Whether you’re looking to play slots and live dealer games or take advantage of generous bonuses, the best online casinos in Canada have a lot to offer and then some.

In this article, we’ll dive into what we consider to be Canada’s top 10 real money casinos and break them down in such a way that it should be easy for you to find the right one for you.

Our list starts with PlayOJO on top – this exciting casino offers thousands of slots and table games, wager-free bonuses, and cash back on every wager.

The competition is fierce, and if you want to see how they all stack up against each other, we recommend you read on.

Best Online Casinos in Canada

PlayOJO: Best overall

Jackpot City: Jackpots above C$1 million

Spin Casino: Slot app for iOS and Android

Slotimo: Top pick for live dealer games

Ricky Casino: C$7,500 bonus + 550 free spins

BetOnline: Best poker tournaments

Skycrown: Best instant-win casino games

Hellspin: Generous VIP program

Thunderpick: Top crypto casino

BitStarz: Up to 5 BTC welcome package

1. PlayOJO — Best Canadian Online Casino Overall

Pros:

No wagering requirements

Cashback on every wager

Over 3,000 casino games to choose from

Solid collection of live casino games

24/7 customer support

Cons:

Website navigation could use work

Doesn’t offer a traditional deposit bonus

We are starting off strong with PlayOJO. This fantastic casino offers Canadian players a robust collection of casino games, wager-free bonuses, and tons of other player-first features, promotions, and policies.

Welcome Bonus - 4.8/5

New players will be able to claim a 50 free spins bonus when they sign up and make a deposit of CA$10 or more. These spins are worth $0.10 each and are usable on the exciting Thor and the Trials of Asgard slot.

The best part about this bonus – and all bonuses at PlayOJO – is that it is completely free from wagering requirements.

That means whatever you win on those spins is yours to keep. All PlayOJO bonuses work this way – including the cashback that you get with every bet via the OJOPlus program.

Game Variety - 4.9/5

You will find a huge selection of slots at PlayOJO, with new additions coming in all the time.

In addition to well-established titles like Big Bass Bonanza and Sahara Riches Cash Collect, you’ll find Cursed Seas, Giza Nights, and Enchanted Prince 2 – all of which have only just been added to the PlayOJO library.

There’s also plenty of jackpot play available. The Dream Drop title Pine of Plinko is boasting a massive CA$2.8 million dollar jackpot at the time of writing, with Diamond Mine Megaways and Mighty Griffin Megaways sharing a jackpot of CA$3.2 million.

If you’re invested in table games, you’d find more play in the live dealer area, which boasts plenty of roulette, poker, Sic Bo, three-card poker, Dragon Tiger and so on. In fact, we found a much better variety of live games here than we expected.

Banking Options - 4.8/5

Banking with PlayOJO is fast and painless. You’ll be able to load up your account with Interac, Visa, Mastercard, Paysafecard, ecoPayz, MuchBetter, AstroPay, and Jeton.

All payment options have a CA$10 minimum deposit, no minimum withdrawal, and most of them don’t even have any additional fees. This is how banking should be, and if PlayOJO accepted crypto on top of it, we’d probably give it a perfect score here.

Miscellaneous - 4.7/5

PlayOJO offers many benefits for players ranging from the Prize Twister to the OJO Wheel and so on. We were happiest to see the OJOplus program, which is a fantastic spin on cash-back bonuses.

Basically, you have your OJOplus balance, which gets a small percentage of each bet you make tucked away in there. Once you’ve built up a bit, you can log in and transfer that balance to your main account balance, letting you use it to play more games or withdraw it immediately.

2. Jackpot City — Best Canadian Online Casino for Progressive Jackpots

Pros:

CA$1,600 welcome package

Over CA$30 million in progressive jackpot prizes

Over 400 slots and table games

24/7 support

50+ live dealer games

Cons:

Must create an account to browse the full collection of games

You can’t try games for free

Our next Canadian casino site is Jackpot City. Since being established in 1998, this casino has become one of the premier online casinos for players looking to win big. That’s because Jackpot City isn’t just a fancy name – it’s the gambling site that progressive jackpots call home.

Welcome Bonus - 4.8/5

Jackpot City’s welcome bonus is as straightforward as they come. Players will get a 100% match bonus worth up to CA$400 on each of their first four deposits. This comes out to a maximum of CA$1,600 in bonus cash across four deposits.

The good thing about this bonus is that the wagering requirements only apply to the bonus amount. Most real money online casinos attach their rollovers to both the bonus and the deposit, making Jackpot’s City’s bonus a great one to get.

Game Variety - 4.7/5

Players will find a ton of exciting slots and table games from providers like Evolution Gaming, NetEnt, Microgaming, and tons of other top names in the business.

This means you’re going to have access to fan-favourites like Agent Jane Blonde Returns, 9 Masks of Fire, and progressive jackpot monsters like Mega Moolah and Wheel of Wishes – which boast CA$5,000,000 and CA$26,000,000 jackpots, respectively.

In addition to that, there’s a nice selection of online blackjack, baccarat, roulette, keno, video poker, and even online bingo.

While the slots are certainly the star of the show, there’s sure to be something to stoke your fire, including several games by Real Dealer Studios, which use pre-recorded video clips of real croupiers to simulate a live dealer experience.

This is a nice option in case your internet connection can’t quite handle streaming live dealer games to your device. If it can, though, we recommend checking Jackpot City’s live online casino out as well, as it offers up plenty of exciting games.

Banking Options - 4.7/5

Unfortunately, Jackpot City doesn’t accept any forms of crypto either. It does accept a variety of e-wallets and credit cards, as well as NeoSurf, Paysafecard, and MuchBetter. The minimum deposit is only $5, and most payouts happen within 1-3 days – which is phenomenal.

Miscellaneous - 4.6/5

Jackpot City hosts multiple online bingo rooms and offers up both 90 and 75-ball versions of the game.

Not only will you be able to play head-to-head against other players in one of the most relaxing gambling games around, but there is even an in-game chat room so you can shoot the breeze with your competition.

If that’s not the perfect way to spend a lazy afternoon, we don’t know what is.

3. Spin Casino — Best Online Casino Canada for Slots

Pros:

Mobile apps for iOS and Android

CA$1,000 welcome package

Over 400 mobile casino games

Excellent collection of live casino games

Big progressive jackpots

Cons:

No crypto banking options

Must create an account to browse games

Spin Casino is a well-respected Canadian online casino site that has been serving up a fantastic casino experience since 2001.

While there is a fair bit of overlap in quality with Jackpot City, we had to include Spin Casino in this top five due to its dedication to offering players a flawless mobile gambling experience. Let’s check it out.

Welcome Bonus - 4.6/5

New players will get a 100% match on their first deposit of up to CA$400, followed by two 100% match offers worth CA$300 each for the next two deposits.

This nets players a total of CA$1,000 in bonus cash with the same wagering requirements we saw with Jackpot City.

Game Variety - 4.7/5

Players looking for a robust mobile experience will have plenty to do at Spin Casino. There are over 400 slots and table games available from some of the industry’s best providers, and everything we tested ran beautifully on Android and iOS devices.

You’ll find popular slots games like Break da Bank Again, Hyper Strike, and Amazing Link Zeus, as well as an impressive array of table games. We found American and European variants for both roulette and blackjack, as well as a nice video poker variety.

Even the live dealer casino offers a pleasant variety – including several of the game show-style games that are becoming quite popular among Canadian players.

Banking Options - 4.7/5

Players can load up their accounts with credit cards, e-wallet transfers, bank transfers, and prepaid cards. Withdrawal times are super fast, and the fact that you can pay by phone is a nice touch.

Miscellaneous - 4.6/5

Spin Casino offers slot tournaments so players can pit themselves against other players to compete for an exciting prize at the end. There are four tournaments each day, and they run for six hours. You’ll have to sign up a day in advance, though, so make sure you plan accordingly.

4. Slotimo — Best Canadian Online Casino for Live Dealer Games

Pros:

Over 4,000 games

Generous C$1,500 welcome package

Diverse live dealer casino

Sports betting markets

Easy-to-use website

Cons:

Doesn’t offer the biggest progressive jackpots

5x rollover on deposits

A rather new online casino, Slotimo opened its doors in 2021 and has made its mark in the industry by offering a massive collection of exciting games, a variety of bonuses and tournaments, and some of the best live dealer casino offerings we’ve seen.

Welcome Bonus - 4.7/5

New players can get up to C1,500 spread across their first four deposits, starting with a 100% match up to C$450 when they use the promo code SLWEL300.

After that, they’ll be able to claim two 50% match bonuses worth C$375 each and then a 100% match up to C$300 on their fourth deposit.

All bonuses come with a very nice 25x wagering requirement before withdrawals can be made.

Game Variety - 4.8/5

With over 4,000 games from a wide range of top-notch providers, you’re sure to find something to combat boredom.

We found a lot of popular slot games like Gates of Olympus, Book of Dead, and Take the Bank, to name a select few. Honestly, with over 4,000 games to choose from, the hardest part is finding what you’re looking for.

There is a similarly robust collection of table games, including more roulette, blackjack, and poker variants than we really knew what to do with. While most of them are just the various software providers’ takes on each game, the variety is nice, and it’s worth checking out.

It’s the live dealer casino that we were really smitten with. Several varieties of blackjack, including Burgas, Speed, and VIP, alongside roulette, poker, baccarat, Dragon Tiger, Sic Bo, Andar Bahar, and many more, are available to play.

Almost every game had a wide range of variants as well, so you could stick to your favourite game and still get some nice diversity.

Banking Options - 4.5/5

Slotimo accepts a wide range of deposit options, including credit cards, bank transfers, and a bunch of different e-wallets, as well as Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ripple, Ethereum, and Tether.

Most of the banking terms are great, but we do take a little bit of umbrage at the fact that all of your deposits are subject to a 5x wagering requirement before you can withdraw.

Miscellaneous - 4.6/5

Slotimo offers sports fans a chance to put their knowledge to the test by serving up a surprisingly well-designed sportsbook.

Players will find competitive odds across over 30 sports and esports betting markets. The whole sportsbook is well-designed, and it’s easy to find the betting lines you’re looking for. It’s a nice touch to an already solid gambling site.

5. Ricky Casino — Best Welcome Package of All Canadian Casino Sites

Pros:

CA$7,500 welcome package + 550 free spins

Over 2,000 real-money casino games

Weekly free spins and reload bonuses

Tons of progressive jackpot slots

Cons:

Limited live casino selection

Few bonuses after the welcome package

Rounding out our top five is Ricky Casino – a fantastic choice for slot fans. Between Ricky’s huge selection of free spins offers, progressive jackpot games, and a mammoth collection of online casino games, this is an excellent choice for Canadian fans of the one-armed bandit.

Welcome Bonus - 4.4/5

Ricky Casino offers new players a robust welcome package broken up over their first 10 deposits. This bonus starts with a 100% match up to CA$500 plus 100 free spins on the All Lucky Clovers 5 slot game.

Over the course of the 10 deposits, you’ll wind up with a generous CA$7,500 in bonus cash plus 550 spins.

That’s enough to keep most players busy for a good, long while. The only downside is that this bonus has a higher rollover requirement before withdrawals can be made.

Game Variety - 4.5/5

You’ll find a massive collection of slots from some of the biggest names in the industry. Booming, Mascot, Bgaming, and Pragmatic Play can all be found, letting players enjoy games like Monkey Warrior, Buffalo Hold and Win, and hundreds upon hundreds more.

There’s a decent selection of table games as well, with plenty of classic games and one of the best collections of multi-hand video poker we’ve seen. The live dealer casino, on the other hand, left a little to be desired.

Banking Options - 4.6/5

Players can load up their accounts with Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, Neteller, Skrill, Paysafecard, EcoPayz, Neosurf, bank transfers, and Bitcoin. It’s a fairly robust variety, and each option is free from additional fees, which is a particularly nice touch.

Miscellaneous - 4.5/5

Ricky Casino offers a great selection of bonuses, from 200 free spins on Wednesdays to 50% deposit match bonuses on Fridays and even a snazzy birthday bonus. There are tons of great bonuses to keep you neck-deep in free play, and we’re all for it.

How We Scored and Ranked the Best Canadian Online Casinos

A lot goes into building Canada’s best real money online casino sites, and while our crack team of experts looks at everything from end-to-end encryption to the casino’s finest of fine print, we’re just going to highlight a few of the criteria we feel is most relevant to you.

Welcome Bonus

The first thing that many players look at when considering a new online casino is the bonus. Welcome bonuses come in all shapes and sizes, and we’ve scored and ranked the ones on our list based on the size of the bonus, the ease of wagering requirements, and any other terms.

Game Variety

The best casinos manage to strike a balance between quantity and quality. It’s not enough to have thousands of games at your fingertips if they aren’t very good – that’s why we’ve made sure to bring you a list of casinos that built their game libraries from trusted software providers known for fun and fair play.

Banking Options

Whether you’re a credit-card player or strictly use cryptocurrency for your gambling, you’ll find casinos that cater to your banking needs.

Miscellaneous

This last category is for anything else the casino does well. Exciting mobile app? Superior sports betting? Anything cool the casino does that we feel is worth noting will be put here and scored appropriately.

Why is PlayOJO the Best Real Money Canadian Online Casino?

While it first opened up its proverbial doors in the UK, PlayOJO made its way to our shores and has become a powerhouse on the Canadian gaming scene.

We honestly believe that PlayOJO blows the competition out of the water thanks to its no-wager bonuses, cash back on every game you play (thanks to the OJOplus program), industry-leading customer support, and an absolutely massive collection of online casino games.

Seriously. We’re talking about a library of over 3,000 slots, table games, instant-win games, and so much more. When you take all of that into account, it’s no surprise that PlayOJO sits at the top of our list.

Why Are Canadian Online Casino Sites Better Than Traditional Casinos?

More and more casino players are making the move away from old-school brick-and-mortar casinos and signing up with Canadian online gambling sites – and we get it. Here are a few features online casinos boast that are not available at traditional casinos.

Convenience: Imagine getting to play all of your favourite casino games from the comfort of your own home. On top of that, there’s no waiting in line for someone to clear off of your favourite machine or any sort of dress code. Who doesn’t want to win big in their pyjamas?

Security: Canada’s online casino scene provides players with enhanced security thanks to end-to-end encryption, third-party oversight, and the ability to set daily/weekly/monthly betting limits to help players protect themselves from developing harmful habits.

Game Variety: As you’ve seen in our reviews, many online casinos offer hundreds and thousands of exciting games to play, from progressive jackpot slots to classic table games and even live dealer games – so you can feel the thrill of the Las Vegas Strip in the palm of your hand.

Generous Bonuses: Without all the overhead that comes with a massive casino, Canada’s online casinos can pass those savings on to you in the form of generous deposit bonuses, free spins, and other exciting free-play gifts.

Best Online Casinos Canada – FAQs

Is it safe to gamble at Canadian casinos with real money?

Yes, so long as you’re sticking with legitimate Canadian casinos, gambling online is perfectly safe.

Legitimate casinos have secure SSL encryption and games from trusted providers and only use trusted banking methods, so it pays to do your homework in advance.

What is the easiest casino game to win at Canadian online casinos?

While there is no guarantee you will win any casino games, there are a few classic table games that, when certain strategies are used, offer a higher chance of winning.

These games are Blackjack, Baccarat, Craps, and European Roulette (American Roulette’s double-zeros severely limit your odds of winning).

When basic betting strategies are used, players can increase their chance of winning each bet to nearly a 50/50 split, which we consider amazing odds.

Which Canadian casino site offers the biggest welcome bonus?

BitStarz Casino offers players up to 5 BTC in crypto bonuses across their first four deposits, making this the biggest welcome bonus among Canadian online casinos.

As a plus, the wagering requirements are only attached to the bonus, and you will have 7 days to meet them in order to convert the bonus.

Can I play real money casino games on my phone?

Yes, you can play real money casino games on your phone. While most online casino sites offer excellent mobile compatibility built right into their website, Spin Casino provides the best mobile casino experience with its downloadable mobile casino app

Last Look at the Top 5 Canadian Online Casinos

PlayOJO : This fantastic online casino is built by players, for players – and it shows. From the giant collection of exciting games to the cash-back on every wager, PlayOJO is a treat. Sign up today and get 50 free spins with no wagering requirements.

Jackpot City : Players looking to win big need look no further than Jackpot City and its collection of over CA$30 million in jackpot prizes. New players can sign up and claim up to CA$1,600 in bonus cash.

Spin Casino: Our pick for the best mobile casino, Spin Casino offers a great selection of casino games playable on both iOS and Android devices. Sign up to get CA$1,000 over your first three deposits.

Slotimo: Slotimo delivers a massive collection of online casino games and a similarly robust live dealer casino collection and even manages to pack in a nice little sportsbook. New players can sign up today and get a 100% match on their first deposit.

Ricky Casino: Finally, Ricky Casino is our pick for players looking for tons of free spins and an excellent selection of video slots. Sign up today to get up to CA$7,500 plus 550 free spins.

How to Sign Up at Online Canadian Casino Sites

Getting started with online casinos in Canada is a straightforward process. We’ve outlined all of the steps below, using PlayOJO as an example. Follow them one by one, and you’ll be playing real money games within minutes.

Step 1: Visit the Online Casino

Make your way to PlayOJO and then click the “Join Now” button to get started.

Step 2: Create Your Account

Fill out the form completely and accurately with your name, date of birth, and whatever else PlayOJO needs. Make sure you use accurate information, as you will be required to verify it later.

Step 3: Claim your Bonus

Once you’re all done and can log in, head to the cashier and make your first deposit. Once the deposit clears, you can head to the Kicker section, claim your free spins, and play online casino games!

Tips for Finding Your Perfect Online Casino in Canada

Do you find yourself wondering, “How do I pick the perfect online casino for me?” Then this guide is for you.

While we won’t tell you outright which online casino is right for you (there’s a good chance it’s PlayOJO, though), we will give you a list of things to think about when making the decision that should help you answer this question for yourself.

Let’s go.

Bonuses:

This is the most important bit for most players. You want to make sure the casino you sign up for has the right balance of free play and wagering requirements.

Usually, the bigger the bonus, the more times you have to wager the funds before withdrawal – which is why we like PlayOJO’s smaller – but rollover-free – bonuses.

Game Variety:

This seems obvious, but if you’re a card-sharp who loves blackjack, it’s important that you sign up for a casino that offers blackjack. The same goes for whatever you like. Check to make sure you’ll be able to have fun before committing your bankroll to a casino.

Reputation:

We always recommend pulling an internet search to see what other players are saying about a casino before signing up. While this is often slightly skewed (upset people are more likely to leave a review), it can give you a good understanding of how people feel about a given casino.

Banking Options:

Are the payouts fast? Does the casino charge massive transaction fees? Will you be able to use your preferred payment method? Make sure you’re answering all of these questions as well.

Ready to Gamble at Best Online Casinos Canada Has to Offer?

Clearly, there’s no shortage of excellent online casinos out there. While we think that PlayOJO is the best for most players in Canada, they all have something special to offer.

From Jackpot City’s collection of progressive jackpot slots to Ricky Casino’s insane free spins bonuses – there’s no wrong answer.

Heck, you may just want to sign up for a couple of them. Just remember to focus on having fun and always wager responsibly.

The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Are you suffering from a gambling problem, or do you know someone that does? If so, it’s crucial to call the Gamblers Anonymous at 1-626-960-3500 to seek help from one of the numerous advisors on the ground. Speaking to these professionals is instrumental in making gambling a safe venture for you and your loved one. You also have to be aware that gambling sites and other related products are for those aged 18 and above. Not valid in Ontario.

Several casino sites listed in our reviews might not be available in your region. To this end, you might want to go through your jurisdiction’s local laws and rules to have an idea of online gambling’s legality.

If you’d like some top-notch information that focuses on gambling and everything in between, check out these organisations:

