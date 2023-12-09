Get Around Gamstop Self-Exclusion | 7 Ways to Bypass & Cancel Gamstop

December 09, 2023 03:19 pm | Updated 03:19 pm IST

List of the Best Casinos around Gamstop Self-Exclusion

What is Gamstop And Why are UK Players looking to Cancel Gamstop?

Gamstop is a free self-exclusion program designed to protect UK players from the dangers of compulsive gambling. It is a national online self-exclusion scheme that helps players avoid gambling for a stipulated time. Apart from that, no payment is involved. The entire process, from registration to cancelation of the self-restriction, is free.

Furthermore, it is worth mentioning that the Gamstop scheme works with UK-regulated platforms only. Once you register, you will be restricted to gambling sites licensed by the United Kingdom Gambling Commission (UKGC). Hence, subscribers will have their existing accounts blocked and be denied access to other UK-licensed casinos.

The self-restriction takes effect within 24 hours of registration. Note that it is impossible to deactivate Gamstop subscription before it ends. Therefore, you must wait till the self-ban period elapse before you regain access to UK-regulated gambling sites.

How to get Around Self Exclusion - Pro and Con for top methods

How to Get Around Gamstop?

Gamstop self-restriction scheme is designed for players looking to stay away from gambling for a specific time. Players often get on this program to regain control of their gambling habit. At the same time, some players are coerced or forced to join the scheme. Many gamers who joined the scheme without giving it a second thought often look for a way to bypass the self-restriction before the period elapses. As stated earlier, it is impossible to deactivate Gamstop self-exclusion before it ends.

It is worth noting that the program is designed to help UK players overcome gambling addictions. Apart from that, parents can register their children to prevent underage gambling.

How to Reverse Gamstop?

Gamstop subscribers can play their favorite casino games and bet on sports if they understand how to bypass the scheme. In other words, they don’t need to wait several months or years for the restriction to elapse before accessing their preferred betting products. This section explains seven proven ways UK players can get around the national self-exclusion program.

1. Register at a no KYC online casino

No KYC gambling sites don’t require players to verify their identity during registration and transactions; such platforms don’t have players’ details; hence, they can identify players registered with the self-exclusion scheme. In short, one of the trusted ways to get around Gamstop restriction is to join a no verification online casino.

2. Choose online casinos not on Gamstop

Non Gamstop sites are offshore casinos without a UK license. These gambling sites have approvals from other leading regulators. Hence, they offer safe and reliable gaming products and services. Furthermore, these online casinos are not regulated by the UKGC; therefore, they are not part of the Gamstop scheme. They are safe options for players looking to get around the self-exclusion.

3. Consider Brick-and-mortar casinos

Gamstop scheme covers only the online casinos; it has nothing to do with the land-based casinos, making it a good option for subscribers aiming to bypass the scheme. Hence, players can visit land-based casinos in the United Kingdom or outside the country to enjoy thrilling games without Gamstop restrictions.

4. Use a family member or friend’s information

Gamstop blocks subscribers using the details provided on registration. You can outsmart the scheme by logging into UKGC-regulated online casinos with someone else’s details. It could be the details of your close friends, siblings, or partner. When using this option, you must hide your identity; hence, consider platforms that support anonymity.

5. Open a fresh account with altered details

Another reliable method of bypassing Gamstop is to open a new account and alter your details. To do this, you must create another email account and slightly alter your address and name to make it appear like a typographical error during verification.

6. Visit a crypto-friendly online casino

Crypto casinos are another choice for gamers looking to circumvent the scheme; these platforms allow players to deposit and withdraw their winnings using digital currencies like Litecoin, Tether, Ethereum, Bitcoin, etc. Crypto-friendly online casinos support anonymous gambling, making detecting and blocking Gamstop users impossible.

7. Sign up at non UK gambling sites

Non UK casinos are international gambling sites operating outside the United Kingdom. These platforms accept UK players, and they don’t partner with Gamstop. Hence, they are safe for UK gamers looking for reputable casinos without Gamstop restrictions.

Why are UK Players Looking for ways to Bypass Gamstop?

As stated earlier, UK players cannot undo the Gamstop self-restriction while the scheme is running; they need to wait for the self-exclusion to elapse. Most subscribers want to get back to action within the shortest time possible. Hence, they look for ways around this self-exclusion. We have discussed the options available to gamers to bypass the scheme. This section looks at some vital reasons UK players look to get around the self-restriction.

1. Vast game selections

One of the reasons UK players look for ways around Gamstop is to enjoy vast collections of entertaining titles from high-ranking software developers. Non Gamstop casinos feature many thrilling games available in play and practice modes. The games are grouped into slots, table games, specialty games, and live casino games. Besides, they have sportsbook sections where players can bet on minor and major sports leagues.

2. Flexible Banking Methods

UK players often seek to bypass the Gamstop scheme to access a wide range of safe and fast payment options. These gambling sites partner with high-ranking payment providers to deliver excellent banking services. Besides the modern digital coins, they support credit cards, e-wallets, and other top options. These payment methods suit players’ preferences, ensuring smooth transactions.

3. Massive bonuses

Casinos without Gamstop restrictions offer juicy bonuses to new and existing players. Besides the welcome offer, they provide existing players with reload bonuses, free spins, cashback offers, and hosts of others. Furthermore, they feature exciting promotions where gamers stand the chance of winning something spectacular.

What are the Main Things to Know About Gamstop If You Want to Get Around It?

One thing to remember if you aim to bypass Gamstop is that the scheme excludes subscribers based on the details provided upon registration. To join the scheme, you need to register by supplying your full name, date of birth, address, mobile number, etc. Apart from that, you will be required to decide the minimum exclusion period, which ranges from 6 months to five years.

Furthermore, the scheme is voluntary, and it is impossible to undo the subscription once it takes effect. You have to complete the duration of the self-ban. Also, Gamstop scheme does not partner with platforms operating outside the United Kingdom. Hence, you will only be restricted to UKGC-regulated platforms once you join the program.

Can I Actually Reverse Gamstop?

Gamstop cannot be reversed once you subscribe; you must complete the self-ban duration before you can contact the center to cancel your subscription. In other words, you cannot deactivate the self-restriction when you have not completed the term. However, you can get around this self-restriction in several ways. Some of the methods mentioned earlier include registering at non Gamstop casinos, considering no KYC casino sites, opening a new account with altered details, etc.

What are the Advantages of Getting Around Gamstop?

Besides having access to top-notch gaming products, getting around the Gamstop scheme has several advantages. Check some of these benefits below:

It boosts players’ income

Non Gamstop casinos provide players with massive rewards and higher payout rates. Hence, they can be a good source of extra income for experienced players. It is worth mentioning that these platforms are less restrictive, allowing players to play high-stakes games and participate in promotions that offer mind-blowing prizes.

It provides an opportunity to register at the best brands.

UK players aiming to bypass Gamstop usually dedicate time to look for the top brands that offer high-quality products and services. They register at leading international casino sites with licenses from recognized regulators, including Curacao eGaming, Panama Gaming Control Board, Malta Gaming Authority, and others. Also, these platforms work with high-ranking software vendors and adopt sophisticated security measures.

It keeps players entertained.

Getting around Gamstop also helps players to overcome boredom. Non Gamstop casinos host decent selections of fair and entertaining titles to keep gamers engaged. They feature hundreds of thrilling games from the best software developers to deliver top-notch gaming products.

What are the Drawbacks and Risks of Reversing Self Exclusion?

Before you can make a perfect decision, you must weigh the pros and cons of your decision. Hence, it is essential to explain the disadvantages of bypassing Gamstop. Check the demerits below:

It worsens addiction

The essence of getting on the Gamstop scheme is to avoid the dangers of compulsive gambling. Beating this scheme defeats this aim as it can make addiction worse. Subscribers battling addiction should avoid getting around the scheme. Instead, they should wait for self-exclusion to end so they can regain control of their gambling habit.

It can lead to debt accumulation.

Many non Gamstop casinos support credit card transactions, which allows players to borrow for betting purposes. Taking cash advances for this purpose might lead to debt accumulation, which might have devastating consequences on players’ finances.

What Types of Casino Can I Still Play at If I Want to Get Around Gamstop?

If you want to beat Gamstop scheme, you should consider platforms without UKGC licenses. Additionally, you can register at online casinos that support anonymity. Here are the gambling sites you can play at when looking to bypass Gamstop restrictions:

1. Non UK Casinos

These platforms are not regulated in the United Kingdom but accept UK players. Also, they are not affiliated with the Gamstop scheme, making them a top choice for Gamstop subscribers looking to circumvent it.

2. Crypto Casinos

Crypto casinos are leading online gaming destinations that support modern payment methods. Players can deposit and withdraw funds on these platforms without disclosing their bank or personal details. Hence, they are ideal for subscribers who want to beat the self-exclusion.

3. No Verification Casinos

No KYC online casinos don’t have players’ information; therefore, they can’t block Gamstop users. Players who want to get around Gamstop can look for online casinos that don’t carry out ID verifications.

4. Offshore Casinos

Offshore Casinos are international gambling sites holding licenses from top-rated regulators. These platforms do not have a UK license and are not affiliated with the self-restriction scheme. They accept UK players. Hence, they are ideal for UK players aiming to get around Gamstop restrictions.

5. USA Casinos

American Casinos are leading online gaming destinations with licenses from respected gambling regulators like the Malta Gaming Authority, Panama Gaming Control Board, Curacao Gaming Authority, and hosts of others. Besides US players, they accept players from the United Kingdom and are not in partnership with the self-restriction scheme.

10 Best Trusted Casinos that Get You Around Gamstop

A safe and reliable way to bypass the self-restriction scheme is to register at one of the best non Gamstop casinos. Here are some trusted gambling sites that accept Gamstop subscribers:

1. JokaBet Casino

JokaBet Casino offers a vast game library, providing players with decent selections of entertaining games from leading software makers, including PG Soft, Playson, Endorphina, etc. The game library comprises slots, live dealers, table games, etc.

This gambling site offers juicy bonuses to newcomers and regular players; the welcome package covers the first three deposits; it comprises free spins and deposit matches. Besides, this gambling site offers loyalty bonuses, cashback bonuses, etc. The banking options available at this gambling site include Neteller, Skrill, Visa, MasterCard, and hosts of others.

2. Betti Casino

Betti Casino is a safe choice for Gamstop users looking to get around the self-restriction. Besides its intuitive user interface, the platform supports multiple languages and offers mouth-watering bonuses, including free spins, welcome bonuses, Cash Drops, etc. The welcome offer comprises a 100% deposit bonus capped at 100 GBP, while the platform rewards regular players with free spins, VIP bonuses, loyalty points, and many others. This website supports several digital currencies, including Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, etc. In addition, it offers excellent customer support as it employs multilingual customer agents who can communicate in German and Norwegian.

3. Lucky Charm Casino

Consider Lucky Charm Casino if you aim to bypass Gamstop restrictions; it is one of the best non Gamstop gambling sites with a vast selection of thrilling games. In addition, it offers excellent customer support through safe and convenient contact channels. This platform allows players to try exciting slot games from leading developers. Besides, it features Bingo and table games. This gambling site is recommended for Gamstop subscribers because it offers top-quality gaming products and safe payment options.

4. MyStake Casino

Players looking for a trusted gambling site that accepts Gamstop users can sign up at MyStake casino. This non Gamstop site has an extensive range of betting products, including casino games, sports, racing, mini-games, esports, etc. Furthermore, this platform offers 24/7 customer support via live chat and email.

5. Mr. Sloty Casino

Players looking for a non Gamstop Casino they can trust with their funds can try Mr. Sloty Casino. This gambling site offers 24/7 customer service and supports several currencies to ease transactions. The supported currencies include INR, CAD, AUD, ZAR, EUR, etc. Furthermore, the welcome package is staggered over the first five deposits. The minimum deposit to unlock this offer is 20 GBP, while the turnover requirement is 50x. Also, Mr. Sloty Casino partners with high-ranking software developers like Yggdrasil, Booongo, Amatic Industries, etc.

6. Seven Casino

Gamstop users looking for a regulated offshore casino site that offers safe products and excellent service can try Seven Casino. Besides its extensive game portfolio, it offers bets on local and international leagues. Furthermore, this non Gamstop casino is mobile-compatible, which means players can access this website via portable devices like iPads, smartphones, tablets, etc. Also, the gambling site has a user-friendly design and adopts advanced security measures.

7. Palm Casino

Palm Casino is one of the best non Gamstop sites with a fantastic game portfolio; it partners with leading game suppliers like Push Gaming, Net Entertainment, Pragmatic Play, NextGen, etc. Also, it offers several promotions to regular players. It has a multi-tier welcome bonus covering the first five deposits on the platform. It uses advanced SSL encryption technology and holds a valid permit from the Curacao Gaming Authority.

8. Winner Casino

Winner Casino is an excellent choice for Gamstop subscribers looking for a safe way around self-restriction. It holds a license from the Malta Gaming Authority and features an easy-to-navigate user interface. The registration procedure is straightforward and fast. Winner Casino is crypto-friendly and supports other reliable banking options like Neteller, Trustly, Skrill, Entropay, Sofort, Bank Transfer, etc. The security system at Winner Casino meets the gaming industry standards as it complies with the SSL and HTTPS protocols. This non Gamstop casino site offers email, telephone, and live chat support.

9. Superb Casino

Superb Casino features hundreds of thrilling games from renowned software makers, including Betsoft, Booongo, IGT, Vivo Gaming, etc. Furthermore, the games are fair and suitable for newbies and experienced players. Also, they are accessible on mobile devices. Besides, it supports cryptocurrencies and several payment options to facilitate hassle-free transactions. Customer support is available around the clock through fast contact channels. Curacao Gaming Authority regulates this platform.

10. BigWins Casino

Consider BigWins Casino if you prefer a user-friendly non Gamstop site that offers juicy bonuses. It holds a license from the Curacao Gaming Authority and adopts sophisticated security measures. Top software suppliers working with BigWins Casino include Net Entertainment, KA Gaming, Push Gaming, Amatic Gaming, Playtech, etc. BigWins Casino supports credit cards and digital coins. It employs experienced agents to assist gamers via email and live chat channels.

FAQ

1. Is there a way to cancel Gamstop

There are several ways to get around Gamstop self-exclusion. As discussed above, they include joining a non UK casino site, opening a new account with altered details, using someone else’s data, joining a non Gamstop casino, etc.

2. Is it legal to get around Gamstop

UK players can bypass Gamstop legally if they are not below the minimum gambling age threshold. Besides, they must join a non Gamstop site lawfully operating in their jurisdictions. Players are advised to check the platforms’ T’s and C’s to avoid anything that can contradict their terms.

3. What happens when my Gamstop period ends

When your self-exclusion period expires, contact the Gamstop center to undo the restrictions. Failure to do this at the appropriate time may lead to self-ban extension.

4. Will Gamstop still work if I change my address?

To get around Gamstop self-exclusion, you need to alter your name and address. Also, you must create a new email. Changing address alone is not enough to bypass Gamstop restrictions.

5. Does a VPN help me get around Gamstop?

Virtual Private Network (VPN) allows players to access online casinos from restricted locations. It might not help to bypass Gamstop because the scheme works with players’ details, including name, email, address, etc. It has nothing to do with an IP address or a player’s location.

6. Do crypto casinos cancel Gamstop?

Crypto-friendly casinos are an excellent choice for players looking to bypass Gamstop self-restriction because they support anonymous gambling. Hence, gamers can play on the platform and transact without revealing their details. These platforms are ideal for Gamstop subscribers who want to bypass the scheme by using someone else’s account.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”