

Non Gamstop Gambling FAQ

1. What are the best Non GamStop casino sites?

Determining the “best” casino sites free from GamStop varies based on individual preferences. We’ve selected some reputable options that offer something for everyone in this guide, ranging from Betti casino to Lucky Charm casino.

2. Is it safe to play at Non GamStop casinos?

Yes, playing at casinos sites not part of GamStop can be safe as long as you choose reputable and licenced platforms. We compiled a non GamStop sites list of some of the best casinos operating under international licences that have strict security and gambling fairness measures.

3. How to play at Non GamStop slot sites?

Select a Non GamStop casino from our list and complete the registration process. This takes only a few minutes to complete. Once registered, you can start playing straight away with free spin no deposit offers.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”