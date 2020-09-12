Smokers Are More Vulnerable To Covid-19

12 September 2020 10:48 IST

Using Nicotine Replacement Therapy can double your chances of quitting smoking.

Quitting Smoking is extremely important ― the biggest reason is that smoking affects nearly every organ of your body. But now, you’ve an even more immediate reason to kick the habit – Covid-19. While the novel Coronavirus can infect anyone, smokers in particular, are more prone to fall victim to it. The Novel Coronavirus causes extensive damage to various vital organs and systems of the human body. However, the lungs continue to remain one of the most affected organs. In smokers, the lung function is already impaired, which makes it more difficult for the body to fight off the coronaviruses. Also, the act of smoking involves contact of fingers and lips and sharing of smoking products, which facilitates the transmission of the virus. So, even those who smoke sparingly are at risk of contracting Covid-19.

While it’s crucial that everyone is saved from contracting Covid-19 in the first place, it’s equally important that we do all we can to keep our lungs healthy in order to avoid the worst effects of the pandemic. For smokers, quitting smoking is an important part of this effort. Once you quit smoking, your body begins to repair the damage, and overtime, the risk of life-threatening health problems attacking you reduces dramatically.

However, for best results, this should be done in a safe and effective manner. For this, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) have recommend using proven interventions such as Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT).To help smokers quit using the Nicotine Replacement Therapy, over-the counter NRTs are easily available. And in India, Nicotex is the biggest brand in this category.

Cigarette smoking and Covid-19 may be a deadly combination

In smokers, the above-mentioned health problems, coupled with Covid-19, may result in more serious health outcomes. The lung function in smokers is already impaired, and so, as a lung infection, Covid-19 aggressively attacks their lungs, making the situation worse or even resulting in fatality.

As per WHO, compared to non-smokers, patients who are smokers tend to need more intensive care and ventilation. Also, fatality rates due to Covid-19 are higher among people with chronic respiratory disease, cardiovascular problems, cancer and other comorbidities that are directly linked to smoking.

However, if you have previously smoked, quitting smoking will improve your lung health and you’ll have a lower risk of severe complications in case you get infected with Covid-19.

Improving the health-related quality of life of smokers

Smokers have lower health-related quality of life, higher rates of hospitalisation and healthcare visits, and more chances of developing life-threatening diseases than non-smokers. Smoking also destroys the lung tissues, impairs the capacity of body to fight infections and renders smokers to bronchial asthma, and other lung diseases. On the flip side, quitting smoking significantly reduces these risks and repairs the lung damage caused by smoking. One of the medically-approved methods to quit smoking is through Nicotine Replacement therapy. Nicotine Replacement Therapy is also a part of the essential medicines list for WHO. The World Health Organization (WHO) and US FDA have approved this therapy as an effective strategy to decrease the usage of tobacco products and quit smoking in a safe manner. Nicotex works on this therapy, reduces dependency on tobacco products, increases the likelihood of staying smoke-free and eventually improves overall quality of life.

Nicotine Replacement Therapy ― Kick the habit in an effective way despite the pandemic

The benefits of quitting smoking are well known. However, amidst the lockdown, when a strong craving hits, anyone can lose sight of these benefits. This usually happens because smokers find it difficult to manage the cravings or withdrawal symptoms Nicotex delivers a small, controlled amount of nicotine and sans the other toxic agents and harmful chemicals that cigarettes contain, and can help you manage those cravings & withdrawal symptoms.

There is no disputing that the journey to quitting smoking is tough. But there has never been a more urgent time than now to kick the habit. Nicotex is designed to make this journey easier for you& should be made a crucial part of the quitting plan of almost every smoker.

