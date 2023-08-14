SILVER SANDS ESTATES & INFRA Real estate investment options born amidst nature

August 14, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST

There is no denying the profound significance of lifestyle, especially concerning health. Today, it is even more apparent that lifestyle diseases originate from behavioural choices, such as an unhealthy diet and physical inactivity. This starkly underscores the fact that chronic conditions like metabolic syndrome and cancer have transformed into significant health challenges.

To dismiss the idea that rediscovering a life of quality involves reconnecting with nature would be preposterous. Nevertheless, it is widely acknowledged that nature inherently holds a healing power, capable of rejuvenating and revitalizing.

Silver Sands is dedicated to crafting residences that maintain an enduring bond with Mother Nature. A pioneer in the realm of farm villas and farm plots, the company introduces the concept of gated community living enhanced by an array of features.

Appreciation:As the saying goes, the most valuable investment on Earth is indeed the Earth itself. In the pre-Covid era, farmhouses stood as symbols of prestige, accessible primarily to a select few; the elite echelons like sports icons, film celebrities, influential politicians, and corporate honchos or high-flying executive. The prospect of financial returns was limited, discouraging middle-class and other segments from investment. However, the post-Covid landscape has brought about a seismic shift in perception. A newfound awareness of life’s intrinsic value, healthy living, and the essence of a fulfilling lifestyle has sparked an unprecedented surge in the acquisition of farmhouses and agricultural lands since 2020.

The numbers reflect this trend. Farm plots now constitute a whopping 30 percent of the overall real estate investments, a dramatic upswing from a mere 8 percent in the pre-pandemic era. This meteoric rise translates into a staggering three to fourfold increase in value within a mere span of three years. The once-underestimated farm plots have evolved into a flourishing investment avenue, echoing changing priorities and re-evaluation of life’s offering and its true worth.

Silver Sand’s Aeroville :

Aeroville introduces an amalgam of three unparalleled features that stands distinct, un-replicated by any other project. A sylvan woodland as a neighbour, an elevated terrain commanding sweeping views of the airport, all within the confines of the ORR radius. This gated community is nestled opposite 130 acres of residential villa gated.

Aeroville stands fully realized, encompassing a protective compound wall, vigilant 24/7 security, comprehensive CC services, a security post, broad 30-foot cement roads, an imposing entrance gate, and concealed subterranean electricity lines paired with street lights.

Silver Sand’s Aero View Farms : Nestled beside the airport, offering an expansive vista that encompasses its entirety, Aero View Farms is closer to ORR, meaning near city’s beating heart.

This too is a gated community exclusively designed for farm plots, spanning a sprawling 100 acres and harmoniously connected to Akber farms – each acre adorned with charming farm bungalows.

The development proudly showcases regal 40-foot cement pathways, a resplendent entrance gate, a robust compound wall, ceaseless 24/7 security vigilance, meticulous CC services, a vigilant security post, concealed subterranean power lines, an illuminating network of street lights, and the added convenience of servant quarters.

The plot dimensions invite a sense of expanse. Aeroville and Aero View Farms redefine the art of living, seamlessly fusing the magnificence of nature with the refinements of modernity and the ease of convenience.

Silver Sand’S Dhatrivanam/ Visakhapatnam.Close to the city of Vizag, shielded within a verdant forest of lush green rolling hills, is a gated community of resort-based farm plots. This meticulously developed enclave boasts of well-paved 40’ & 33’ blacktop roads, a seamless power supply, illuminating street lights, a secure compound wall, dual entrance gates, vigilant security post, and efficient drainage systems.

The landscape is dotted with a diverse array of plant life including Gua, Chikoo, neem, sandalwood, coconut, mango, and a myriad of other mature trees that have thrived for over three decades. The concept of organic farming thrives here, complemented by a farm stay guest house, quaint wooden cottages, and an array of adventure offerings such as a forest watchtower, exhilarating buggy rides, immersive jungle safaris, invigorating forest trekking, cycling escapades, relaxing hummocks, and cosy winter tents.

Additionally, the luxurious touch is evident with a well-appointed club house, a spacious banquet hall, an inviting swimming pool, a fully-equipped gymnasium, a serene yoga center, a charming coffee lounge, an assortment of indoor games, an expansive party lawn, and accommodations with stunning views of the hill forest.

Every plot within this idyllic expanse has been transformed into a residential farm plot, thoughtfully divided into sizes of 253 and 308 square yards. The location of this exceptional project is merely 6 kilometres away from Kothavalasa and a just 3 kilometres from the Greenfield National Highway.

“A Healthy body, a positive mind ,a loving heart and spirtual out look , all we need to live life to the fullest potential incidentially this all comes with Nature ’’

S.A RAHEMAN

MANAGING DIRECTOR SILVER SANDS ESTATES & INFRA

8-1-284/OU385/1&2,

5th floor, OU colony,

Shaikpet,Manikonda Hyderabad

500089 Telangana

For more details, gallery and videos

https://silversandsinfra.com

Call :+91 96667 77771 (Ind)

: +65 8207 0049 (singapore)

: + 971 5533 14603 (UAE)

: +1(929)422-1448 (USA)

