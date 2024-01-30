Best Crypto Casinos (2024): Top 10 Bitcoin Casino Sites Ranked by Games & Payouts

January 30, 2024 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST

The online casino world is forever transformed once you get a taste of the best crypto casinos.

Those days of waiting 3-5 business days to get your cashouts? Gone. Paltry bonuses that are barely worth redeeming? A distant memory.

In their place, Bitcoin casino sites offer highlights like provably fair games, staggering bonuses, ironclad security, and blazing fast, fee-free withdrawals.

While Ignition currently stands at the top of our list, there are several other crypto casinos constantly trying to raise the bar for the entire industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Best Crypto Casinos

Ignition : Best overall

Best overall Bovada : $3,750 welcome bonus

$3,750 welcome bonus BitStarz : 8-minute withdrawals

8-minute withdrawals Wild.io : Excellent slot tournaments

Excellent slot tournaments MyStake : Best for live casino games

Best for live casino games Dreams Casino: Great slot games

Great slot games mBit: Stellar VIP program

Stellar VIP program Punt: Fully optimized for mobile gaming

Fully optimized for mobile gaming Lucky Red: Newest casino games

Newest casino games 7Bit: Great for provably fair titles

Do you want to know how these crypto casinos compete against each other? Keep reading as we uncover more details about their high-quality features.

1. Ignition – Best Crypto Casino Overall

Pros:

Up to $3,000 welcome bonus

Low 25x wagering requirements

Highest traffic for poker tournaments

Withdrawals in less than 24 hours

$180,500 withdrawal limit (in Bitcoin)

Features virtual sports

Cons:

Could have more table games other than poker

Can’t play all titles with mobile devices

Ignition is an experienced crypto casino that has been online since 2016. This is your go-to destination if you are after generous bonuses with fair terms and conditions, high withdrawal limits, and payouts in less than 24 hours.

Gaming Options: 4.9/5

There are around 300 games available at this crypto casino site, and you can explore slots, table games, live dealer options, and even virtual sports.

Ignition features Hot Drop jackpots, and there are over $5M in monthly jackpot prizes for those who are lucky enough to land the winning combos. Those prizes drop hourly, daily, and before reaching $250,000.

In the poker section, you can either join regular rooms or participate in tournaments with up to $200K in GTDs. Players are given the chance to stay anonymous while playing, which is a great feature for newer players who don’t want the pros tracking them from table to table.

Craving some sports wagering action? No worries. Just visit the Virtual Sports section to try your luck at simulated events, including soccer, greyhounds, camels, and more.

Bonuses and Promotions: 5/5

No matter which section you favor – casino or poker, this crypto casino has made a special welcome offer of up to $3,000.

To unlock it, you just need to make a minimum deposit of $20 and use the bonus code IGWPCB150. After that, you will get:

A 150% match up to $1,500 for casino games

A 150% match up to $1,500 for poker games

After claiming and using the welcome package, you can opt for the Tell a Friend promotion which basically rewards you for inviting your buddies to the platform. And, if their first deposit is made using crypto, you’ll get up to $125 in bonus funds.

Banking: 4.9/5

Ignition currently supports a total of 6 digital coins, including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, USD Tether, and Bitcoin SV.

The minimum deposit amount stands at $10 for most cryptos, while Tether allows you to start with as little as $5. This is great news for beginners or players with a low budget.

As far as payouts are concerned, you can withdraw as much as $180,500 weekly via BTC.

Withdrawal Speed: 5/5

After the approval of a payout, the receipt of your Bitcoin may take up to 24 hours, while transactions with Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin Ethereum, or Bitcoin SV can be completed within just 1 hour.

>> Get up to a $3,000 crypto welcome bonus [Ignition]

2. Bovada – Top Bonuses of All Crypto Casinos

Pros:

$3,750 welcome package

$5K monthly crypto promotion

1-hour withdrawals

Great blackjack games

30+ sports wagering markets

Cons:

No loyalty program

No separate mobile application

The next on our list is Bovada – a great mix of casino and sportsbook, all in one place. On top of great games from RTG and other top-notch software developers, this crypto casino is known for generous BTC bonuses for players of all kinds.

Gaming Options: 4.8/5

The majority of casino games at Bovada are slots, including popular titles like Wish Granted, Buffalo Bounty, and Gold Rush Gus. You can try them for free in the practice mode without the need to create a new account.

If you are seeking some classic games, you also need to check the table games section, which offers a great selection of blackjack. You can try different versions here, including the coveted single-deck variant with an RTP above 99.5%.

And while Bovada doesn’t have a separate mobile application, its website is optimized for modern smartphones. We have tried all kinds of casino games on iOS and Android devices, and they all work flawlessly without any issues.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.9/5

New players who deposit crypto can claim a generous deposit bonus of up to $3,750.

The first time you use the bonus code BTCSWB750 and make a qualifying payment, you will claim a 125% match up to $1,250. This is followed by the same amount of bonus money for your next two deposits, only you have to use the code BTC2NDCWB.

Another great promotion you can participate in is called Crypto Miner. The rules are pretty simple – you just need to play Crypto Miner and score the highest point possible. If you manage to finish in the top 50 at the end of the month, you will win a share of the $5,000 pool prize.

Banking: 4.8/5

To make deposits and withdrawals at Bovada, you can choose from 9 options that include Bitcoin and Litecoin, among other popular digital coins.

We were impressed to learn that all crypto transactions are free from any fees, although the same is not true for certain fiat payments.

The minimum withdrawal limit for Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin SV, and Litecoin is $10, which makes it affordable for all kinds of players. Ethereum and Litecoin require you to cash out at least $50.

Withdrawal Speed: 4.9/5

Just like Ignition, this Bitcoin casino handles your transactions in a timely manner.

The site mentions that you can get your withdrawals in an average of 1 hour; however, we tested it under real circumstances and received our money in just a few minutes.

3. BitStarz – Fastest Withdrawals of All Bitcoin Casino Sites

Pros:

Up to 5 BTC welcome bonus + 180 free spins

Over 4,400 casino games

Withdrawals in 8 minutes

Top-notch customer support service

44 software providers

Cons:

No sports wagering options

Fewer live casino games compared to other sections

BitStarz was created in 2014 with the intention of being the first crypto-exclusive online casino, and it’s since become one of the biggest names in the business.

If you sign up here, you will be dealing with an award-winning platform with superb customer support, fast withdrawals, and a great selection of games.

Gaming Options: 4.7/5

Bitcoin casino games at BitStarz are provided by the industry’s leading software companies, including BGaming, Betsoft, Yggdrasil, and Platipus. These are known for creating great bonus rounds and high-quality, modern visuals.

But what makes this Bitcoin casino stand out from others? Well, in the exclusive games section, you can try titles like BitStarz Element, Candy Starz, and Bit Crystals, which are not available anywhere else on the internet.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5

Upon registering and making your initial deposit at this crypto casino, you qualify for the welcome package, featuring an impressive up to 5 BTC bonus alongside 180 free spins.

This offer is spread across your first 4 deposits, with 20 free spins given immediately and the remainder spread over the following 8 days. To unlock the 180 bonus spins, players need to make a minimum deposit of 0.0008 BTC.

If you are feeling competitive, you can participate in the weekly Slot Wars tournament. The prize pool is $5,000 and 5,000 free spins, and the amount you receive depends on your position in the leaderboard. Banking: 4.7/5

Considering this is a Bitcoin casino, you will be able to pay using BTC along with Ethereum, Cardano, Litecoin, Tron, and more.

If you don’t own any digital coins just yet, BitStarz allows you to purchase them directly from the website using Visa, Mastercard, GooglePay, and Apple Pay.

Bitcoin transactions are free from any fees. Moreover, you can withdraw a minimum of 0.0006 BTC and a maximum of 10 BTC, which is great news for high rollers.

Withdrawal Speed: 5/5

When we talk about the fastest-paying Bitcoin casinos, BitStarz is definitely the leader. Why? Because it lets you withdraw your winnings instantly, with an average transaction time of just eight minutes.

If you are using another cryptocurrency, you might have to wait for several minutes — which is still less than what other Bitcoin casinos offer.

4. Wild.io – Best Crypto Casino for Online Slot Games

Pros:

400% welcome package

200 free spins included

Monthly slot tournaments

230+ jackpot games

Supports 10 cryptocurrencies

Cons:

Multiple country restrictions

Overwhelming homepage

Wild.io is a crypto online casino that has made its debut in 2022. However, it already gained attention with its generous bonus of up to $10,000, seamless mobile compatibility, and the convenience of instant withdrawals.

Gaming Options: 4.6/5

This Bitcoin casino site is home to over 1,600 titles. Each game displays detailed information about RTPs and providers, which makes it easier to spot your favorite.

Games are well-categorized into different sections. For instance, if you are looking for progressive jackpots, you can visit the Jackpot Games category. Here, you can start playing popular slots like 20 Super Stars, Coin Charge, and Aztec Coins.

You can scratch your competitive itch here with their monthly slot tournaments as well. The biggest winners each month will win even more — up to $1000 and 1000 free spins. Not a bad reward for being lucky.

Players can also enjoy an engaging live dealer experience featuring HD-quality game streams. With an extensive selection of over 150 live titles, the offerings span across game shows and table games, including roulette, baccarat, blackjack, and poker.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.7/5

Wild.io welcomes its players with a 400% match bonus up to $10,000 plus 300 free spins spread over the first three deposits. The maximum you can get is up to $5,000.

The higher you deposit, the bigger your reward is going to be. For instance, a minimum of $20 will get you a 100% match plus 100 free spins. But, if you make a payment of $500 or more, the match percentage will go up to 120%.

Every Monday, depending on your deposit, you have the chance to acquire 20, 50, or 150 free spins. There also is an ongoing BGaming tournament with a prize pool of 1,000 USTD plus 1,000 free spins for crypto and slot enthusiasts.

Banking: 4.6/5

Just like all online casinos on our list, Wild.io also supports a plethora of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ripple, Litecoin, Cardano, Ethereum, and more.

With a remarkably low minimum deposit of just 0.0002 BTC, any player can register and start playing casino games here.

Withdrawal Speed: 4.9/5

Once a withdrawal is requested, the process is fast, and funds are usually transferred to your external wallet within minutes. This level of efficiency stands in stark contrast to the delays often encountered in traditional online casinos.

5. MyStake – Best Crypto Online Casino for Live Dealer Games

Pros:

170% crypto deposit bonus + 10% cashback

100+ live casino games

Over 3,000 casino games

Payouts within 24 hours

Cons:

No VIP or loyalty program

Slower customer support service during peak hours

MyStake was launched in 2020. The main reason why players enjoy playing here is the great variety of live dealers and exciting crypto casino bonuses.

Gaming Options: 4.5/5

While this Bitcoin casino does not lack titles in any category, we mostly enjoyed playing live dealers here.

To access the games, you have to visit the Live Casino lobby. Here, you will see live rooms created by Lucky Streak, Egt, Ezugi, Evolution, and Pragmatic Play, among others.

You can play standard games like blackjack, roulette, baccarat, or poker. But, if you are after a more authentic experience, make sure you visit the Game Shows section, which boasts titles like Monopoly Live, Funky Time, and Mega Wheel.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.6/5

To qualify for a crypto bonus at this online casino, you need to deposit as little as $20 or as much as $600. After that, you will be awarded a 170% match up to $1,000. Keep in mind that the bonus is valid for slots only, and you have to meet 30x wagering requirements.

Besides the sign-up pack, MyStake also offers a 10% crypto cashback. At the end of each month, the platform calculates losses incurred through crypto deposits, crediting 10% of the total amount back to your account.

Banking: 4.5/5

At MyStake, crypto players can choose from 8 digital coins such as Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Dash, and more.

All in all, the payment process is very comfortable. The only downside is that you can’t withdraw less than $50, which might be a little too high for low-stakes players.

Withdrawal Speed: 4.5/5

The withdrawal speed at this online casino depends on which payment option you decide to go for.

From our experience, the average waiting time is around 24 hours, which — while slower than some of the other online crypto casinos on our list — is still extremely good for an online casino.

How We Picked the Best Crypto Casino Sites

Casino Games Available

We carefully examined the best Bitcoin casino sites offering a diverse range of crypto games, from captivating slot machines to timeless table classics and engaging live casino options. A rich and varied gaming selection ensures an experience that never gets boring or repetitive.

Bonuses and Promotions

Beyond the games, we also tested the bonuses at each Bitcoin casino. The value of a crypto casino is greatly enhanced when it offers promotions with fair terms and conditions.

Our team of experts chose online Bitcoin casinos that go beyond the basics, offering players rewarding promotions, welcome packages, free spins, and cashback offers, among others.

Banking

Since this guide is specifically for crypto and Bitcoin casinos, we made sure that each site had enough digital coins to cater to different preferences – guaranteeing low fees and anonymity for players.

Withdrawal Speed

Recognizing the importance of timely withdrawals, we checked the speed at which platforms processed withdrawals. The top Bitcoin casinos pride themselves on swift payouts, ensuring that players can enjoy their winnings without unnecessary delays.

Are Bitcoin Casinos Legit?

Yes. Bitcoin casinos are not only legitimate but they are also revolutionizing the gaming landscape. The decentralized nature of cryptocurrencies ensures transparent and secure transactions that traditional online casinos can’t always provide.

These casinos deploy cutting-edge blockchain technology, offering provably fair games that can be independently verified. Their legitimacy is further affirmed by reputable licensing authorities and regulatory compliance.

Bitcoin casinos prioritize user privacy, providing a level of anonymity sought by players.

How Can I Tell If a Crypto Casino is Safe?

Ensuring the safety of a crypto online casino is pretty easy, especially in today’s world, where digital space allows you to check the legitimacy of practically everything.

The first step is to verify the platform’s licensing and regulatory compliance to guarantee adherence to industry standards. The best Bitcoin casinos provide this information in their About section. If not, you can simply Google it.

To gain insights into the community’s experiences, it’s also a good idea to check user reviews. If an online casino is not that good, you will most likely find people complaining about it online.

You can also confirm the platform’s commitment to fair play by checking for provably fair games, demonstrating transparency in their operations. A reliable customer support system is also crucial, providing assistance when needed.

Why is Ignition the Best Crypto Online Casino?

There are several reasons we gave Ignition the number one position on our list. Let’s have a look at them:

$3,000 Crypto Bonus: The enticing $3,000 welcome bonus sets the stage for an exciting experience for new users. And, with a reasonable 25x wagering requirement, the pathway to unlocking and enjoying bonus funds is both accessible and rewarding.

The enticing $3,000 welcome bonus sets the stage for an exciting experience for new users. And, with a reasonable 25x wagering requirement, the pathway to unlocking and enjoying bonus funds is both accessible and rewarding. Swift Withdrawals: Ignition ensures that players can access their winnings in less than 24 hours. This rapid turnaround adds an extra layer of convenience, reflecting the casino’s dedication to providing a seamless and efficient gaming environment.

Ignition ensures that players can access their winnings in less than 24 hours. This rapid turnaround adds an extra layer of convenience, reflecting the casino’s dedication to providing a seamless and efficient gaming environment. Poker Experience: Whether you want to join Sit-Go tournaments or play in a regular room with experienced players, Ignition has got you covered. The platform goes beyond the standard offerings, providing a poker environment that captures the essence of a land-based casino.

Whether you want to join Sit-Go tournaments or play in a regular room with experienced players, Ignition has got you covered. The platform goes beyond the standard offerings, providing a poker environment that captures the essence of a land-based casino. 180,500 Weekly BTC Withdrawal: Ignition is a perfect place for high rollers. With Bitcoin, you have a weekly withdrawal limit of up to $180,500. This is something you can rarely find at other Bitcoin gaming sites

Why Should I Play Crypto Casino Games?

Are you still wondering why crypto casino games are so popular nowadays? If so, take a look at the list below:

Decentralized Security: Crypto casino games operate on blockchain technology, providing a decentralized and secure gaming environment.

Crypto casino games operate on blockchain technology, providing a decentralized and secure gaming environment. Anonymity: Playing casino games with crypto allows for increased anonymity and privacy. Cryptocurrency transactions don’t require personal information, offering players a discreet and confidential gaming experience without compromising on security.

Playing casino games with crypto allows for increased anonymity and privacy. Cryptocurrency transactions don’t require personal information, offering players a discreet and confidential gaming experience without compromising on security. Innovative Game Selection: Crypto casinos often feature a diverse and innovative selection of games. From blockchain-based slots to poker, these platforms introduce novel gaming experiences that go beyond the offerings of traditional online casinos.

Which Crypto Games Have the Best Payouts at Online Casinos?

Bitcoin casino sites offer an array of games, and some stand out for their impressive payouts. However, there are several things to keep in mind, including the game’s design, rules, and payout percentages.

Generally, games like blackjack, poker, and certain variations of video poker are known for their relatively high RTP percentages, indicating better payout potential for players over time.

Slot games with progressive jackpots also attract attention due to the possibility of substantial payouts.

Therefore, the games with the highest winning chance are blackjack, poker, and a few other table games like baccarat. The games with the highest payout potential are progressive jackpots.

Guide to the Best Crypto Casinos: FAQs

Which is the Best Crypto Casino?

Ignition : Best overall

Best overall Bovada: Generous welcome bonus

Generous welcome bonus BitStarz: Quickest payouts

Quickest payouts Wild.io: Best for online slots

Best for online slots MyStake: Best for live casino games

After evaluating a bunch of crypto and Bitcoin casino sites, we have crowned Ignition as the best option. This site opens the door to an unforgettable poker experience, up to $3,000 welcome package, 24-hour withdrawals, and up to $180,500 weekly withdrawal limits.

Do Any Bitcoin Casinos Offer Instant Withdrawals?

Yes, a lot of Bitcoin online casinos do offer instant withdrawals, which let you get your money without waiting for it for several business days.

If you want to do so, we advise you to try BitStarz, with an average cashout time of 8 minutes.

What Are Provably Fair Games?

Provably fair games revolutionize online gaming transparency by allowing players to independently verify the fairness of each outcome. Using cryptographic algorithms and blockchain technology, these games provide a verifiable and tamper-proof record of every gaming session.

Players can access the underlying code, ensuring that the outcomes are genuinely random and not manipulated. This innovation instills a new level of trust in online casinos.

Can I Get Free Spins at Crypto Casinos?

Yes, many online crypto casinos allow you to get free spins as a part of the welcome package, while others have separate offers.

For instance, if you decide to sign up at Wild.io, you will have the possibility to claim 20, 50, or 150 free spins every Monday.

Are Bitcoin Casino Sites Compatible With Smartphones?

Yes, Bitcoin casino sites are compatible with modern smartphones. With the help of HTML5 technology, it is now possible to launch any gaming site using your mobile device.

If an online casino Bitcoin has a special application, you can download it. Otherwise, you can open your preferred mobile browser and visit the site directly from there. After that, you will be able to use all the features that are available on the desktop version.

Comparing the Top 5 Crypto Casino Sites

Ignition: This is the best crypto casino overall. Join high-traffic poker rooms and tournaments, play over 300 casino games, and kickstart your journey with up to a $3,000 welcome package with low wagering requirements.

This is the best crypto casino overall. Join high-traffic poker rooms and tournaments, play over 300 casino games, and kickstart your journey with up to a $3,000 welcome package with low wagering requirements. Bovada: Looking for generous Bitcoin casino bonuses that come with fair terms? Bovada is your go-to place. Win a share of a $5K prize in Crypto Miner or claim up to a $3,750 sign-up offer when you deposit with crypto.

Looking for generous Bitcoin casino bonuses that come with fair terms? Bovada is your go-to place. Win a share of a $5K prize in Crypto Miner or claim up to a $3,750 sign-up offer when you deposit with crypto. BitStarz: If handling transactions in a timely manner is your top priority, you will enjoy playing at BitStarz. Explore 4,500+ titles, test provably fair games, and don’t forget to check up to 5 BTC deposit bonus plus 180 free spins.

If handling transactions in a timely manner is your top priority, you will enjoy playing at BitStarz. Explore 4,500+ titles, test provably fair games, and don’t forget to check up to 5 BTC deposit bonus plus 180 free spins. Wild.io: This crypto casino is our top pick for those looking to play slot games. Try Wild.io’s monthly slot tournaments, play over 250 jackpot games, and get a 400% welcome package with an additional 300 free spins.

This crypto casino is our top pick for those looking to play slot games. Try Wild.io’s monthly slot tournaments, play over 250 jackpot games, and get a 400% welcome package with an additional 300 free spins. MyStake: This is the best Bitcoin casino if you are after high-quality live dealer games from Evolution, ETG, and other top-notch providers. Here, players can get 10% on their monthly losses and a 170% crypto match up to $1,000.

How to Join a Crypto Casino and Play Online

Have you already picked a crypto casino that you are willing to give a try? If so, follow our step-by-step guide below to get started.

Step 1: Create a New Casino Account

Choose your favorite casino from our list, or visit Ignition – our top pick

Click the orange Join button

Fill in your personal information

Accept the T&Cs and make sure all the data is accurate

Click Register to proceed

Step 2: Confirm Your Email

Go to your email inbox

Find a message from the online casino

If you can’t locate it, check the spam folder as well

Follow the link in it so your account gets verified

Step 3: Claim Your Welcome Bonus

Log into your new account

Find the Cashier section

Choose your favorite payment option

Follow the instructions to deposit

Step 4: Start Playing

Visit the casino lobby

Choose your favorite casino game

You are now ready to start playing!

Tips and Tricks for Playing at Top Crypto Casinos

If you have never played at a popular online casino crypto players enjoy, you might use some tips that will help you have a safe and enjoyable gaming experience.

Research: Before diving in, research the reputation of the crypto casino. Look for user reviews, ratings, and feedback from others. A well-established reputation is often a key indicator of a top crypto casino.

Before diving in, research the reputation of the crypto casino. Look for user reviews, ratings, and feedback from others. A well-established reputation is often a key indicator of a top crypto casino. Diversify Your Cryptocurrencies: Explore crypto casinos that support various cryptocurrencies. Diversifying your digital assets not only expands your gaming options but also provides flexibility in deposit and withdrawal methods.

Explore crypto casinos that support various cryptocurrencies. Diversifying your digital assets not only expands your gaming options but also provides flexibility in deposit and withdrawal methods. Verify Provably Fair Features : Prioritize Bitcoin casinos that offer provably fair games. Look for platforms that embrace this innovation for an added layer of trust.

: Prioritize Bitcoin casinos that offer provably fair games. Look for platforms that embrace this innovation for an added layer of trust. Understand Bonus Terms: Pay attention to wagering requirements, withdrawal restrictions, and any limitations on specific games. This knowledge ensures you can make the most of the bonuses without any surprises in the process.

Ready to Start Playing at the Best Crypto Casinos?

Our journey exploring the top crypto casino sites ends here. Now, the question is – are you ready to pick your favorite?

If you are still in two minds, try Ignition – a top-tier Bitcoin casino that offers everything from high-quality games to poker tournaments and a welcome bonus with a low rollover requirement.

However, with 9 more alternatives at your fingertips, you have the liberty to explore more options, experiment a little, and make the process even more interesting.

Regardless of your choice, we want to remind you to always play responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Casinos come with their fair share of risks, and it’s important to recognize that when using casino sites.

All websites on this page are 21+ only. Check your local laws to ensure that casino games are legal in your jurisdiction.

If you have an addiction problem or anyone you know does, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700. In addition, the following free resources can be of help:

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.