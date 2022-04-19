Skyfoam Launches Mattress For The Aged

April 19, 2022 09:35 IST

Skyfoam Mattresses, a rapidly growing mattress company based out of Kochi, has launched a mattress specially designed for people aged 50 and above. The mattress is designed and crafted considering the sleep related problems faced by people above 50.

Sleep is an important mechanism for everyone, regardless of age. It has the capacity to boost energy levels and repair physical and mental damage.

To help people perform at their best, a consistent sleeping pattern of 7.5–9 hours per night is recommended. However, as we grow older, a variety of variables conspire to make this more difficult to accomplish.

The most noticeable effect is a reduction in melatonin levels in our bodies, the hormone that regulates our sleeping habits. Health concerns or minor disruptions are also more likely to wake up older individuals, and they frequently have trouble falling asleep at the desired hour due to bedding issues.

Bone loss, sleep disturbances, and hormone abnormalities in women are some of the usual problems that elderly people experience.

Skyfoam identified these issues, and after years of research, they combined the technology, and their innovative combination of components layered together has resulted in 50+ mattress model.

This mattress’s cool gel memory foam is one of its most notable features, allowing sleepers to sleep in any position they prefer while reducing body, joint, and muscle pain and dissipating body heat. The rebonded layer aids in maintaining proper posture by providing the necessary support for our backs. They prioritised the fabric, which is made of antimicrobial denim and provides a refreshing and energising deep sleep to its users. These characteristics help to reduce motion transfer, improve blood circulation, and reduce stress.

“The major objective for this launch was to give full support and comfort to the seniors” stated Anoob Ebrahim, CEO of Skyfoam. He added “With two decades of our experience in mattresses, we wanted to develop a product that is not only affordable but also pleasant. After a long day, we all deserve a good night’s sleep, and at Skyfoam, we create mattresses that helps individuals of all ages enhance their sleep”