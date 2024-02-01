February 01, 2024 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST

If you’ve ever thought traditional casinos were a bit too tame, then it’s time you give UK casinos not on Gamstop a try.

You get all your favourite games and the same amazing bonuses in a platform that is just as safe, reputable, and reliable as all the other top UK online casinos - BUT without all the rules and restrictions.

Let’s break down Gxmble, our top pick, and nine other top-rated non-Gamstop casino sites in this guide.

Best Casinos Not On Gamstop UK

Gxmble : Best overall

: Best overall Seven Casino : Most popular slots not on Gamstop

: Most popular slots not on Gamstop Winstler : £9,500 bonus package

: £9,500 bonus package MyStake : Best gaming variety

: Best gaming variety Donbet : Top choice for live dealer games

: Top choice for live dealer games Jackbit: Best crypto non-Gamstop casino

Palm.casino: Best for beginner UK players

Freshbet: Exciting progressive jackpot games

Goldenbet: Excellent mobile gambling site

Rich Palms: Newest non-GamStop casino

1. Gxmble – Best Non-GamStop Casino for UK Players Overall

Pros

4,000+ casino games

£2,500 deposit bonus

5x rollover requirement

20+ sportsbook categories

Accepts 4+ forms of crypto

Cons

No downloadable application

Doesn’t offer phone support

Gxmble is bringing the house down with over 4,000 casino games and counting. As our top pick for UK players, they set the standard with a £2,500 deposit bonus and 5x playthrough.

Game Variety: 4.8/5

You’ll need to create a new account and log in to see all the games in Gxmble’s collection – not to worry, that’s where our team comes in handy! We counted over 2,000+ classic slot reels alongside 200+ high-limit jackpots from 49+ software providers like NetEnt, Yggdrasil, and SG.

They also have an excellent live casino section with plenty of blackjack, baccarat, roulette, and poker tables. If you’re feeling particularly inspired by pop culture, discover a new world of entertainment with TV game shows! Or, browse 20+ popular sports betting categories.

Welcome Bonus: 4.7/5

Expect a generous bonus with each of your first three deposits at Gxmble! They’re giving away up to £2,500 in funds, and their low 5x playthrough is unprecedented for a welcome package of this magnitude. You can claim a 200% bonus up to £500 and two 100% bonuses up to £750 & £1,250!

While you’re limited to playing non-jackpot slots with Gxmble’s latest promotion, finding more value for your money elsewhere is hard. This bonus has a 7-day expiry period, but it shouldn’t take too long to satisfy the 5x rollover. Once you’re done, get reload after reload.

Payment Methods: 4.9/5

Gxmble accepts a flexible array of secure payment options. UK players can manage their funds via an instant banking transfer, Sofort, Skrill, PaySafeCard, Neteller, GiroPay, AstroPay, debit cards, AMEX, and 4+ forms of crypto. You can also claim bonuses using Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and/or USDT.

You must deposit at least £50 to redeem each portion of Gxmble’s triple-tiered bonus, but you can start playing more than 3,000 casino games with just £25 in your bankroll. Unfortunately, Gxmble puts a £100 withdrawal minimum in place. On the bright side, most payouts are free and delivered instantly!

Customer Support: 4.8/5

Even without a phone support hotline, Gxmble takes customer support very seriously. You can contact a live agent using the three email hotlines for support, complaints, and account verification. They also have a 24/7 live chat feature that you must be logged in to use.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.9/5

No external software download is required to gamble with Gxmble on mobile. You can enjoy 3,000 optimized casino games, instant loading speeds, one-tap deposits & easily accessible payouts from anywhere. As we’d expect, their sportsbook is similarly designed for mobile.

2. Seven Casino – Best UK Non-GamStop Casino for Slots

Pros

3,500+ casino games

Thrice weekly reloads

£7,500 deposit bonus

10% cashback for VIPs

Use 4+ forms of crypto

20+ sportsbook options

Cons

Log in required to see games

Game selection weighted towards slots

If seven is your lucky number, shoot for triple sevens on thousands of slots at Seven Casino! In the spirit of living up to their name, Seven Casino is giving away a max of £7,500 in bonuses.

Game Variety: 4.9/5

You’ll need to create a new account before viewing all the awesome titles in store for newbies at Seven Casino. The same applies to their sports betting section, which features 20+ categories! Our team did the research beforehand, and we were astounded to see 3,500+ casino games.

Most of their library consists of classic slots and progressive jackpots, but skill gamers can take their chances with 100+ fan favourites. Play blackjack, baccarat, poker, roulette, craps, and other casino must-haves against the RNG, or up the ante and enjoy real-time action with a live dealer.

Welcome Bonus: 4.6/5

Sign your name on the virtual dotted line and receive up to £7,500 in bonuses at Seven Casino! For starters, you’ll score a 200% bonus of up to £250, followed by a 100% deposit bonus of up to £1,000. Get a 50% bonus up to £1,250 with your 3rd deposit before doubling your 4th deposit up to £5,000.

Seven Casino also rewards VIP players with 10% cashback on their losses. You can also keep the action going with three weekly reload bonuses every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Get a 100% match up to £500, a 125% bonus up to £500, or a 200% bonus up to £500.

Payment Methods: 4.8/5

Seven Casino proudly accepts VISA/MasterCard deposits, Neteller, Skrill, bank transfers, and 4 forms of cryptocurrency. Funding your account using BTC, Litecoin, Ethereum, or USDT is easy. You’ll need to deposit £25+ to start playing games, but their bonus has a £50 deposit minimum.

If you get lucky enough to win real money prizes at Seven Casino, you must withdraw at least £50. UK high rollers can request up to £2,500 per week or £10,000 per month! E-wallet, crypto, and bank transfers reach your casino account in 1-2 days, but other methods can take longer.

Customer Support: 4.7/5

Like Gxmble, Seven Casino doesn’t have a dedicated phone line for UK players to call. Instead, players can get in touch with a real person via 24/7 chat & email. Their chat team promises the quickest replies, but players with more complex inquiries should use any of three email hotlines.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5

Seven Casino doesn’t have a downloadable app, but they’ve optimized their casino website for mobile! Enjoy instant-play functionality with 3,500+ appropriately sized games and sportsbook options. Our team didn’t notice any lag while betting, and their interface is very easy to navigate.

3. Winstler – Best Non Gamstop Casino UK Welcome Bonus (£9,500)

Pros

600% bonus up to £9,500

100% reload up to £2,500

4,000 slots & table games

20+ sports betting options

3 separate email contacts

Cons

Bonus broken up over multiple deposits

Caters mainly to high rollers

Winstler is turning heads and towering above their competition with the online casino industry’s largest welcome package. Claim their 600% bonus up to £9,500 before playing 4,000+ games!

Game Variety: 4.7/5

Like Gxmble and Seven Casino, Winstler requires players to create a new account before viewing any slots or table games on the site. You’ll find 4,000+ games from 30+ providers.

If you ever need a change of pace, look at competitive odds in their sportsbook library and place your bets across 20+ popular categories. Whether you’re betting on a football match, spinning for gold on jackpots, or playing classic table games, there’s something for everyone!

Welcome Bonus: 4.8/5

Winstler’s latest promotion might knock your socks off – their 600% welcome package promises up to £9,500 in extra funds for UK players who don’t mind making five separate deposits. Claim their 300% initial bonus up to £500 before doubling your 2nd & 3rd deposits up to £1k and £2k.

The bonuses keep improving with your fourth qualifying deposit, where you’ll get a 50% match up to £2,500. Finally, they saved the best for last with a 50% bonus up to £3,500. If you stick around for a while, redeem Winstler’s 100% reload bonus of up to £2,500 every Friday!

Payment Methods: 4.7/5

UK players can make deposits with VISA/MasterCard, Maestro, PaySafeCard, Neteller, Zimpler, Sofort, Skrill, and 4+ forms of crypto. They also accept Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Tether. All players must deposit at least £20 to explore games and redeem each portion of their 600% bonus.

However, their £50 withdrawal minimum doesn’t exactly scream “beginner-friendly.” They make no qualms about catering to high rollers, and lucky winners can request up to £10,000 per month. E-wallet & card payments take 1 - 2 days for delivery, but wire transfers take 3 - 5 days.

Customer Support: 4.6/5

Winstler, Gxmble, and Seven Casino follow the same winning formula for offering comprehensive support. Use their 24/7 live chat feature to receive immediate assistance or get in touch via three email hotlines. They have separate options for support, complaints, and KYC.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.7/5

Put 4,000 optimised casino games in your back pocket using Winstler’s instant-play casino site. Their interface features beginner-friendly filters that make quick work of finding new favourites. You’ll also enjoy lag-free gaming, one-tap transactions, and sports betting lines made for mobile.

4. MyStake – Best Gaming Variety for a Top UK Casino Not on Gamstop

Pros

7,000+ licensed games

43+ sports categories

18+ different promotions

Use 8+ forms of crypto

Dedicated Discord server

Cons

Larger bonuses for crypto

No downloadable application

MyStake beats the odds with 7,000+ licensed casino games and competitive markets for 43+ sports categories. They also have 20+ promotions for casino & sports bettors to choose from.

Game Variety: 4.95/5

It’s hard to imagine an online casino with 7,000+ games, but MyStake is adding more new titles to its jam-packed collection every week. They’ve partnered up with 40 game providers, creating an immersive world of entertainment with thousands of slots and hundreds of tables.

Aside from the classics, MyStake’s specialty selection caught our collective eye. Play exclusive crash games, in-house titles, Plinko, keno, and more! If you ever grow bored with their selection, place your wagers on everything from eSports tournaments to Rugby with 43 sports categories.

Welcome Bonus: 4.7/5

MyStake showers UK players with generous promotions, but we’ve discussed our favourites. Casino enthusiasts will claim a 170% cash bonus up to £600, but crypto players can get up to £1,000. Seasoned UK punters can get a 100% bonus up to £500. Stick around for a 100% casino reload bonus up to 500% or a 35% sports reload match up to £350. Then, claim one bonus bet for every three wagers placed and take advantage of 10% cashback on your losses. Finally, if you leave a review about MyStake you can receive 100 bonus spins.

Payment Methods: 4.6/5

MyStake offers a very flexible banking menu, so we’ll only be discussing the options available to UK players. Make deposits with your VISA/MasterCard, Neteller, Skrill, ecoPayz, PaySafeCard, NeoSurf, MiFinity, and 8 forms of crypto (BTC, LTC, BCH, XRP, DASH, XMR, USDT, and ETH).

You can deposit as little as £10 to play games and bet on sports, but most of their bonus offers require a £20+ deposit. Similarly, MyStake boasts flexible withdrawal limits in comparison to competing online gambling sites. And you can request anywhere from £20 to £7,500/week and £15,000/month.

Customer Support: 4.5/5

MyStake aligns with industry standards by offering 24/7 chat and email support, but they go the extra mile with a dedicated Discord server. Join 15,000+ members and counting to discuss new games, make friends, or ask questions. Alternatively, you can find MyStake’s team on Telegram.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.6/5

There’s so much to do on the site that it’s almost too much for smaller-screened devices to handle. Although their mobile site plays nicely with relatively recent smartphones, ancient relics might run into some trouble. However, holding your device in landscape mode should fix the issue.

5. Donbet – Top Casino Not on GamStop UK for Live Dealer Games

Pros

166+ live dealer games

6,000+ slots and tables

150% bonus up to £750

50 extra spins available

Social media support

Cons

High deposit minimums

Max bonus bet limit of £5

Donbet launched in 2023, but they’ve been making up for lost time with an exciting collection of live casino titles. Enjoy a hyper-realistic betting experience while you play classic table games.

Game Variety: 4.8/5

In spite of hosting 6,000+ slots, jackpots, and specialties, Donbet hasn’t reinvented the wheel. However, their live casino has garnered plenty of well-deserved attention with a whopping 166 variants to choose from! You’ll watch a professional, live dealer shuffle the cards in real-time.

Our team counted 42+ live roulette wheels, 69+ blackjack tables, 7+ live poker games, and 32+ baccarat tables. If you’re feeling frisky, check out 16+ game shows that range from Monopoly & Deal or No Deal to more familiar options like XXXTreme Lightning Roulette and One Blackjack.

Welcome Bonus: 4.6/5

Use the promo code “WELCOME” on your first cash deposit of £20 or more. You’ll claim a 150% bonus up to £750 on top of 50 bonus spins. You can bet a max of £5 per spin without voiding your winnings. Additionally, new players will have 30 days to satisfy their 30x wagering requirements.

Crypto bettors will enjoy an even more generous deposit match when they use the promo code “DONBET”. Claim a 170% bonus up to £1,000 alongside 100 bonus spins with your initial Bitcoin transaction! However, keep in mind that you’ll have to deposit a minimum of £50+ (equivalent).

Payment Methods: 4.7/5

You can use Bitcoin, a plethora of e-wallets, Maestro, or a VISA/MasterCard debit card to bank your funds with Donbet. Their most popular deposit options include Skrill, Neteller, PaySafeCard and wire transfer. All players must fund their accounts with £20+ to qualify for their 150% bonus.

Payouts are very much accessible for beginners! Like MyStake, Donbet allows you to withdraw just £20 per transaction. High rollers can request up to £7,500/week and £15,000/ month. E-wallet & crypto withdrawals reach you in 24 hours, but other methods take 2 - 3 days.

Customer Support: 4.4/5

Donbet might be the new kid on the block, but they’ve poured immense time and resources into their customer support team. You can contact a live agent using their 24/7 chat portal, Telegram link, Discord server, or email hotline! Our team enjoyed quick responses on all fronts.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.5/5

Donbet’s instant-play website delivers all the functionality we’d expect from a mobile app. Crisp graphics, a beginner-friendly interface, and fully optimised games put a world of experiences in your front pocket! As expected, their sports betting library is downsized for iOS and Android.

More Top Casinos Not On GamStop for UK Players:

Jackbit: Best crypto casino site not on GamStop

Palm.casino: Top non-GamStop casino for beginners

Freshbet: Most exciting jackpot slots and progressives

Goldenbet: Ideal mobile casino not on GamStop UK

Rich Palms: Newest online casino not on GamStop

How We Chose the Best Non Gamstop Casinos That Accept UK Players

Gambling Games

Gambling sites not on Gamstop are just the same as reputable casinos in the UK when it comes to their games. As such, we added casino sites not on Gamstop UK with hundreds of slots, video poker games, table games, and live casino games.

Bonuses and Promotions

Part of our criteria when choosing the best gambling websites not on Gamstop was the quality and regularity of the promos, but we also looked out for fair wagering requirements and easy-to-read terms and conditions.

Payment Methods

Non-Gamstop online casinos offer the exact same payment methods as regular UK online casinos, which means you should be able to find your preferred banking option at any of the casino sites we chose.

Customer Support

Our team gave a higher ranking to non-GamStop online casinos that promise quick-responding support through live chat, phone, email, Discord, and other socials. Whether you’re an early bird or a night owl, the best UK casinos have real people on-call to address your questions 24/7/365.

Mobile Compatibility

In this era, any UK casino sites that aren’t mobile have fallen off the map. That’s why we prioritised non-GamStop UK online casinos that offer stellar mobile compatibility on iOS and Android. Even though you won’t find a downloadable app for most UK casinos, they run flawlessly on the Web.

Best Casinos Not on Gamstop - FAQ

What are Casinos Not On Gamstop UK?

Gamstop is a self-exclusion scheme designed to help problem gamblers control their gambling.

Most gambling sites that are licensed by the UK Gambling Commission have added themselves to Gamstop, which means that anyone who has self-excluded in the UK can’t join any Gamstop UK casino.

However, not all gambling sites have registered with Gamstop, and these are known as non-Gamstop casinos. UK gamblers can access them, deposit money - and play all their favourite online casino games freely.

Are Non-Gamstop UK Casinos Safe?

This is a big concern for players who, though they still want to have a bet, must be sure that any casinos not on Gamstop they sign up to are safe to use.

Provided the casino sites not on Gamstop are either fully licensed or owned by a reputable company, such as Gxmble, they are 100% safe to use.

What’s more, you can check to see if they’ve put in place other security measures, such as SSL encryption.

It’s also worth bearing in mind that there’s no difference between Gamstop casinos and non-Gamstop casinos in terms of their reputation. The only major difference is that one of them is on Gamstop, and the other isn’t.

How Do I Know if a UK Casino is Registered With Gamstop?

It’s easy enough to see if a UK casino is registered with Gamstop because any Gamstop gambling site will have the Gamstop logo on its website.

Are There Any Casinos Not Listed on Gamstop That UK Players Can Join?

There are actually plenty of non-Gamstop UK casinos, but many of them are based outside the UK, which can make it harder for UK players to find them.

We’ve listed the top five in our review guide, and some of the best non-Gamstop sites include Gxmble, Seven, Winstler, MyStake, and Donbet. These are all easy to join and have awesome welcome bonuses for new UK players.

What Games Can I Play at Casinos Not On Gamstop UK?

You can play the exact same games at betting sites not on Gamstop as you can on regular online casinos in the UK.

Whether you want to play the best online slots, poker, blackjack, roulette, baccarat, or bingo, non Gamstop gaming sites such as Seven have a great selection of games provided by reputable iGaming developers.

How Do I Choose UK’s Best Non-Gamstop Casinos?

First, you need to make sure that an online casino isn’t on Gamstop. Then, you should check its legitimacy — is it licensed and legit to use? Who owns it?

You can also check review guides like ours to help you create a shortlist of the best non-Gamstop casinos, as well as read customer reviews

That said, it’s also important that you look for things that matter to you. Does a casino site have your favourite games? Is it easy to use? Is the customer support 24/7? Are the bonuses attractive and fair? Only then can you make an informed decision.

Where Can I Play Non-Gamstop Slots in the UK?

You can play non-Gamstop slots at each online casino featured in this article. We recommend to join Seven Casino as it boasts the best selection of slot machines not on Gamstop on our list of casinos for UK players.

Comparing the Best Online Casinos Not on Gamstop UK

Gxmble: Gxmble has cemented its reputation among UK players with 3,000+ casino games and a stacked sportsbook library. They also promote up to £2,500 in bonus funds with low, 5x wagering requirements.

Seven Casino: Seven Casino is the best non-GamStop casino for slots. Beyond their four-tiered welcome package up to £7,500, they’ll give you £500 every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

Winstler: The site dominates the non-GamStop casino industry with eye-popping welcome bonuses, offering a 600% match up to £9,500! They’ll credit each of your first five deposits with a huge bonus before you play 4,000+ casino games.

MyStake: This is the best online casino not on GamStop for casino & sports betting variety. It hosts 7,000 licensed slots and tables and offers competitive odds for 43+ sports categories. Claim their 170% casino bonus up to £1,000.

Donbet: Experience the allure of being a Mafioso on your computer screen with thousands of exclusive slots, live dealer games, and sports betting markets. Join now and get a 150% bonus up to £750 + 50 spins.

Getting Started at a Non-Gamstop Casino as a UK Player

If you’re ready to get started with the best non-GamStop casinos, follow our step-by-step guide to create your new account and claim bonuses. You’ll be finished with the process in 5 minutes!

1. Choose A Casino Not on GamStop

Choose one of the GamStop-free casinos listed here (Gxmble is highly recommended)

Click on “Sign Up” and fill out the new registration form

2. Create A New Online Casino Account

Enter your preferred email address

Create a new and secure password

Enter any required info on the next screen

Click “Sign Up” one more time to continue

3. Verify Your Email Address

Check your email inbox for a new message

If you don’t see anything, check your spam

Click the link inside to confirm your email

4. Deposit & Claim Your Bonus!

Navigate to the “Cashier” section and make a deposit

Check if the bonus funds have been deposited to your account

Once you’re all set, you can start playing!

Still Looking for the Best Casino Sites Not On Gamstop UK?

These are some of the best online casinos not on Gamstop — you can access all of them as a UK player, and they’ve all been verified for their safety and reliability.

Gxmble is our top-rated gambling site not listed on Gamstop UK overall, thanks to the fact that it lets you bet on anything and everything (including sports), as well as its generous welcome bonus that gets you started the right way.

However, you’ve got at least nine awesome non-UK gambling sites to choose from.

Whatever you decide to do, it is important to remember that you should gamble responsibly at all times.

