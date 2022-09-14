SleepyCat mattresses: the best solution for your sleep

Sleeping well is an imperative requirement for the complete restoration of your body. If a person can’t fall asleep at night, keeps tossing and turning trying to find a comfortable pose, which causes them to feel tired in the morning, there is a great chance that the issue is related to their mattress. Perhaps, the mattress is too soft or too harsh, or is deformed through time, it gets warm fast, it smells bad, etc. In case that’s true, it’s time to think about changing it.

How to choose a mattress

The most crucial criteria for picking a mattress are:

types of mattress — springs or filler;

firmness;

cover material;

size;

price.

Modern models come mainly with filler. The traditional materials are latex, coir (coconut fiber), holofiber, and wool. Products based on synthetic foams became rather popular lately. Their properties ensure the necessary firmness and durability of the construction.

Usually, several layers of various materials are used. Orthopedic mattresses have Memory Foam on top — specially foamed polyurethane. It has a small-sized open-cell structure. Under heat, the material becomes elastic and copies the body’s form easily. Transformation is smooth, which excludes harmful pressure on joints and muscles. Thus, the sleeper doesn’t feel any discomfort during sleep. Other layers ensure the required support for Memory Foam.

Mattress covers are made of natural and synthetic materials. It’s essential for the cover to be anti-allergic, to absorb moisture well, and not to keep smells. It’s better to choose models with changeable covers to have quick access to the mattress for cleaning. A cover with cooling benefits that helps to maintain the temperature below body temperature is a bonus.

The firmness type is always specified in the product features — soft, medium or firm. Soft mattresses are recommended for people of average weight. Such products are especially comfortable for sleeping on your side. The most demanded models are medium-firm ones. They suit nearly anyone and any pose: on the side, on the stomach, and on the back and help in maintaining neutral spine alignment.

The firmest products are recommended for people with back & neck pain, however, even if you are healthy and it feels more comfortable for you to sleep on a firm surface, you can also choose these models. This is an optimal solution for those who prefer sleeping on their backs or stomachs.

To realize what is the best option for you, a few nights are enough. Many companies provide their clients with a trial period (for example, SleepyCat provides 100 trial days) to have an opportunity to fully evaluate their choices.

The price depends on the mentioned factors and the product size. Of course, a high-quality product cannot be cheap, however, online stores often provide discounts for their products. Also, online companies do not have a retail set-up, they save a lot of cost because of it which they pass on to their customers. This is how they manage to provide quality mattresses at a low price.

An innovative Ultima Mattress with a memory foam layer that provides contour support to different parts of your body for deep, restful sleep. A CoolTEC™️ Fabric Ezie Zipper Cover with Thermo control stays cool even in the hottest weather. It keeps a constant temperature of 4 degrees below the human’s body temperature. The cover can be removed easily with the help of a zipper, and it’s machine washable. The mattress itself consists of 3 layers (top-down):

Open Cell Memory Foam. This layer adapts and supports the shape of a person and gives him the comfiest sleep. High-Density Foam with DeepTouch® Pressure Technology. This layer ensures support for various body parts during sleeping in 7 functional areas. Super High-Density Foam for Stability. This layer is the base of the mattress that controls its structure.

The sides of the mattress are made of natural linen with durable knit panels for additional protection of the product.

Depending on the model, mattress height could be 8 or 10 inches. Clients are provided with several sizes for standard single and double beds from 68 х 30 inches (Custom Size) to 72 х 72 inches (King). The manufacturer warranty is 10 years. You can evaluate the benefits of the mattress for free. The SleepyCat company provides a 100-days trial period.

The Original Mattress with enhanced ventilation

An extremely usable and comfortable Original Mattress with enhanced ventilation suits nearly anyone. The model has an optimal medium firmness. The cover made of Bamboo SoftTouch material is incredibly enjoyable to feel. It has no smell, absorbs moisture quickly, and has antibacterial properties. A soft, elastic surface with a honeycomb pattern that feels great for your skin. Like in the Ultima Mattress model, the base of the mattress has the following 3 layers:

Open Cell Memory Foam. A layer that ensures the stability of a comfortable pose during sleep. Thanks to open cells, the surface has additional ventilation, which creates a pleasant microclimate.

Aeroflow Transition Foam. A high-density soft layer that holds your body in the proper position and contributes to good ventilation.

Super High-Density Foam. The base carries the entire mass of the construction and user.

Sides made of Birdseye cloth make the product look stylish. They are tied with strong lines, which ensures additional durability of the construction.

Original Mattress can be 6, 8, and 10 inches high. For standard single and double beds, there are models of various sizes from 72 х 30 inches (Custom Size) to 72 х 72 inches (King). The manufacturer provides a 10-year warranty with a 100-days free trial period.

A firm and bouncy Hybrid Latex Mattress

An orthopedic Hybrid Latex Mattress is a perfect solution for people who have issues with their backs. In fact, this model suits anyone who prefers sleeping on a firm, slight bouncy surface. A soft, nice-to-touch cover made of SoftTouch Bamboo cloth in a sophisticated honeycomb pattern. It’s well ventilated, absorbs moisture quickly, and doesn’t retain smells, plus, it has antibacterial properties. To wash the cover, you just have to unzip it. The mattress consists of 3 layers:

Latex Foam. A backing elastic surface with a light bounce ensures the necessary firmness for support. Open-cell Memory Foam. This layer is responsible for damping. It helps you keep a comfortable pose during sleeping, meanwhile, open cells provide good ventilation. Density Foam. This layer keeps the structure of the mattress. Support channels on both sides guarantee stable body and limb positioning during sleep.

The sides are finished with an elegant linen cloth with densely knit inserts.

The Hybrid Latex Mattress model comes in 5 standard sizes from 78 х 30 inches (Custom Size) to 72 х 72 inches (King). You can find a solution for both single and double beds. The height is 6 or 8 inches. You can return the product for free within 100 days during the trial period. After purchase, the official 10-year warranty starts.

Final thoughts

All SleepyCat mattresses come in stylish and compact brand packaging. The unique feature of these mattresses is their ability to change shape, according to the body. After opening the box the mattress takes 24 to 72 hours to restore its shape. However, you can use the mattress straight from the box. Shipping time depends on how far your region is, and it usually takes from 3 to 7 days to deliver. In addition to mattresses, the company offers various products for comfortable sleep: pillows, covers, blankets, and so on. You can even order a bed here. In case you pick some additional accessories purchasing a mattress, you will usually get a discount for such a bundle.

With the in-house manufacturing, the SleepyCat are able to offer products at great prices.