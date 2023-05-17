Skillcation Packages at KTDC properties 

May 17, 2023 02:44 pm | Updated 02:44 pm IST

Skillcation, the fusion of skill development and vacation, is set to captivate families and individuals from 15th to 31st May 2023 at the picturesque KTDC properties, Waterscapes at Kumarakom & Aranya Nivas and Periyar House at Thekkady. This unique offering promises an unforgettable experience, combining the serenity of these breathtaking locations with exciting skill training activities for children and adults alike.

The Skillcation package includes a delightful 7 night stay at KTDC’s renowned properties, complete with comfortable accommodation and breakfast for two adults and two children below 12 years of age or three adults. Guests will have the opportunity to engage in a variety of skill development sessions such as swimming, pottery making, painting, cookery training and acting. These activities are carefully curated to foster creativity, promote learning, and provide an avenue for personal growth.

In addition to the skill training, participants will be treated to one complimentary day tour, allowing them to explore the enchanting surroundings and immerse themselves in the rich culture and natural beauty of the region. As a special highlight, limited numbers of boating trips will be available for guests, offering an extraordinary opportunity to cruise along with the serene waters and appreciate the stunning landscapes.

To further enhance the experience, Skillcation offers an exclusive 20% discount on additional food purchases, ensuring that guests can savor delectable cuisine throughout their stay.

For those who wish to extend their skillcation, the package is extendable on a prorata basis, enabling guests to prolong their stay and continue to enjoy the remarkable combination of skill development and leisure. Extra person can be accommodated in the same room at extra cost.

“Skillcation is the perfect blend of relaxation and learning, offering families and individuals an opportunity to discover and enhance their talents while immersing themselves in the natural wonders of Kumarakom and Thekkady”.

Skillcation at KTDC properties is ideal for the families seeking an enriching vacation or individuals looking to expand their skillset in a captivating environment.

The cost of Skillcation package starts from Rs.31,999/- onwards (inclusive of all taxes).

More details are available in the website, www.ktdc.com

For bookings, Central Reservations Centre

Email: centralreservations@ktdc.com

Ph. 9400008585, 0471-2316736/2725213 or the respective property.

“This is a company press release that is not part of editorial content. No journalist of The Hindu was involved in the publication of this release.”