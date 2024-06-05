Skyline Growing Globally, Now in Dubai! Avant Garde Residences

Skyline Builders, with over 35 years of architectural innovation, has achieved remarkable milestones in the real estate industry. As the first builder in Kerala to receive a CRISIL rating in 2007 and to continue achieving DA2+ CRISIL grading from 2012 to date, Skyline Builders continues to set new standards. With a strong presence within the Indian, NRI, and international communities, Skyline Builders is renowned for its unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction. The company boasts 1.67 crore square feet of premium residential and commercial space across its existing projects, highlighting its extensive footprint and influence in the market.

Introducing Avant Garde Residences by Skyline

Skyline Builders proudly presents Avant Garde Residences in Dubai’s vibrant Jumeirah Village Circle, a project that epitomizes modern luxury living. Avant Garde has quickly garnered attention, with 70% of its residences already sold, reflecting strong demand and trust in Skyline’s brand. This development redefines luxury living with its cutting-edge architectural design and meticulous attention to detail. The project is valued at 500 crores.

Skyline Avant Garde offers a unique blend of elegance and contemporary style. Each residence is thoughtfully designed, featuring spacious layouts, high-end finishes, and smart home technology to provide a comfortable and sophisticated living experience. Residents can enjoy a range of world-class amenities, all aimed at enhancing the quality of life.

The prime location of Avant Garde in Jumeirah Village Circle ensures easy access to Dubai’s major hotspots. Just 20 minutes away from premier dining, shopping, and entertainment venues, residents can enjoy the convenience of city living while retreating to their private oasis. The project’s design emphasizes natural light and open spaces, creating a serene and inviting atmosphere that residents will cherish.

Buoyed by the success of Avant Garde, Skyline Builders is expanding its presence in Dubai and beyond. The company is set to launch another prestigious project by the year-end, further solidifying its reputation in Dubai’s dynamic real estate market. Furthermore, investments in Dubai’s real estate promise a return on investment of 8 to 9%, making it an attractive option for discerning investors.

Skyline Hectares – Premium Developed Plots -Customizable Living Spaces

Under the sub-brand, Skyline Builders has already brought two premium developed plot projects: Skyline Sanctuary in Kochi and Skyline Central Avenue in Kottayam. In addition to luxurious residences, Skyline Builders introduces Skyline Hectares, offering premium developed plots in gated communities. These plots allow homeowners to design personalized homes that reflect their unique tastes and lifestyles. Skyline Hectares offers tailored customization options, adding significant value to the properties and enhancing their appeal.

Apart from the ongoing 10 projects covering 11 lakh sq. ft. valued at 500 crores, Skyline Builders plans to launch 13 more new projects in different cities across Kerala in 2024-25, totaling 13 lakh sq. ft. valued at 1000 crores. Over the years, we have established ourselves as a trusted name in Kerala’s real estate market. Our success here has inspired us to extend our expertise and commitment to excellence to other states across India, where we aim to replicate the high standards of quality and customer satisfaction that have become synonymous with Skyline Builders.

