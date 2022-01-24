SIOM Nashik empowers leaders of Agro-based and allied sectors

Upskill with SIOM Nashik and unlock a plethora of opportunities

24 January 2022 17:30 IST

Symbiosis Institute of Operations Management (SIOM), a leading B- School in Nashik that equips leaders of Agro-based and allied sectors through their MBA in agricultural operations management is soon going to close their registrations. The deadline for registration is till 25 of January 2022.

SIOM wants to build its new program Agri operational Management (AOM) in the academic year 2022-2024 and has begun registrations, which will close on January 25th, 2022. The institute has just launched a new program called Agri-Operations Management. The first batch of this specialization will be in 2022. The SIOM MBA in Agri-Operations Management (AOM) focuses on operations management with an emphasis on the Agro-based Industry.

Agro commodity markets, processing and value chain in agriculture, Agri supply chain management, advances in agriculture, agro procurement management, warehouse management, quality management for agro products, and many more topics having managerial underpinnings are among the topics covered.

SIOM in Nashik, which is part of the Symbiosis group, is a one-of-a-kind institution dedicated to providing world-class operations management education. Based on the philosophy of ‘Promoting international understanding via quality education’, SIOM offers significant educational skills that help engineers become exceptional business technologists in today's dynamic marketplace. SIOM is India's only operations management institute, whose mission is to empower and lead operations excellence.

The Operations Management specialization equips each engineer with cutting-edge engineering and scientific skills, as well as practical business management skills. The students are trained to deal with the challenges that their organization may face in terms of planning, development, and implementation. To fulfill the techno-managerial competency needs of the Manufacturing and Services sectors in their different activities, the curriculum covers themes such as Quality Management, Supply Chain Management, Project Management, Technology Management, Modeling Dynamic Systems, and Quality Management.

One of the most important aspects of SIOM's program is the Internship Placement. It gives students a taste of the demands and complexities of the business world while also boosting their overall profile. Industrial visits, which attempt to elevate and instill practical experiences and exposure to the sector, help to further this goal. SIOM also offers its students excellent job placement prospects in different areas and firms. In 2021, the greatest placement was 23.9 LPA, while the average placement was 12.3 LPA.

One of the goals of the university is to encourage entrepreneurship; therefore project-based learning is a part of the curriculum framework in each semester. The objective is to build a strategic understanding of operations systems, their components, contributions, and interactions with the agribusiness and other functional domains among students. The MBA (Agri-Operations Management) programs seek to provide updated knowledge in the subject as well as a global perspective to solve the issues of increasingly growing and diverse agriculture and associated sectors. It will make acquiring managerial and technical skills for sustainable agriculture in all sectors of the agricultural economy easier.