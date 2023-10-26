 Best Online Casinos in Canada 2023 - Top Canadian Real Money Sites

October 26, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated October 27, 2023 04:34 pm IST

Canada is lucky to have access to so many online casinos, all with fantastic features to offer and exciting games to play. But with so much choice, it’s difficult to know which online casinos are actually worth your time and which are even safe to play at.

If you’re looking to get involved with online casinos in Canada, you’ve come to the right place! We’re going to take you through our experts’ metrics for what makes the best online casino so you can make an informed choice. We’ve also provided our picks for the ten best Canadian online casino sites so you know which ones to check out.

Best Online Casinos in Canada Reviewed

1. iWild Casino

iWild Casino brings consumers a fun website with a unique jester theme, sticking in your mind and providing a vibrant backdrop to its massive game library. iWild Casino boasts a library with over 8,000 titles, all from some of the best developers on the market. This includes the biggest names in the industry, like Pragmatic Play and Play’N GO, but also smaller, quality-focused studios like Hacksaw Gaming. This jaw-dropping standard of iWild’s game selection bags it a place on our list of the best Canadian online casino sites.

2. Dolly Casino

Next on our list of the best online casinos is a site bringing us a classy experience calling back to the golden era of the strip. Dolly Casino features a roaring 20’s theme to house its vast range of gaming titles. You can find an astonishing assortment of games at Dolly Casino, from classic slots, blackjack, roulette and poker to less common titles like solitaire, Sic Bo and Plinko. Plus, Dolly has demos of all of its games, so you can browse to find something that suits you.

3. Hellspin Casino

HellSpin is one of the newer casinos on our list of the best online casinos in Canada, only launching back in 2022, but it’s had a strong start. Its memorable website is themed around the paranormal, using striking colours to stand out and compliment its extensive game library. HellSpin also features a great range of promotions, all claimable using their list of popular and trusted payment methods, which includes major cryptocurrencies.

4. Spin Casino

Spin Casino stands out as one of the best online casinos with its exceptional site design. The website is attractive and memorable, with strong colour direction, graphic design and intuitive navigation. This extends to the Spin Casino mobile apps, available on Android and iOS, which function just as well as the desktop site, offering a top-tier experience no matter where you go.

5. HighRoller Casino

HighRoller Casino is a well-established online gambling body with decades of experience under its belt. It provides a full casino and sports betting service, with hundreds of games and fantastic bonuses up for grabs. You can claim these bonuses through any of the many secure payment methods available at High Roller, all trustworthy and protected by full SSL encryption, so you can make your transactions knowing your money is safe.

6. Jackpot City

First up on our list of the best Canadian online casino sites is Jackpot City. This casino has more than two decades of experience to offer, bringing customers a fantastic library with hundreds of games. It also prioritizes security, employing SSL encryption across the site to mask user data and keep them safe. Coupled with its license from the KGC and e-COGRA fairness certification, Jackpot Casino proves itself to be a cut above the rest.

7. Powerplay Casino

PowerPlay Casino has only been around since 2018, but we already love it as one of the best online casino sites. PowerPlay presents players with a comprehensive gambling experience with its fantastic casino and sportsbook. Powerplay offers a great range of casino and sportsbook promotions, including a generous welcome bonus, reload bonuses and weekly free spins.

8. Tonybet Casino

TonyBet is a fantastic casino and sportsbook service brought to us from Estonia. Founded in 2003 and rebranded to TonyBet in 2011, TonyBet not only has a smooth and easy-to-use sportsbook, but its gaming library holds an astonishing 6000 games, including slots, blackjack, baccarat and more. TonyBet also features a 30-level loyalty program to engage players further, featuring perks like priority customer support, exclusive offers and free spins.

9. LeoVegas Casino

LeoVegas Casino is unique as it was launched in 2012 as a mobile casino, focusing on its mobile apps over desktop functionality. The website design reflects this, with a streamlined interface that’s easy to search through and a delight to play on — of course, it adapts wonderfully to mobile. The thousands of titles in LeoVegas’s library work flawlessly no matter what device you’re playing on, and you can access your account and the collection of promotions from anywhere.

10. 888 Casino

To round out our list of the best Canadian online casino sites, we have 888 Casino, a veritable giant in online gambling. 888 provides a full sportsbook, casino and poker room service, all of which are easy to switch between from their landing page. The casino features thousands of games from fantastic developers like Playtech and NetEnt, but it also hosts several 888 exclusives you can’t play anywhere else for that unique experience.

How Do We Rank the Best Online Casinos Canada

When looking for the best Canadian online casino sites, our experts hold contenders up against strict criteria. Here’s a rundown of the major features we expect from casinos claiming to be the best.

Game Variety

It should go without saying, but we expect a solid library from the best online casino sites. More isn’t always better, but we want to see at least a few hundred games on the site, including a variety of slots and table games like blackjack, roulette and baccarat. The games should also come from trustworthy, high-quality developers with good licenses and provably fair RNG. We also like to see many providers on the same site, as it leads to greater game diversity, stopping them from feeling stale or repetitive.

Payouts and Return to Player Percentages

The payout percentage or Return to Player (RTP) of the best online casino should sit around the 96% mark, the industry average, or higher. RTP is a comparison of how much players bet to how much the casino pays out. In short, the higher the RTP, the more the user base is winning.

Usually, RTP isn’t something a casino can easily control as it’s reliant on game developers, and most online casinos don’t make their own games. That said, RTP tells you other things about a casino. Higher RTP suggests more table games on offer, as they bring up the average, and casinos with more extensive gaming libraries will skew closer to the average of 96%.

Welcome Bonuses

The welcome bonus is the most important promotion an online casino will offer. Welcome bonuses bring new players onto the platform and form a bulk of the advertising, so they must be good. As such, we have high expectations for the welcome offers at the best online casino sites.

The best welcome offers will feature multiple parts, traditionally a match bonus, in addition to free spins. And bigger isn’t always better; larger sums of money usually come with higher wagering requirements, making them harder to benefit from. Reasonable wagering requirements coupled with an attractive bonus is our gold standard.

Mobile Compatibility

At the very least, the best Canadian online casino sites need to be mobile-compatible on web browsers. This means the game library needs to be mostly, if not completely, optimized for mobile, and players should be able to easily manage their accounts, from promotions to payments.

The best online casinos will also feature dedicated mobile apps for Android and iOS. Apps provide a streamlined experience, often with shorter load times and a more intuitive layout for the smaller screen.

Deposit and Withdrawal Options

The best online casino sites must provide plenty of deposit and withdrawal options. However, they must strike a balance between quantity and safety; all the chosen payment methods must be secure and trusted.

Standard payment options we want to see include card payments like Visa and MasterCard, e-wallets like Skrill and Neteller, and direct bank transfers. Other options like pre-paid cards and even cryptocurrencies are bonuses, too. Not all of these options will support both deposits and withdrawals, but we want to see as equal a spread as possible, and preferably without any transaction fees.

Sign-Up Process

When an online casino is trying to attract new users, it’s counterintuitive for the sign-up process to be long or confusing. The best Canadian online casino sites will have straightforward registration and take only the necessary information before a player can begin using the site.

Part of this is ensuring the verification process is as painless as possible. Players can’t start making withdrawals until the casino confirms their identity, so no one wants to be stuck in a weeks-long KYC investigation.

Customer Support

No matter how hard we try, things don’t always go according to plan. So, the best online casino sites will have an excellent customer support service to help when things go pearshaped. As you would expect, customer support should be friendly and responsive, with helpful advice. We also want multiple contact options, our favourites being email and live chat. However, an underrated factor of good customer support is availability and how easy it is to find. The contact options shouldn’t be buried away in the depths of the FAQ page, but easy to access and simple to use.

Licensing and Reputation

Last but definitely not least is licensing and reputation. When dealing with online services, it’s easy to get scammed if you don’t know what you’re doing. For online casinos, licenses are an excellent measure of reliability and legitimacy. A good casino license, such as the KGC or MGA, proves that a casino is held to strict regulations for fairness and customer treatment.

Additionally, you can tell a lot about a casino from online reviews and customer satisfaction. The best Canadian online casino sites are recognized as such by the public, with plenty of good reviews and negative ones quickly addressed and fixed.

Best Online Casino Games

A huge variety of casino games are on offer at the best Canadian online casino sites. Here’s a quick look at the different games you can find.

Baccarat

Baccarat is a card game with its origins sourcing back to the French aristocracy, and now finds its way into casinos across the world. This is a game about betting on the outcome of a hand, making it accessible to new and old players alike.

Blackjack

Blackjack, sometimes called 21 or pontoon, is a card game where the dealer and players compete to have the closest hand to 21. The simple gameplay has made this one of the most popular card games in the world, and you’ll find online variations at all of the best online casino sites.

Roulette

The image of a spinning roulette wheel is an iconic feature of casinos, both land-based and online. In roulette, players bet on where a ball will land on a spinning wheel, with multiple betting categories, like specific numbers, odds vs evens, or colours. The less likely an outcome, the higher your winnings.

Poker

When you think of gambling, you probably conjure an image of a poker table, with players outsmarting each other in pursuit of a betting pot. While poker is different online, the base game remains intact and is one of the most exciting options for player-to-player games. However, don’t confuse online poker with video poker, although most online casinos will feature both.

Slots

Slots have always been the main attraction at online casinos. The flexible nature of slots means developers can get creative with their presentation and gameplay, so it’s only natural that they’re so popular. You can find classic 5-reel games, megaways titles, grid slots, cascading reels and more.

Craps

Craps is a delightfully simple game where players bet on the outcome of a dice roll. Bets are placed, and players take turns to roll the dice and pass the honour around the table. While playing online removes the participatory element of the game, there’s still a lot of excitement to find at the digital craps table.

Live Dealer

Live dealer games bring online gambling closer to the experience of a land-based casino than any other. These games are hosted by real dealers streamed to players over livestreams. Users interact with the dealer and other players through the livestream, returning a lot of the personality programming can’t replicate.

Sports Betting

Many online casinos don’t just present casino games but also sportsbook services. Many of our picks for the best online casino sites have fully outfitted sportsbooks, providing a comprehensive gambling experience. You can find dozens of betting markets, with all your favourite sports and events accounted for.

Popular Casino Payment Methods

You’ll usually find a spread of different payment methods available at online casinos. Here’s a rundown of what the most popular options are.

Credit and Debit Cards

Card payments are the most common transfer method at online casinos, thanks to how convenient and widespread they are. Chances are, you have a credit or debit card to hand right now, which makes it the perfect vehicle for making your casino transactions. Popular credit and debit options are Visa, MasterCard and American Express.

Card payments have many advantages, such as their renowned security, convenience and the ability to withdraw through them as well as deposit. The main downsides are that they require you to input your card details into your online casino account, and withdrawals made through payment cards can be longer than other methods.

E-Wallets

With online shopping dominating the commercial space, e-wallets have likewise been on the rise. E-wallets are electronic storage for your financial information through which you can make transactions. Widely accepted e-wallets include Skrill, Neteller and PayPal.

The most significant benefit of e-wallets is the security of not needing to distribute your financial information when making a payment. You can also make withdrawals with e-wallets, and they tend to be the fastest way to make them. The trade-off is that you’re restricted to smaller sums of money, and not all online casinos will accept your chosen payment method.

Prepaid Cards

If you’re unfamiliar with prepaid cards, just think of them in the same way as gift cards. You deposit a predetermined amount of money onto a card and receive a code to access that money. You then use the code to make payments at various retailers, including online casinos. Popular options include PaySafeCard and Play+, but other services like Visa and PayPal offer prepaid card options.

Prepaid cards are super secure as the retailer never touches your personal finances. They also benefit from being limited, so you don’t have to worry about going over budget. Unfortunately, you can’t receive withdrawals through prepaid cards for evident reasons.

Bank Transfer

Direct bank transfers, also called wire transfers, cut out the middle man, doing exactly what it says on the tin. Wire transfers accommodate everyone, as you only need a bank account to get started. Direct transfers are particularly useful for high rollers as they usually accommodate far larger deposits and withdrawals than other methods. This is because direct transfers are pretty much fraud-proof; some casinos won’t even bother putting a maximum limit on these transactions.

Direct transfers do have some significant downsides, though. They usually have very high minimum transfers, often in the hundreds of dollars, and also come with transaction fees. These caveats aren’t a problem if you’re dealing with huge sums of money, but casual players are better off with other options.

Cryptocurrency

For people interested in virtual currencies, you’ll be happy to know that crypto is becoming an increasingly popular payment method at the best online casino sites. The most commonly accepted cryptocurrencies at online casinos include Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Players value the security gained through trading crypto over regular currency, providing the same financial anonymity you gain through an e-wallet or prepaid card, and crypto options can deal with larger sums of money. On the downside, you can’t usually receive withdrawals through crypto channels. Also, while crypto is become more common, it isn’t yet widely accepted.

What is the legal status of online casinos in Canada?

Canadian gambling laws vary between provinces. In most provinces, it is not legal to operate an online gambling service on Canadian soil — exceptions to this include Ontario and the Kahnawake Mohawk Territory. However, it is perfectly legal for Canadians to engage with offshore casinos. There aren’t any laws forbidding it, but there also aren’t any condoning it. Online casinos make up a grey area.

Therefore, as a Canadian resident, you can play with and withdraw real money at online casinos without worry. If you live in Ontario, an online casino must receive a license from iGaming Ontario to operate there legally.

Mobile Casinos in Canada

Nowadays, more people have access to mobile devices than personal computers, making mobile functionality more important than ever. If online casinos hope to reach as many people as possible, being mobile-compatible is a necessity. The best Canadian online casino sites have multiple options for this.

The easiest way to accommodate mobile devices is through a mobile webpage accessible through a web browser app. Most casino game developers adapt their games for mobile screens, so the website just needs to function well on a less powerful device. However, some online casinos go beyond with dedicated apps, which streamline the interface and optimize the experience for smaller screens. Dedicated apps benefit from faster loading times, mobile payment methods and sometimes exclusive promotions and features.

What to do if you Have a Problem With Gambling

It is no secret that online gambling is fun and a great way to enjoy your favourite casino games or bet on your favourite sports from the comfort of your own home or the convenience of wherever you are. However, it can start to become addictive. If you start to feel out of control of your gambling habits, please seek advice from gambling helplines or a trusted source of information.

Please remember that you must be over the age of 19 to gamble online in Canada.

Check out these free online helplines for problem gambling:

http://www.gamblersanonymous.org/ga

http://www.crpg.ca/

http://www.responsiblegambling.org/

https://www.connexontario.ca/en-ca/

