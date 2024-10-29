Osteoarthritis (OA) is the most common type of arthritis. It leads to joint pain and disability, particularly in older adults. OA occurs when cartilage—the cushion for the joints—deteriorates. This deterioration causes bones to rub together, resulting in pain, stiffness, and swelling. OA typically affects weight-bearing joints like the knees, hips, and spine but can also impact smaller joints, such as those in the hands. Aging is the primary risk factor, but obesity, past injuries, and repetitive stress from activities also contribute. As OA progresses, it can lead to reduced mobility and bone spurs, further limiting movement.

What is Arthritis?

Arthritis includes over 100 joint disorders, with osteoarthritis being the most common. It occurs when cartilage wears down, causing pain, stiffness, and swelling in joints, especially in weight-bearing areas like the knees and hips. Knee and hip arthritis can severely limit mobility, making daily activities painful. Fortunately, advancements in treatments, such as total knee and hip replacement surgeries, offer renewed hope. These procedures aim to relieve pain and restore joint function, helping individuals reclaim their mobility and improve their quality of life. With modern solutions, a more active lifestyle is achievable.

Spotting the Symptoms

If you’re dealing with arthritis, you’re likely familiar with its symptoms. Key signs include:

Joint Pain: Often worsens with activity and may ease with rest, making daily tasks difficult.

Stiffness: Particularly noticeable after inactivity or upon waking.

Swelling: Joints may appear swollen and feel tender to the touch.

Limited Movement: Simple tasks like climbing stairs may become challenging.

Managing osteoarthritis requires a tailored approach. Treatment depends on the severity of your symptoms. The goal is to control pain, improve joint function, and enhance mobility.

Surgical Options: When to Consider Surgery

When lifestyle changes and medications aren’t enough, surgery may be necessary to restore mobility. One well-known treatment for severe osteoarthritis is joint replacement surgery, particularly for the knees and hips. During total knee or hip replacement, the damaged joint is replaced with an artificial one, improving movement and reducing pain.

Robotic-Assisted Surgery

Robotic-assisted joint replacement can be a reassuring option. This technology transforms surgical precision, allowing surgeons to achieve alignment previously unattainable. This results in less damage to surrounding tissue and quicker recovery times. Robotic-assisted surgeries are minimally invasive, meaning smaller incisions and faster recovery. Patients often experience less post-surgery pain.

The Gold Knee: A New Standard for Knee Replacements

For those needing knee replacement surgery, consider the Gold Knee. Coated with Titanium Nitride, the Gold Knee is designed to be durable, wear-resistant, and biocompatible, making it safe for patients with metal allergies. With robotic technology guiding the procedure, the Gold Knee can be placed with exceptional precision. This results in a longer-lasting and more comfortable knee replacement.

Why Consider Robotic-Assisted Knee Replacement Surgery?

Robotic-assisted surgery transforms knee replacements, offering precise, personalized treatment. This advanced technology ensures a perfect implant fit, improving alignment and providing a more natural joint feel. With less tissue damage, patients enjoy faster recovery and reduced post-operative pain. This allows them to resume daily activities sooner.

Dr. P S Ashok Kumar, from SIMS hospital, Chennai, an expert in robotic & AR-assisted surgeries highlights advancements in this technology: “Augmented Reality and Robotic-assisted TKR is a game changer for patients with unique knee structures. This precision minimizes tissue damage and reduces pain. It enables patients to regain mobility much sooner than traditional surgery.”

A 63-year-old retired teacher who suffered from severe knee pain chose robotic-assisted TKR. “I was hesitant at first, but my recovery was quicker than expected. Within weeks, I was walking without pain for the first time in years. It feels like a new lease on life.”

Dr Kalaivanan Kanniyan, from SIMS Hospital, Chennai, a leading orthopedic surgeon shares the benefits of dual mobility total hip replacement (THR): “Total hip replacement with dual mobility is a groundbreaking advancement for people with severe hip arthritis. This approach uses a unique design with two parts that move together, making the hip more stable and significantly lowering the chances of dislocating, a common issue with traditional replacements. Many patients experience relief from pain and find it easier to move around, allowing them to resume daily activities with confidence. While recovery times can vary, most people notice a big improvement in their quality of life. Dual mobility THR helps patients regain independence and enjoy life more fully.

Conclusion: Take Action Today

Robotic-assisted surgery enhances patients’ quality of life. With advancements in treatment options, individuals with arthritis can regain mobility and enjoy a more active lifestyle.

Arthritis doesn’t have to define your life. Many individuals in India over the age of 40 are affected by osteoarthritis, highlighting the pressing need for effective management strategies. From lifestyle changes to advanced treatments like robotic-assisted surgeries and Gold Knee implants, numerous solutions are available to help manage joint pain.

This World Arthritis Day, let’s raise awareness about these innovations. Consult your healthcare professional for personalized treatment plans. Empower yourself to reclaim mobility and pave the way for a healthier, more active lifestyle.

Disclaimer: The views/suggestions/opinions expressed in the article are the sole responsibility of the brand concerned this should not be considered a substitute for medical advice. Please consult your treating physician for more details.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”